(Exclusive) Stocks To Watch, PRO+ Edition

Written by PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA. The opinions expressed are his own.

In the spirit of last week's theme in the Stocks to Watch, this week we look at what is probably the perennial number one New Year's resolution to "lose weight" or "live a healthier life". And there are companies that are ready, willing and able to help you achieve that goal (or not) - the first example below may fall into the ESG investing category while the second most definitely will not.

In October 2019, Andriy Blokhin shared his bullish thesis (and follow-up interview) on Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC). This grocery store chain selling only natural/organic food benefits from the secular growth in the organic food market, it has a long runway for store growth, there are multiple margin levers it can pull and the stock trades at a discount to peers (instead of the premium it should). A month later the company reported positive full year results, including achieving its guidance for daily average comparable store sales growth, exceeding its diluted EPS guidance and announcing the initiation of a quarterly dividend (which companies typically only do when the outlook is positive or at least not negative).

Also in October 2019, Atlas Research shared their bullish thesis (and interview) on Altria (NYSE:MO). The shares had shed ~50% of their value and traded at <10x earnings based largely on fears of a regulatory crackdown across the vaping industry, however, these fears were misplaced as its core cigarette business provided tremendous upside regardless of where vaping regulations headed while you got paid an 8% dividend while you waited. On the flip side of the whole "those that ignore history are doomed to repeat it", Atlas Research implies there is a profitable contrarian opportunity for investors who remember their history. Specifically, the 1990s regulatory crackdown provided an attractive entry point as the "consensus" was the tobacco companies were being put out of business - only they actually got stronger as a result, and Atlas Research notes the same dynamic is emerging today. Although the stock is already up ~25% since publication, with an additional ~25% upside (+ the dividend), this may be worth revisiting.

