Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended January 5, 2020

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Dixie Lake gold project in Canada

The results from Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:OTCPK:GTBDF) are actually from December 16, but let's talk about them anyway. The company released an update on its 200,000m drill program at its Dixie gold project in the Red Lake district of Ontario and the best interception was 8.7m @ 48.67g/t Au from 251.6m in hole BR-065. This is equal to 423(AuEq.)m and included an interval of 1.2m @ 241.88g/t Au.

Dixie is located close to the Red Lake and Madsen gold projects and the Red Lake mining district has so far produced over 30 million ounces of gold:

It's still early days for Dixie but the company has been generating excellent exploration results and according to president and CEO Chris Taylor there's serious investment interest. Great Bear has been intersecting high-grade gold in all of the areas it's drilling and mineralization goes right to surface. There are also large bulk tonnage intervals around that, which is what the large gold companies are looking for.

Great Bear is fully funded until the end of 2020 and around 80% of Dixie remains untested.

2) Marymia gold project in Australia

January 2, Vango Mining (OTC:ORDRF) announced that it has made several high-grade gold interceptions from a new zone at the Albatross-Flamingo target at its Marymia project in Western Australia. The best interception was 19m @ 16.8g/t Au from 81m in hole VAFRC0001, which is equal to 319(AuEq.)m.

VAFRC0001 was the first of 11 completed wide-spaced, reverse circulation (NYSE:RC) drill holes for 1,852 meters.

Marymia is located some 300 kilometers northeast of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia. Between 1992 and 2001, around 580,000 ounces of gold were produced from the project but the latter remains largely untested at depths of more than 100 meters.

At the moment, the Trident deposit holds 285,000 ounces of gold in the indicated category and it forms part of a 5km corridor linking the Marwest and Mareast deposits.

In November 2019, Vango entered into aA$70 million ($47.5 million) financing deal with China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction. The latter will also provide engineering and construction services for the project.

3) Scottie gold-silver project in Canada

On January 3, Scottie Resources announced new drill results that confirmed and expanded the Bend Vein target on the Bow property some 2km away from its Scottie project. The best interception was 4.28m @ 73.32g/t Au and 71.01g/t Ag from 25.53m in hole SR19-11, which is equal to 317(AuEq.)m.

Scottie is a past-producing mine located in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia:

Between 1981 and 1985, the mine produced a total of 95,426 ounces of gold at an average grade of 16.2g/t.

Scottie Resources has secured a total of 18,500 ha in the Golden Triangle with the aim of getting claims have similar geophysical target signatures to the Scottie mine. The company's plans for the future include a 15,000m surface-based drill program.

Conclusion

Great Bear has been delivering very good exploration results over the past year and it has discovered bulk tonnage intervals around high-grade gold zones, which is pretty rate. Dixie Lake is located in a very good district and infrastructure around the property is significant- it's just a 15-minute drive from downtown Red Lake and there's a network of logging roads across the property. Great Bear currently has C$31 million in cash, which will allow it to test a lot of the 22km strike length of the Dixie property. I think the company is undervalued and could be bought out by a major gold producer in the near future.

Vango Mining released some impressive high-grade gold results from a new zone at Marymia and it has a A$70 million financing deal with China Nonferrous. With the project is largely untested at depths of more than 100 meters and the gold mined so far could be just the tip of the iceberg. It's very early stages here, but I think that Vango is definitely a company worth following.

Canada-listed Scottie owns a small past-producing mine in the world-famous Golden Triangle, which is just 20km south of the Brucejack mine. It's a very early stage project, but there could be value here as exploration success is likely to make the company an acquisition target. A total of 13 gold-bearing vein zones have been identified between the contiguous Scottie Gold and Bow properties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.