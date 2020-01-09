Bought Gazprom Stock On Expectations Of 50% Increase In Exports

I have been watching Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) for quite a few years now. Despite the fundamentals which suggest that it has a lot of potential, the geopolitical factors involved made it potentially too risky given my personal tolerance threshold in this regard. But things are starting to settle now, with a clear path forward, suggesting that it could see natural gas exports increase by as much as 50% within the next five years. Most of the capital spending needed to make it happen has already been allocated and deployed. Most of the potential barriers which could have derailed the desired outcome are mostly gone. While there may still be some temporary bumps in the road along the way, especially this year, it is less and less likely that any of the main initiatives will fail to deliver. It is therefore now time to buy, given that the risk level has become acceptable even for someone more risk-averse such as yours truly.

US sanction bill is unlikely to stop Nord Stream 2

One of the largest question marks hanging over the future outlook of Gazprom has been whether the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will ever be completed. There was some opposition to the project from a number of countries within the EU. There has been some political opposition even within member states which support the project. Then there was also the EU itself which has been less than supportive. Germany's will to get this project done however prevailed in the end. All the necessary permits have been issued, EU regulation which could have derailed it has been averted, thanks to German opposition, supported by a number of other countries. The last tool available to obstruct it was US sanctions. Looking at the details of it however suggests that it will not necessarily prevent the pipeline from being built. Swiss company Allseas, which operates the pipe-laying vessel reportedly suspended operations in order to determine the effects of the sanctions. At this stage however, Gazprom can complete the project by itself, given that it has its own pipe-laying vessel. There will be a delay to the project, but it will be completed.

TurkStream is already complete

The US sanctions also mention TurkStream, but the maritime section of both TurkStream pipelines is already complete, so there is very little that can be done to stop it. The first line will commence exports to Turkey, which will receive 15.75 Bcm/year within about two weeks. The second line will take 15.75 Bcm/year of gas from Turkey to Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary. The land infrastructure to make that happen is yet to be completed, with Bulgaria in particular running behind on the project. There are some thoughts that a repeat of the South Stream obstruction can be pulled off, by leaning on Bulgaria to pull out of the project. Thing is that Bulgaria regrets giving in to US and EU pressure in that regards, because it lost out on about $400 million per year in transit fees. This time it will gain less, but it is more determined to secure at least this much. Besides, there is the alternative route of Greece which is always on the table as a backup this time around. The second line will most likely become operational within about a year.

Russia and Ukraine agreed to a new gas transit deal

General consensus in regards to Russia's intentions on Ukraine has been that Russia wants to do away with all gas transit through Ukraine once Nord Stream 2 will be finished. I personally never believed that and if we take a step back and look at the facts, neither should anyone else. As I pointed out in many articles in the past, I thought Russia will want to maintain about 40 Bcm/year of natural gas exports through Ukraine, at least in the current decade. The reason for that is because it wants to expand natural gas sales to Europe, beyond the record volumes set in 2018, of 201 Bcm. The Yamal pipeline together with the newly built TurkStream pipeline, the Blue Stream pipeline to Turkey as well as the two Nord Stream pipelines only provides Russia with about 190 Bcm/year of capacity. The 40 Bcm/year that Russia just agreed to export through Ukraine beyond this year will enhance that maximum capacity to about 230 Bcm. The deal takes us to the middle of the decade and I am certain that it will be extended beyond.

Power of Siberia pipeline was inaugurated and set to ramp up within next five years to maximum capacity of 38 Bcm/year

Back in 2014 when the Ukraine crisis was unfolding, EU officials as well as leaders of several EU national governments vowed to start reducing Europe's dependence on Russian natural gas. The obstruction of the South Stream project provided some credibility to the narrative. As I pointed out on many occasions lately, the opposite actually happened.

Data source: Gazprom

While the EU actually increased its reliance on Russian gas by about 25% since 2014, Russia is also managing to diversify away from over-reliance on the EU market. The Power of Siberia pipeline was just inaugurated a month ago, and it will reach exports to China of 38 Bcm/year by 2024. There are talks in place meant to reach an agreement for a second pipeline to China, which I believe will happen within the next few years.

LNG exports are being ramped up

Gazprom's LNG export growth needs to be accounted for as well. LNG is a great way to diversify and enhance flexibility since LNG exports do not depend on pre-existing transport infrastructure. All that is needed to make a sale is a coastal receiving station for re-gasification. Gazprom is ramping up LNG projects, having to catch up with domestic competitor Novatek in mind, which is the current LNG leader in Russia. Russia is looking to dramatically increase its LNG exports as a way to further diversify its export options and Gazprom will play a significant role in those plans.

