Behind The Idea - Varta AG: Strong Sell As Monopoly Story Shattered By Competition In Premium TWS Devices

Seeking Alpha: Can you provide readers with a summary of your thesis on Varta AG?

Black Mamba: Varta's (OTC:VARGF) share price has exploded due to a belief that the Company will maintain a near monopoly on the lithium-ion "coin-cell" battery market for premium wireless earphones ("TWS") devices; this narrative has been propagated by management and thoroughly endorsed by the sellside community. However, our tear-downs have found the batteries of four separate Chinese competitors inside of four different premium TWS devices (including products made by Varta's top customers). We believe this is direct proof that the lithium-ion coin-cell market is far more competitive than investors realize. As a result, we believe expectations for Varta's market share and margins in this category are far too high. Furthermore, we believe that Varta's legacy healthcare business faces underappreciated secular headwinds that will be difficult to overcome.

Seeking Alpha: In your opinion, why have analysts and investors in general believed that Varta AG had such a sustainable stranglehold in this market. These are just batteries, after all.

Black Mamba: Up until recently, there had not been much of a market (or need) for coin-shaped lithium-ion batteries of this small size. The market took off when the TWS market boomed as a better alternative to cylindrical batteries was needed to optimize the battery life and size of TWS devices. When the TWS market unexpectedly took off, Varta was in the right place at the right time; they had significant domain expertise in manufacturing small-format coin-shaped cells for their hearing aid business, they quickly ramped production capacity, and for a while, they were truly the only viable game in town. When you looked at the initial tear-downs for most flagship TWS devices - almost every single one that used a coin-cell was powered by a Varta battery. However, we think that investors both overestimated the difficulty of entering the market and underestimated the determination of many of these Chinese suppliers to participate in the growing TWS opportunity.

Seeking Alpha: Your tear-down investigative work is highly revealing. Do you apply this research technique often, and how frequently do the tear-downs reveal unexpected information?

Black Mamba: Our research methodologies, particularly those surrounding differentiated sources of information, are largely thesis-specific. There are two reasons that our tear-downs revealed unexpected information. First, investors assumed that battery manufacturers garnered sole source contracts for the life of a product. When Tier-1 TWS devices came out and tear-downs were posted on the internet, they were all powered by Varta batteries. The fly in the ointment was that, in many instances, the Chinese competitors that we found were able to penetrate these devices midway through their life-cycle; therefore, investors relying on launch date tear-down videos were operating with stale information. Second, in the instance of the Jabra Elite 75t, investors and the sellside seemingly assumed that had Varta won this device based on the Company's commentary that Jabra was a client of Varta and that Jabra doesn't buy lithium-ion cells from China. However, by simply purchasing the device, one could easily discover the presence of another Chinese competitor within this device.

Seeking Alpha: What instigated your interest in initiating your research on Varta AG, and the tear-down of end user products? Did you already have a hunch that something was amiss?

Black Mamba: Our interest in Varta came about from a theme that has yielded many successful shorts in the past: companies that benefit from unsustainable first mover advantages. In this case, we believed Varta dominated the lithium-ion coin-cell market not because they had some proprietary technology that was irreplicable, but simply by virtue of being first to market. As we performed our research, we heard of many companies focusing on producing a competitive product and struggled to find credible reasons why numerous well-capitalized, low-cost, competitors wouldn't eventually flood the market with competitive batteries, given the seemingly low barriers to entry and incredible returns on capital Varta was generating in their coin-cell division. We believed the best way to verify whether or not credible competition was gaining traction was to perform tear-downs of the top TWS devices to see if Tier 1 customers believed these competitive products were of sufficient quality.

Seeking Alpha: One last question on tear-downs: Especially for equipment like batteries, some investors might wonder if the equipment manufacturer might not be fully consistent across the product line. Said another way, if another researcher, possibly in another geographic location, conducted the same tear-down work, how likely is it that they might find different results?

Black Mamba: There is definitely the potential for different tear-downs to yield different results. It is very hard to know if Varta has been completely displaced in the four TWS devices we opened or if the customer has brought in the Chinese manufacturer as an alternative source and is splitting the business between them and Varta. If the latter is true, some devices would still contain a Varta battery while others would contain the competitor's battery. Either way, we believe the tear-downs are clear evidence that Tier 1 customers trust the Chinese products enough to put them in their devices, dismantling Varta's monopoly.

Seeking Alpha: Why do you think the market is underappreciating how the increased lifespan of hearing aid batteries will lead this segment into decline?

Black Mamba: We believe that at one point in time, many market participants fully understood this basic arithmetic problem (that selling 1 battery instead of roughly 200 batteries requires a monumental increase in ASP to hold profits constant) and what that likely means for Varta's legacy hearing aid business. The sellside voiced these concerns early on in their coverage of the Company. We think that as the narrative surrounding Varta increasingly gravitated towards its Entertainment business many investors were happy to overlook a dark spot in what was otherwise a seemingly bright picture. Moreover, in addition to some one-time factors which we believe have helped mask the impact of the transition to rechargeables (mentioned in the report), we believe that the opacity surrounding the ASP of a secondary battery (as it is negotiated between Varta and the hearing aid OEM) made it hard for investors to calculate the impact.

Seeking Alpha: What is your reaction regarding the media coverage your thesis has received since it was released?

Black Mamba: According to media reports, it appears that Varta has admitted that EVE and MIC-Power have penetrated some of their Tier 1 customers and that Varta claims that these companies are in violation of their patents. However, we have seen virtually no discussion of the tear-downs we performed that showed Great Power and ZeniPower batteries also in Tier 1 TWS devices. Could the lack of discussion around Great Power and ZeniPower mean that they aren't in violation of Varta's patents or that Varta is unaware of their presence in Tier 1 devices? We'd love to know.

