AstraZeneca's Latest FDA Approval Provides Hope For Pancreatic Cancer Patients

AstraZeneca (AZN) and its partner Merck & Co. (MRK) announced that Lynparza was approved by the FDA as a maintenance treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer patients with the BRCA mutation. This latest FDA approval provides hope to pancreatic cancer patients, where few therapies have been approved over the decades to help improve survival. The ability for Lynparza to be given as a maintenance treatment is highly ideal for this patient population. This is good news for patients who needed such a treatment option. It is even better news for AstraZeneca because Lynparza continues to be a bright spot in terms of sales. It continues double-digit year over year growth and this latest FDA approval in pancreatic cancer only adds to its potential sales in the coming years.

FDA Approval For Poor Prognosis Cancer Population

AstraZeneca had received FDA approval for Lynparza in this metastatic pancreatic cancer population based on the phase 3 POLO study. This study randomized patients to receive either Lynparza as a maintenance drug versus placebo. There were a total of 154 patients with BRCA mutated pancreatic cancer whose disease had not progressed after having received 1st-line platinum-based chemotherapy. The primary endpoint of the study was progression-free survival. Patients treated with Lynparza achieved a progression free-survival rate of 7.4 months compared to only 3.8 months for those on placebo. This was a reduction of the risk for disease progression or death by 47% for those taking Lynparza.

One thing to note is that even though overall survival was better for those who took Lynparza compared to placebo, this metric didn't reach statistical significance. Despite that, these metastatic pancreatic cancer patients have poor prognosis. It remains one of those cancer types which is more difficult to treat. The large reason why is because there are no symptoms for these pancreatic cancer patients for a long time. By the time they find out they have the disease, it has already progressed to stage 4 or the metastatic stage (where the cancer has already spread to other parts of the body).

However, I view the FDA approval for Lynparza in this patient population as being monumental. I'm more inclined to believe that the future of cancer treatments is moving away from a broad approach and shifting to a more targeted approach. How can a targeted approach be beneficial here? Lynparza is approved for patients who have not progressed in disease after having received chemotherapy and have the BRCA mutation. Based on this, I view more improved clinical outcomes for patients who have this mutation. In order to confirm that these metastatic cancer patients have either the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation, they will go through a companion diagnostic BRACAnalysis CDx. BRACAnalysis CDX was approved by the FDA and is owned by Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN). A drug that has a more targeted approach of treating patients with a specific gene, typically produces a superior outcome compared to a broad treatment approach. This is why AstraZeneca can make its claim that Lynparza is the only approved targeted medicine in biomarker-selected advanced pancreatic cancer patients.

Sales For Lynparza Continue To Climb

Another FDA approval for Lynparza will bode well for boosting revenues of the drug in the coming quarters. The thing is that the drug has been doing well even without this latest approval. In Q3 of 2019, AstraZeneca generated $327 million in sales of Lynparza. I believe it is good that the company is seeing such growth for Lynparza. However, Lynparza is just a small portion of the entire oncology franchise for AstraZeneca. Sales for the entire oncology portfolio of the company were up for the third-quarter by 48%, which was the highest growth among all therapeutic categories. What is even stronger for the company is Tagrisso, which continues to generate massive amounts of sales. Sales of Tagrisso for Q3 of 2019 came in at $891 million.

Conclusion

The FDA approval for Lynparza is definitely good news for AstraZeneca in being able to boost sales of the drug. However, the most important item to note is the patients who have not seen any solid treatment options for their metastatic disease in decades. This point is proven as Lynparza has now become the only approved targeted medicine for biomarker-selected patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Specifically, those with the BRCA mutation. On this fact, this is where I am in the camp that future treatment options are eventually going to be done more in a targeted approach manner. Meaning that there will be more use in treating cancer with specific biomarkers. There will still be a place for therapies that take the broad approach to treatment. In this case with AstraZeneca, pancreatic cancer patients with the BRCA mutation responded very well to the drug. The study showed that Lynparza was able to reduce the risk of disease progression or death by 47%. It is my opinion that Lynparza sales should see a boost on the back of this approval. Regardless, sales of Lynparza have been growing by double digits year-to-date. I see such a trend continuing for sales of Lynparza and the rest of the company's immuno-oncology portfolio. That's why I believe AstraZeneca can still build shareholder value in the coming years.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.