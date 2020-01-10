Garrett Motion: This $9 Honeywell Spinoff Is A Value Investor's Dream

This article was selected to be shared with Seeking Alpha PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

In late December and into early January, I keep very focused on finding small cap stocks that have been beaten-down by tax-loss selling and other factors. This is because investors are often willing to take a fresh look at a company at the start of a New Year, especially if a stock has become a bargain in the midst of tax-loss selling. For example, in one recent article, I wrote about Briggs & Stratton (BGG); that small-cap stock is undervalued, and I expect a large rebound for it in 2020. Small cap stocks typically have more liquidity risks than large cap stocks, and this means these types of stocks can be volatile and get hit harder by tax-loss selling. But that also helps create bigger rebounds, and that is why it can be very rewarding to go bargain hunting at this time of year. I believe that the recent market volatility over the Middle East has put pressure on small cap stocks in recent days because investors tend to want to go for large cap names when markets get shaky. In addition, short sellers tend to take advantage of market uncertainty by becoming more active in their efforts to push small cap stocks lower. Because of this, there are still a number of small cap bargains that could rebound sharply as soon as investors feel more secure. I have recently found another small cap stock that also appears to be trading at bargain levels, so let's take a closer look:

Garrett Motion, Inc. (GTX) is an industry leader, and it makes a number of technology products for the automotive and commercial vehicle business. These products are designed to boost performance and efficiency and include turbochargers, electric vehicle boosters, automotive software, fuel cell compressors, vehicle diagnostics software, cyber security software for autonomous and other vehicles and more. This company does business with many of the largest automakers in the world as well as with more industrial companies like Caterpillar (CAT).

This company is benefiting from solid demand for gas engine turbochargers which help automakers to boost fuel efficiency while keeping power at levels that consumers desire. The company plans to introduce the first mass market electric vehicle turbo (E-Turbo) in 2021. Because of these two factors, Garrett Motion is poised to prosper from the continued demands by governments worldwide for better fuel efficiency and also for electric vehicles. This company is a fairly recent spin-off from Honeywell International (HON), and because it has been part of a larger company for years, it seems to be not very well known by investors nor does it appear to have much coverage from the analyst community. These factors and a recent earnings miss seem to have created a bargain buying opportunity in the stock. At the current price of just around $10 and with earnings power of over $3, this stock looks like a value investor's dream. Let's further evaluate this opportunity now:

Source: Garrett Motion November 2019 Investor Presentation

The Chart:

As the chart above shows, this stock was trading for about $19 per share in April 2019. It then bottomed out in October and has since been in a trading range of around $9-12 per share. The 200-day moving average is around $13 per share, and I believe this stock can rebound back to that key support level in the coming weeks. Stock prices get disconnected from fundamentals and from fair value at times, and this provides investors with windows of opportunity to buy at bargain levels. The fundamentals and level of earnings this company offers support a much higher stock price, and that is why I expect a strong rebound.

This Stock Appears Undervalued After The Latest Earnings Report

In October, a pullback in the stock market took this stock down with it. Then, in November, 2019, this company announced third quarter financial results which also put some selling pressure on the stock. The company reported revenues of $781 million and earnings of $38 million or 50 cents per share fully diluted. This missed analyst expectations for earnings of 80 cents per share. However, much of this was due to about $18 million in legal expenses it incurred during the third quarter. These legal fees mostly arise from the indemnification and reimbursement agreement it has with Honeywell, so these should be one-time expenses. Furthermore, these expenses could result in a settlement deal that greatly benefits Garrett Motion in the future.

In the third quarter report, the company also said it had $658 million in available liquidity which included $190 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $468 million available under a revolving credit facility. It also stated that net debt decreased by about $87 million during the quarter and was down to about $1.32 billion. The weighted average interest rate on the debt was around 3.1%, which reflects the financial strength and credit rating of this company. Thanks to a significant stream of positive cash flow, the company was able to reduce debt this quarter, and this should continue in the coming quarters.

Analysts expect this company to earn about $3.07 per share in 2019 and around $3.13 per share in 2020. According to Earnings Whispers, the company is expected to report fourth quarter 2019 earnings on February 7th. The consensus estimate is calling for 74 cents per share in earnings and around $808 million in revenues. This shows that analysts expect profits to rebound from the 50 cents per share in earnings that it earned last quarter. A quarterly profit of 74 cents per share is very significant for a stock trading at just about $10 per share, and it indicates the stock is deeply undervalued.

The Honeywell Indemnification Agreement And Litigation

When Garrett Motion was spun out of Honeywell, it was also made part of an agreement whereby Garrett Motion would help pay for asbestos related liability that Honeywell incurred due to its legacy Bendix brakes business. Garrett Motion says that this is Honeywell's liability and that the unilateral deal that Honeywell imposed was not done at arm's length. Honeywell imposed an agreement whereby Garrett would pay it for a number of years, but the liability is capped at $175 million annually, so it is not an unlimited liability. The company has been making these payments ever since the spin-off, and even with these expenses, it remains very profitable. Garrett Motion has tried to negotiate a settlement with Honeywell for many months now. It finally decided to file a lawsuit in order to seek relief, including rescission of the agreement and compensatory damages.

