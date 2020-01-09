PPD Begins U.S. IPO Plan Rollout

PPD's revenue growth is slowing but the industry has significant growth potential ahead.

PPD has filed to raise capital in a U.S. IPO.

PPD (PPD) has filed to raise capital an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a contract research organization, assisting the development efforts of biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

PPD is a private equity majority-owned firm with a heavy debt load but impressive industry growth potential.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Wilmington, North Carolina-based PPD was founded to provide a wide range of drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry and has 'served all of the top 50 biopharmaceutical companies in the world.’

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO David Simmons, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously president of emerging markets at Pfizer (PFE) and currently is on the board of directors for Albany Molecular Research, another contract research organization.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's laboratory in Wisconsin:

Source: PPD

PPD has more than 23,000 employees, located in 100 offices in 46 countries.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Phase 1 - 3 clinical services

Phase IV / Peri & Post Approval services

Site and Patient access services

Laboratory services

Management asserts that the combined market size of the above services exceeds $50 billion, with projected market growth rates in the range of 5% to 9%, as the graphic shows below:

PPD has received investment from major investors including Hellman & Friedman, The Carlyle Group, Blue Spectrum Investor, GIC (Singapore), ADIA (Abu Dhabi).

Customer Acquisition

The firm acquires customers through a dedicated direct sales force that is localized to its geographic operations.Management says it has 'strategically oriented [its] business towards the largest and highest growth areas of the drug development services market, including key therapeutics areas, the biotechnology end market and peri- and post-approval services.'

The company seeks to strengthen its offering in existing and underserved markets while conducting new R&D work in promising areas such as immuno-oncology and cell and gene therapy to position itself to take advantage of evolving trends in the biopharma industry.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 22.8% 2018 21.7% 2017 27.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, dropped to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 0.3 2018 0.9

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report, the market for contract research services was valued at $34.5 billion in 2018 is expected to grow to $55.3 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the industry transition to providing a full range of services to clients and the growing need for advanced research capabilities by biopharma firms.

Major competitive vendors include:

Covance

ICON plc

IQVIA Holdings (IQV)

PAREXEL

PRA Health Sciences (PRA)

Syneos Health (SYNH)

Financial Performance

PPD’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, but at a decelerating rate

Increased gross profit, also decelerating

Variable gross margin

Increasing operating profit

High cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 2,984,133,000 7.7% 2018 $ 3,748,971,000 24.9% 2017 $ 3,001,050,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 1,871,952,000 5.1% 2018 $ 2,415,159,000 42.2% 2017 $ 1,698,067,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 62.73% 2018 64.42% 2017 56.58% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 303,929,000 10.2% 2018 $ 372,611,000 9.9% 2017 $ 217,869,000 7.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 47,901,000 2018 $ 96,337,000 2017 $ 198,891,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 313,722,000 2018 $ 423,406,000 2017 $ 359,079,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, PPD had $403.4 million in cash and $8.2 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was $298.2 million.

IPO Details

PPD has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be as high as $1 billion.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand, (1) to redeem $550.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Initial Holdco Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon [...] and (2) to redeem $900.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Additional Holdco Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon [...] To the extent we raise more proceeds in this offering than currently estimated, the amount of cash on hand used would be reduced, and to the extent the proceeds exceed the amount required to consummate the aforementioned redemptions, we will use such excess proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, further repayment of indebtedness.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI, HSBC, and Baird.

Commentary

PPD is seeking a large U.S. IPO to pay down its debt. The firm is primarily private equity owned since it was taken private in 2011.

Like many private equity-owned IPO candidates, PPD has a large debt load, which weighs on its financial results.

The firm’s financials indicate it is continuing to grow but at a decelerating rate of growth, which is concerning.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven; its selling, G&A efficiency rate has dropped significantly, from 0.9x to 0.3x.

The market opportunity for contract research to a growing biopharmaceutical industry is large and expected to grow in the 5% to 9% range, depending on the industry segment.

CRO firms such as PPD have expanded their offerings to match the demand for more advanced research capabilities as biopharma firms employ more information technologies to produce an increasing number of disease treatment target therapies, so the market is favorable to companies like PPD.

I’m generally suspicious of private equity-owned IPO candidates due to their large debt loads and PPD appears to be no different.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO pricing and valuation assumptions from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.