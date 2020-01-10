The Asset Allocator: The Trouble With Macro-Analysis (Podcast)
Surveying the past decade, one could say that macro-analysis fell into two camps, one questioning the propriety of the Fed’s balance-sheet expansion, the other saying “Don’t fight the Fed.”.
The Fedophobes lost big and the Fedophiles won big. But who’s to say that relationship won’t reverse this decade?
That’s the problem with macro-analysis. It’s all too often a binary affair. If you act on the analysis, you stand a very good chance of investing poorly.
A better approach, exemplified by Mohamed El-Erian’s recent interview in Investment News, raises good questions, warns of potential dangers and builds in portfolio flexibility.
