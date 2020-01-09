Use HDV For Steady, Above-Average Income, Not For Price Growth

Dividend growth was minimal in 2019, as the energy sector faced some headwinds. While the price of oil has climbed recently, this has not led to outperformance in the sector.

The fund is heavily concentrated in the Energy and Communication sectors. While this will limit share price growth, it will help with providing a level of income consistently.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) as an investment option at its current market price. As we move into 2020, I am renewing my commitment to dividend funds. With low interest rates, high equity prices, and a market largely ignoring trade and geopolitical risks, I continue to be drawn to the steady income stream large-cap dividend payers provide. HDV is one such fund, as it offers a "high" yield, in relation to the market. With heavy exposure to the Energy and Communications sectors, the fund should maintain a healthy dividend yield spread over the broader market for the calendar year.

However, I also see reasons for caution with respect to HDV, which has been my outlook on the fund for a while. While the Energy exposure supports HDV's below-average valuation and above-average yield, the sector faces multiple headwinds going forward. For one, the supply-demand story continues to pressure the future outlook. Worldwide production is expected to remain high, while demand is expected to level off in the coming years, which will pressure returns. Further, even though oil prices have risen in the short term, Energy shares have not kept up. Therefore, I continue to view HDV as an appropriate choice for those looking for a strong equity income play, but would advise such investors to limit their expectations on share price growth going forward.

Background

First, a little about HDV. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of relatively high dividend-paying U.S. equities". The stock currently trades at $97.25/share and yields 3.30%, based on 2019 distributions. I gave the fund a neutral rating during my last review in September, driven largely by my caution on the Energy sector. In hindsight, this call appears appropriate, as HDV has performed reasonably well, but markedly lagged the broader market over that time period:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With 2020 underway, I wanted to reassess HDV to see if I should change my outlook for the new year. While I see plenty to like about this fund, the high amount of Energy exposure still concerns me, especially for investors hoping for equity price gains. I believe investors should view this fund more for its income potential, and less for generating "alpha". Therefore, I continue to believe a "neutral" rating is appropriate, and I will explain why below.

Rising Oil Not Enough To Drive Energy Out-Performance

When I review HDV, I always place a heavy focus on the Energy sector. This is because the sector has continuously been the fund's largest by weighting, so my outlook for this area plays a critical role in how I view the fund. In fact, over time, HDV's exposure has been increasing slightly. Last June, Energy exposure clocked in at just under 20%, then increased to over 22% by September. Today, the weighting has pushed closer to the 24% mark:

Source: iShares

As you can see, Energy has a disproportionate impact on HDV. Fortunately, this is an area that has been performing reasonably well in the short term, helped along by rising oil prices. While I had been neutral on the Energy sector, oil demand, and HDV by extension, during my last review, oil prices have actually risen quite markedly. In fact, the price of crude oil has increased by almost $9/barrel since September, based on prices at that time compared against closing prices on 1/7/20, shown below, respectively:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, oil prices have been on the rise. Given this development, the Energy sector has bucked its underperformance trend and has been able to keep pace with the broader market over the last three months, shown below:

Source: CNBC

While this seems like a positive story, my takeaway here is actually quite neutral. While oil prices have risen by more than 16% in under four months, the Energy sector has only kept up with the market. While investors are likely pleased with this result, given Energy has been falling behind for a while, it does make me wonder what it will take for this sector to beat the market. If below-market valuations, attractive yields, and rising oil prices can't do it, what can? Furthermore, the inability of the Energy sector to track higher along with rising oil prices is a longer-term trend. Worryingly, this has been going on for the past few years, with share prices not rising in-sync when oil does rise:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, Energy shares have been having a tendency to drop when oil declines, but generally move in a straight line when oil rises.

My takeaway from all this is not to say that the Energy sector is not a good investment. In fact, I rather like HDV's exposure to this area, as many other dividend funds, especially those focused on dividend growth, are under-weight this sector, or do not hold it at all. However, my point here is that investors need to be realistic about what this exposure will do for them. Generating "alpha" through Energy, and HDV by extension, is not likely given this record, so investors need to go into this investment with realistic expectations.

Long-Term Outlook For Energy Has Headwinds

My second point also relates to the Energy sector. While the previous paragraph dealt with recent moves in both oil prices and Energy shares, I now want to take a look at future projections. This is relevant because it impacts my longer term outlook for the sector as a whole, and why it is not likely to drive large gains for HDV.

