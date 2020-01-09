Applied Therapeutics: Expect Near Term Selling Pressure Before Further Positive Catalysts

I would recommend an entry point of $20 to $25 or during the summer of 2020, whichever comes first, for investors who are interested in APLT.

Its IPO raised only $40 million instead of an anticipated $60 million. The shortfall has since been made up by a secondary offering which has been registered for sale.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT) increased 34% to $35.18 on Wednesday after announcing positive topline results from the Phase 2 portion of its ACTION-Galactosemia study of AT-007 for adult Galactosemia patients. The data was so compelling according to the company that it plans to apply for regulatory approval with the FDA in the second half of 2020. This announcement was well received by the market, with Baird analyst Brian Skorney increasing his target on APLT from $24 to $43.

While the company's successful trial and accelerated marketing plan are good pieces of news for Galactosemia patients, it may be time for existing shareholders to use bullish analyst targets as an opportunity to take profits. Prospective investors may want to avoid chasing the stock and wait for a pullback before initiating a position. I believe that there will be substantial selling pressure on APLT in the near-term before positive catalysts in the second half of this year.





APLT performing well despite a weak IPO; a potential sell signal

Wednesday's increase tops off an already impressive 250% run since APLT's IPO in May. The run since it has been publicly traded is surprising given that the IPO's $10 price came significantly below the $14 to $16 price initially anticipated. The lower pricing on the IPO meant that the company only raised $40 million ($37.2 million net of fees) on 4 million shares instead of the $60 million it had hoped for if the IPO was priced at the midpoint range of $15. Luckily, the strong market reaction to APLT since it started trading enabled the company to make up the $20 million shortfall in a secondary raise on November 7, 2019. The company sold an additional 1,380,344 shares at a price of $14.50.

The downside to this raise is that there is additional dilution and selling pressure than had there been if APLT was successful in raising $60 million at $15 in the first place. APLT has since registered the 1,380,344 shares associated with the November raise for sale. This implies that the investors in the secondary will soon be selling stock. It makes sense since they will be more than doubling their money in the span of two months.

APLT had cash and investments net of current liabilities of $26.4 million as of September 30, 2019. Adding in the $20 million in gross proceeds from the capital raise less an additional quarter of operating losses means the company likely enters 2020 with $35 to $40 million in net cash. APLT burned $10.7 million in Q3 and that will only increase as ongoing clinical studies and the attempt to market AT-007 will be expensive endeavors for 2020. I estimate that the company has less than four quarters remaining in cash. There will almost certainly be another raise coming at these robust prices to extend the company's cash runway for at least another year.

Investors may wish to revisit APLT later in 2020

In the near term, selling pressure from the recently registered secondary, any additional selling pressure from the 4 million shares from the IPO and further capital raises will put downward pressure on APLT. However, once these shares have been absorbed into the float, investors may wish to take a look at a possible longer term position.

The most obvious positive catalyst would be the progression of the regulatory approval of AT-007. If a meeting date is set with the FDA, investors can expect an increase in price based on hype as that date nears. The company may also have data to present from an ongoing late-stage trial. In September 2019, APLT announced the initiation of the ARISE-HF study, a Phase 3 registrational trial for AT-001. This study will investigate AT-001’s ability to improve or prevent the decline of functional capacity in patients with Diabetic Cardiomyopathy at high risk of progression to overt heart failure. The primary outcome measure is expected to come 15 months after randomization with the secondary outcome measures first assessed at Month 6.

When it comes to speculative, pre-revenue pharmaceutical stocks, investors rely heavily on factors outside of fundamental financial data. One of those factors is insider ownership. Insider ownership on APLT is reasonably strong, led by CEO Shoshana Shendelman who owns 4,397,622 shares. This is approximately 24% of total shares outstanding. Alexandria Venture Investments, LLC, is one of APLT's venture capital funders and is a strategic venture arm of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE). It owns a total of 2,415,576 shares. While it is difficult to determine the intentions of a venture capital fund, its founder Joel Marcus sits on APLT's Board of Directors and personally owns 288,693 shares.

Given the recent run up on news and increased analyst targets, I advise investors who are interested in APLT to avoid chasing the stock. Instead, they should wait for selling stockholders and news of another secondary offering to provide a buying opportunity. Once the selling has had a chance to work its way through the float, APLT may be a more compelling buy during the spring or summer as the positive catalysts in the second half of 2020 near. $20 to $25 might be a good level for risk-tolerant investors to consider initiating a position. But if it remains above that level throughout the first half of the year, these investors may want to consider a more aggressive bid during the summer or fall months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.