A 50% increase in Gazprom exports possible by the end of the decade

The pipeline capacity that Gazprom can make use of to export natural gas outside of Russia by the middle of the decade will amount to about 268 Bcm/year, compared with the exports record that was set in 2018 of 201 Bcm. LNG export growth is set to be a further boost that tally. A second pipeline to China is very likely to materialize as well. This all adds up to a roughly 50% increase in exports compared with 2019, which is likely to materialize by the end of this decade. It will be a doubling of exports compared with 2014 levels if all the current projects will be fully realized, as well as a few potential new projects.

Iran crisis serves to eliminate main potential competitor

For a little while it may have seemed that Iran will return to normal relations with the rest of the world. Since the extra-territorial sanctions were introduced however, Iran now looks perhaps further than ever from being able to normalize relations with the rest of the world. At the moment, we are left wondering whether or not there will be an open war, given the on-going events unfolding. This is not the kind of environment in which significant energy projects can be realized.

Iran officially has the second-largest natural gas reserves on earth, after Russia. In the past few years there was a thaw in relations with Iran thanks to the nuclear deal that was signed in 2015. At that point there have been some voices calling for a natural gas pipeline from Iran to the EU, via Turkey. All such speculation was put to rest once the US reneged on the nuclear deal.

Gazprom is not only set to grow, but also set to remain very profitable

As I pointed out in a recent article, Gazprom's production costs are very low in relation to the average sale price. The weaker ruble, in part thanks to the 2014 Ukraine crisis and in part thanks to lower oil prices is helping Gazprom.

Source: East European Gas Analysis

Given that the average sale price of Gazprom's exports in Europe is about $160/Bcm, there is ample room for Gazprom to remain profitable for the foreseeable future.

In terms of revenues, given the highly cyclical nature of oil and gas, there tends to be a great deal of volatility in this regard. A closer look at the results of the past decade or so suggests that within the context of the current oil & gas price environment Gazprom reached the point where higher export volumes are making up for natural gas prices that are significantly lower compared with some of the highs we have seen in 2007-2008 as well as in 2010-2014.

Data source: Macrotrends

With export growth set to accelerate this decade, the long-term revenue trend should be positive, regardless of natural gas price trends in Europe and Asia.

In regards to profitability prospects going forward, there has been much talk of the new pipelines not being profitable. We should recognize however that in addition to providing extra export capacity, the fact that Gazprom is cutting its transit volumes through Ukraine in half starting next year is likely to produce about $1.5 billion in savings every year, given the elimination of transit fees. Nord Stream 2 is estimated to cost about $11 billion, while the cost of TurkStream was $8 billion. The savings stemming from reducing volumes through Ukraine by about 40 Bcm alone will pay for the pipeline costs within 13 years. We should keep in mind however that the total capacity of the two projects is about 86.5 Bcm, therefore we also have to factor in the financial benefits of the 46.5 Bcm in net extra capacity that the two projects are set to provide.

2019 was a tough year for Gazprom in terms of profits, as well as other metrics. A significant decline in average natural gas prices in the EU played a major part in it.

Source: Gazprom

The most notable aspect of the third quarter results illustrated in the graph above is the 45% decline in profits. Having said that Gazprom still produced 212 billion rubles ($3.44 billion) in profits during a quarter which was about as rough in terms of gas pricing as we can expect it to get at any point going forward. In other words, it was a quarter in which Gazprom's ability to remain profitable in the face of severely deteriorated circumstances was put to the test and it showed that it is highly resilient. I don't expect there will be too many trying quarters this decade in terms of natural gas prices.

While I still expect some bumps along the road in the next few years, all evidence now points to Gazprom being set for a great decade. Export volumes growth through a great deal of new infrastructure that was built in the last five years will now start benefiting its revenues and profits. There are prospects for further export infrastructure development, such as a second pipeline to China, which will not only provide more revenues and profits, but also greater diversification. Gazprom will be less likely to be greatly impacted by any disputes with Ukraine going forward, given that Ukraine will only account for less than 20% of all gas exports moving to Europe going forward. Any disruptions in that regard will only have a minor impact in the future. With future prospects looking increasingly bright, and with risks now much-diminished, Gazprom stock is looking like a very good longer term bet for this decade, which is why I decided to buy.