Specifically, while oil prices have indeed spiked short-term, the supply-demand story remains pretty much the same, which is not good news for prices. Yes, they have been rising, but this is largely due to geo-political issues, such as concerns over a conflict escalation between the U.S. and Iran. While this is a very legitimate concern, I see it as temporary, generating some volatility short term. However, over the longer term, oil prices will continue to feel pressure from rising oil production, which has been the story of the past decade. Simply, the world has a ton of oil right now, and this has drastically altered the future outlook for prices. This reality is compounded by the fact that, for years, market participants were concerned about oil supply, and grossly underestimated how much supply there would be in the future.

To get a sense of how the current status quo has diverged from previous expectations, consider the graphic below, which illustrates previous estimates for supply and demand for both oil and gas in 2020, compared to current projections for the year ahead:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, while previous forecasts on oil demand were pretty much in line with what analysts expect this year, the supply prediction was way off base. The majority opinion a decade ago did not anticipate a surge in U.S. oil production, which is the primary driver for the price action we have seen in the past few years. Further, despite OPEC+ following through on some proposed production cuts in the short term, U.S. production should continue to pressure prices for the foreseeable future.

While the supply story has been unexpected, and bearish for prices overall, another point we have to consider is global oil demand over the next decade. According to recent forecasts from the International Energy Administration (IEA), as reported by Bloomberg, global oil consumption is expected to flat-line beginning in 2025, and then continuing on that trend for the longer term:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is this justified my "neutral" outlook, both for Energy and HDV. While global demand will keep a floor on prices, rising levels of domestic supply will likewise keep a lid on prices. Therefore, I see the Energy sector failing to outperform in the years to come.

What's Changed? Communications' Weighting Doubled

While I have used the bulk of this article to discuss the Energy sector, I now want to turn to some of the other attributes for HDV. On that note, another sector of particular importance is the Communications sector. The current weighting is now over 17% for the fund, which is driven primarily by AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), which make up over 16% of total assets, and are both in the top four holdings. This is a marked shift in strategy for HDV, as this sector comprised only 7% of assets when I last reviewed it.

On the whole, I like this exposure for HDV going forward for a few reasons. One, these two companies provide above-average yields, which will help HDV from an income perspective. Further, they are known for delivering dividend growth, albeit at a small, but consistent, level. In fact, the dividend story for both stocks looks quite strong, when we consider the following metrics:

Company Current Yield Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth T 5.3% 35 VZ 4.1% 12

Source: Seeking Alpha

While the current dividend story is positive, I like the revenue story going forward as well. In fairness, I do not see this as a "high growth" area per se, but I do believe fears of declining future revenues are a bit overblown for these companies. Ultimately, our world is more interconnected via the internet cable services than ever before, and I see steady revenue streams continuing.

For example, an area that is driving revenue growth for both T and VZ is the connected car market. This trend is right in the wheelhouse for large telecom service providers and is expected to grow quickly in the years ahead. In fact, the number of connected cars rose almost 20% last year, as a percentage of total cars, compared to 2018, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

The other main takeaway from this graph is that while the number of total cars is not expected to rise much over the next five years, the number of connected cars is forecasted to almost double. This provides a great catalyst for growth for Communications companies and gives me confidence that the revenue and dividend streams from both T and VZ will support HDV going forward.

Distributions - Steady Yield, But Low Growth

My final point on HDV looks at the fund's dividend. As I noted, I view HDV primarily as an income play, and not one for share price gains. With a yield at 3.3%, this is almost double the 1.7% yield the S&P 500 offers, so the dividend stream is desirable. However, given that the fund is overweight two sectors that have not seen much revenue growth over the past few years, dividend growth has been muted. To illustrate, consider the fund's 2019 dividend growth rate, as shown below:

2018 Distributions 2019 Distributions % Growth $3.09/share $3.21/share 3.68%

Source: iShares

My takeaway here is to emphasize that investors need to look at HDV as a "steady as she goes" fund, and not one to provide out-performance. The fund is unlikely to see strong dividend growth in the short term, but the fact that it does register a positive number for this metric is a good sign. Further, with the starting point for the yield at 3.3%, investors won't need a lot of dividend growth to still obtain an attractive yield. However, this is an important factor to consider when evaluating positions, and this reality means the fund is not right for every investor.

Bottom Line

HDV continues to paint a neutral picture for me. The fund's Energy exposure has helped a bit short term, but I see longer term pressures weighing on the sector, and HDV by extension. With oil supply still high, and demand expected to flat-line, generating "alpha" from this exposure will be challenging. Further, while I like the steady revenue streams and general outlook for the Communications sector, this is another area where investors need to be realistic about expectations. This is a sector to provide stability and steady income to a portfolio, and not one to generate large equity gains. Therefore, I believe there is merit to buying HDV at this time, but caution investors to fully understand their goals and expectations before doing so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.