This lawsuit filing has created legal fees (as mentioned above, about $18 million in legal fees for Q3), and that did impact recent financial results. However, Garrett Motion appears to have nothing to lose except perhaps legal fees. On the contrary, Honeywell appears to have everything to lose (plus legal fees) if the agreement was deemed invalid or unfair by the courts. As is common in most cases, a settlement is the most likely outcome, and that could be a huge positive for Garrett Motion.

One fund manager that bought a stake in Garrett Motion discussed his positive view and a $40 price target in a Barron's article from 2019. He also summarized why the indemnification agreement is of little concern. So, while this agreement is unusual and may turn off some investors, even if there are no changes to it due to a settlement or court order, it is a mistake to make too much of it. In the Barron's article, the fund manager states:

"As for the asbestos liabilities, Garrett's non-deductible indemnification liability to Honeywell, whilst large in headline terms ($1.24b), is capped at $175m per annum, regardless of the headline 90%/10% split that otherwise applies. Further, recent payments ($41m in Q4 2018, which annualizes to $164m) suggest that the annual cap may not be reached. Given the solid profitability of the business, in reality there is not much to be concerned with here."

Automobile Sales And Turbocharger Forecast Remains Strong And Growing Through 2025

Even though light vehicle sales have dipped slightly, demand remains very strong and near-record levels. Sales are expected to show growth again in 2022, and hit new record highs before 2025. Furthermore, it is important to note that growth for turbochargers is higher than that of car sales in general because of the global focus on fuel efficiency. Garrett Motion's electric vehicle turbocharger for the mass market is expected in 2021, which can also spur growth. As the chart below shows, auto sales have remained very strong and are expected to show growth and break new records by 2025. This is being driven by very low interest rates, a strong jobs and housing market as well as high levels of consumer confidence. Also shown below is the increasingly tough global emissions standards that are driving strong demand for turbochargers. It also shows that this market is expected to grow along with other products this company offers like software, electric vehicle boosters and E-turbochargers.

Source: Center For Automotive Research

Source: Garrett Motion November 2019 Investor Presentation

This Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Compared To Peers

Comparing this stock to a major competitor is another reason why this could be a value investor's dream. Garrett Motion and BorgWarner, Inc. (BWA) basically hold a duopoly on the turbocharger market, and BorgWarner appears to be the closest and only real competitor. Because of this, it makes sense to compare the valuation. BorgWarner has earnings of about $3.79 per share and a share price of about $42. That puts the price to earnings ratio at about 11 times earnings. BorgWarner is a much more familiar name, and it has significant analyst coverage which helps to produce a stronger valuation. If Garrett Motion were also to be valued at 11 times earnings, its shares could be worth about $34.

Smart Money Value Investors Have Been Buying This Stock

Some investment firms have been big buyers of Garrett Motion shares, including Sessa Capital IM, L.P. which owns a stake that represents about 7.5% of their portfolio. In 2019, famed investor Mario Gabelli of GAMCO, disclosed buying about 553,667 shares at an average cost of around $13.45 per share.

RF Capital is an investment management firm that disclosed it recently purchased shares in this company at an average cost of $9.97, and that this stake represents 5% of their investment portfolio. RF Capital Management's website says that they are a value oriented firm that adheres to the investment principles of Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, and Charlie Munger. RF Capital believes Garrett Motion is worth at least $20 per share based on recent transactions in the auto industry. This is yet another reason why Garrett Motion shares look like a value investor's dream. An article by Insider Monkey gave details on this stake, and it also quoted RF Capital's 2019 Q3 letter to shareholders as stating this:

"GTX is a great business that generates returns on capital north of 100%. The business has low working capital needs with >20x turns and a highly variable cost structure of 80%. Furthermore, CapEx is only 3%-3.5% of net sales. There is also revenue visibility out to 2023. The most recent September 2019 outlook reveals awarded contracts of 100% for 2019E, 93% for 2021E, and 71% for 2023E. Long-term financial targets for 2018-2022 include 4%-6% CAGR for revenue, CapEx of 3%-3.5% of net sales, adjusted EBITDA margin of 18-20%, and net leverage of 2x consolidated EBITDA around EOY 2020."

Potential Downside Risks

A global recession is probably the most significant potential downside risk. However, the U.S. economy appears very solid at this time, and the Federal Reserve has been easing. Furthermore, the trade war seems to be easing with a "Phase 1" trade deal expected to be signed with China on January 15. In addition, China recently announced it was easing monetary policy, and that could also add strength to the global economy in the coming months. This company is very profitable, and it is financially strong, so I do not see balance sheet risk. A major stock market correction is a potential downside risk; however, with this stock trading at such undervalued levels already, I believe it would perform quite well on a relative basis and rebound quicker than high-flying stocks that are trading at nose-bleed price to earnings ratios.

Price Targets

Chris McIntyre who is the manager of McIntyre Partnerships took a stake in Garrett Motion in 2018, and he believes the shares could trade at a price to earnings multiple of 10 or more. Based on earnings per share of just over $3, that would imply a value of about $30. This would be similar to the price to earnings ratio that competitor BorgWarner enjoys today, so it is reasonable. There was also the fund manager in the Barron's article mentioned above that has put a $40 price target on the stock. However, I think RF Capital's $20 per share value is more realistic for the next year or two. Part of this is because auto industry valuations remain relatively low. I also see the $20 per share level as more probable because this stock has traded around that level not that long ago. The 52-week high is $19.71 per share. If this stock rebounds back to around the $20 level, that would be a double for investors that buy now, and it would still be cheap with a price to earnings ratio of less than 7.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.