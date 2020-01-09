Innospec Leveraging New Growth Opportunities And Driving Margin Leverage

Valuation is mixed; Innospec may well be undervalued on a relative basis, but the entire sector is trading well above historical norms relative to margins, returns, et al.

Performance Chemicals has been a laggard, with the loss of a large customer, and management would like to use M&A to grow the business.

While I liked Innospec (IOSP) back in May, I never got the dip into the $70’s that I was hoping for, as the company has done a very good job of executing on some emerging growth opportunities in Fuel Specialties, as well as its long-term plan within Oilfield Services. Even the execution in Performance has been commendable, as the loss of volume to a significant customer and some adverse mix-shift has been offset by surprisingly resilient gross margins.

My biggest concern for Innospec going into 2020 is the risk that weak U.S. onshore drilling and fracking activity could sap the momentum in the Oilfield business. While Fuel Spec likely won’t see the same sort of volume growth it has in recent quarters, the longer-term opportunity in low-sulfur marine fuel (under IMO 2020) looks appealing. Valuation for this almost-uncovered specialty chemical company isn’t ideal, but management has shown the virtues of its diversified business model and it will likely take some weak quarters to open a window of opportunity.

Marine Looks Like A Rising Tide

Helped by the upcoming IMO 2020 marine fuel regulations (which require oceangoing vessels to use reduce sulfur emissions, either through lower-sulfur fuels or scrubbers), Innospec has seen a strong improvement in volumes within its Fuel Spec business, with the “AvTel” business posting 79% volume growth in the third quarter after 117% growth in the second. According to management, they’re not yet seeing much in the way of “core” IMO 2020 business, but rather business driven by the need to clean fuel tanks ahead of the switch.

Although there are still some uncertainties as to how this story will play out, with management noting some uncertainties as to whether the opportunities will be more at the refinery level or the bunker, I’m confident that IMO 2020 will be a multiyear driver for the business. Low-sulfur diesel fuel has a host of issues, including stability, lubricity, corrosion, and depositing, and all of those are issues that can be addressed by Innospec’s diesel fuel additives, and likely at fairly attractive margins.

In the meantime, the core diesel business has been consistently inconsistent, with quarter-to-quarter shifts in product mix seemingly driving most of the volatility. At a core level, though, diesel consumption has remained healthy across Innospec’s markets. With gasoline, Innospec still has an opportunity to leverage the ongoing adoption of direct gasoline injection, as new gasoline detergents are needed.

Performance Not Making Such A Good Showing

The biggest negative surprise in Innospec’s performance relative to my prior expectations has been in the Performance Chemicals business, where the company has seen significant volume declines (6% in Q2, 7% in Q3) due at least in part to a customer sourcing more of its needs in-house. Either Procter & Gamble (PG) or Unilever (UL) could be a plausible agent here, given the volume declines in both the Americas and Europe, but management hasn’t named names and neither was a 10%-plus customer. This business has also seen some price/mix challenges to go along with the volume loss from that customer.

Despite the volume declines, the margins have held up well. Given that gross margin has been up year-over-year in the last two quarters, it seems reasonable to assume that the lost business was lower-margin. Even so, scale deleverage has hit the business, sending segment profits down 25% in the last quarter, and I’m not expecting a quick turnaround given the nature of the business, even though the company has been investing successfully into an expanded dry surfactant product lineup.

Oilfield Reaping The Benefits Of Past Strategic Choices

While the oilfield chemicals business has had its challenges over the years, it looks like management’s strategy is really starting to bear fruit, with revenue up 17% and 29% in the last two quarters. Management has credited the maturation of its direct operator model for a lot of the growth, but new product development and acceptance has also played a role, including the first sales of its drag-reducing agent. Given that market leader Ecolab (ECL) reported a 3% decline in third quarter sales for its WellChem segment, and overall drilling and production activity hasn’t been particularly strong, I think there’s little doubt that Innospec has been gaining share in the market.

Those share gains could be helped by the proposed Reverse Morris merger of EcoLab’s ChampionX business with Apergy (APY). While this combination makes some strategic sense, transactions like this often cause some level of disruption that rivals like Innospec can exploit.

On the bearish side, the health of this end-market is probably my top concern for Innospec in 2020. Rig counts have been declining for a while and are now down 25% year-over-year, while well completions have slowed to flat year-over-year in the most recent data I could find (through November) and are expected to go negative in 2020. That matches up with reports of increasing idling/stacking of fracking rigs.

Innospec doesn’t offer a lot of detail about its oilfield chemicals business, but in the past about two-thirds of the revenue base was in stimulation, with the rest in production. Now, the production business should hold up well in 2020, and there are still ongoing share gain opportunities, but I’m a little concerned about the growth outlook for the stimulation side over the next few quarters.

The Outlook

Although my near-term revenue outlook has been dented by the shortfalls in the Performance segment, better profitability across the board (but particularly in Fuel Spec and Oilfield) more than compensates. Long term, my modeling assumptions still support a revenue growth rate of around 4% (annualized), with FCF margins moving toward the double-digits and supporting a double-digit FCF growth rate.

Innospec also has a clean balance sheet and has made no secret of its desire to do incremental M&A – most likely in Performance, but possibly in Oilfield if the right opportunity came available. The problem for now is that high-quality specialty chemical companies are trading at pretty robust valuations, and Innospec management isn’t the type to chase growth irrespective of price.

The Bottom Line

Valuation is problematic. Relative to other specialty chemical companies (NewMarket (NEU), Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNY), Lonza (OTCPK:LZAGY) et al), I can’t say that Innospec is overvalued, and in fact there’s an argument for it to trade closer to $120 (on 13x forward EBITDA). On the other hand, the entire sector is trading above its typical valuation norms (relative to margins, returns on capital, etc.) and I have my doubts that this is sustainable.

I can also say that the implied return in my discounted cash flow model is only “okay” and is below my typical investment hurdle rate. While waiting on the sidelines in the hopes of buying in at a better valuation may well mean never owning it, I’m not inclined to stretch my rules for Innospec, even though I think management is doing a very good job and still has positive trends supporting the business into the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.