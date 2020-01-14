Why You Probably Shouldn't Buy REIT ETFs

We present all the factors that allowed us to outperform in 2019.

Active REIT investors with good access to research can do better, according to our experience.

REIT ETFs are a great vehicle for passive investors who have little knowledge about REIT investments.

REIT investments have been enormously lucrative to investors who got in early and knew what they were doing. The easiest path to outperformance over the past 20 years would have been to load up on REITs, enjoy the dividends and wait:

Today, the valuations remain reasonable, the fundamentals are strong, and the prospects for future returns are strong. Therefore, most investors understand that they should invest in REITs, whether it's for high dividends, market-beating total returns, inflation protection or simply diversification.

The more difficult question is HOW to invest in REITs? There are two main options:

Option 1: Invest in a REIT ETF (passive)

For "know-nothing investors,” the option #1 makes a lot of sense. It allows you to invest in the broader REIT market, utilizing an ETF such as the Vanguard REIT Fund (VNQ) or the iShares Real Estate (IYR).

REIT ETFs enjoy many benefits such as instant wide diversification, passive management, a low knowledge requirement and far lower fees than actively-managed solutions.

However, ETFs also have many flaws which may limit performance in the long run.

In 2019, my real-money real estate investments (incl. international) earned a 48.99% total return - after withholding taxes. In comparison, the RMZ REIT index returned 19.24%.

Anything can happen in any given year, and measuring our success in a single year is not very significant. Nonetheless, we believe that it's a good exercise to look at where REIT ETFs missed out on returns. Below we discuss what allowed us to outperform in 2019.

Where did our outperformance come from?

As we often discuss on the public site, REIT ETFs suffer from many flaws. They are heavily exposed to overpriced large-cap REITs. They invest in a lot of externally managed REITs that are conflicted. And they blindly invest in challenged sectors such as retail, office, and hotels.

As a result, the upside potential is more limited, and considering that they yield only 3 to 4%, they enjoy less margin of safety, especially in a rising rate environment.

I made many mistakes with this account, including an investment in UNIT which was catastrophic. Still, I end up outperforming quite significantly because I was buying real estate for less than it is worth.

#1 – Invest in Smaller and Lesser-Known REITs

Most REIT ETFs are almost exclusively invested in large- and mega-cap REITs which are generally fully valued or overvalued. In fact, the largest REIT ETF (VNQ) has close to 40% of its capital invested in the top 10 largest REITs: American Tower (AMT), Simon Property (SPG), Crown Caste (CCI), Prologis (PLD), Equinix (EQIX), Public Storage (PSA), Welltower (WELL), Equity Residential (EQR), AvalonBay (AVB) and Digital Realty (DLR).

These are all high-quality companies, but most of them also are richly valued with little alpha-generation potential.

Smaller and lesser known REITs trade today at just 13x FFO, and by being selective, you can find high quality companies at just around 10x FFO.

In comparison, larger and better known REITs trade at over 20x FFO – a massive valuation premium relative to the smaller REITs. We believe that a large portion of this premium is caused by the indiscriminate capital flow of ETFs into large caps.

It sets large-cap REITs (and REIT ETFs) for a less compelling returns going forward. Smaller REITs are better positioned with deeper value and better margin of safety. We invest heavily in these companies because this is where the alpha is hidden.

ETFs barely invest in these smaller REITs. It gives us a head start as we earn more cash flow and dividends than ETFs.

#2 - Focus on Alpha-Rich Specialty Sectors

REIT ETFs invest heavily: Retail, office and hotel REITs. Malls suffer from the growth of Amazon (AMZN). Office properties have high capex and concerns over to the rise of co-working (WORK) and remote working. Hotels are slowly loosing their moat to Airbnb (AIRB) and other hotel booking websites.

There exists good opportunities in these challenged sectors, but we prefer to invest the bulk of our portfolio into more resilient properties. This includes:

Manufactured Housing

Net Lease Properties

Casinos

Hospitals

Timberland

Entertainment properties

And Many Other...

EPR Properties (EPR) is a good example of what a well-managed specialty REIT can achieve:

These specialty property types are often bought at higher cap rates, with longer leases, and better terms for the landlord. There's less capital chasing these assets, and as a consequence, tenants have less bargaining power.

We invest heavily in these more unusual property types. Our large exposure to hospital properties earned us great returns in 2019.

#3 – Only Invest in Well-Aligned Managements

It seems like common sense to only invest in well-managed companies. But ETFs are not in the business of picking winners and avoiding losers. They invest in all companies, including, the good, the average and the bad.

By simply removing the “bad” REITs that are externally managed with significant conflicts of interest, you could improve your performance and this is not difficult or time consuming to do.

At High Yield Landlord, we only invest in REITs with high insider ownership and track records of shareholder-friendly behavior.

#4 – International REIT Opportunities

Our best performers in 2019 were select International REIT investments that shoot up to the upside. My two largest International investments, Big Yellow Group (OTC:BYLOF) and DIC Asset, returned ~40% and ~75% in 2019 alone.

Both companies are recommended at High Yield Landlord and part of our International Portfolio. Most ETFs missed out on these because they suffer from “home bias” – or the tendency to only focus on domestic equities.

It's especially costly to ignore international REIT markets because this is where we often find the best opportunities. They boost my performance, but also mitigate risks through diversification.

In 2019, I spent three months in Asia to meet management teams, tour properties, and gain better insights on the best Asian REITs.

#5 – Real Asset Boosters

Finally, unlike REIT ETFs, we do not exclusively invest in REITs. We also look for opportunities in other real asset companies that are similar to REITs, but not officially structured as REITs.

This includes windmills, energy pipelines, mines, airports, solar farms, railroads, etc. You get the point: Anything that could be considered a real estate investment:

In 2020, we expect to invest more in MLPs and other listed infrastructure companies to opportunistically diversify our portfolio.

#6 – Lower Valuation and Higher Yield

We avoid overpaying for REITs by paying close attention to valuation metrics. Most large-cap REITs trade today at over 20x FFO. We follow a value approach and seek to buy at prices that are significantly lower than that.

Moreover, we recognize that real estate is an income-driven investment. We are NOT happy with a 3-4% dividend yield. Our Core Portfolio yields 7.2% with a low 69% payout ratio - despite a yield that's almost double the REIT ETFs.

We like to call this the “landlord” approach to REIT investing because we buy REITs as if we were buying rental properties. We look for high and sustainable income and always try to get a good deal. Money is made at the acquisition by buying at below fair value. We then hold patiently to these undervalued REITs, earn high income, and wait for long-term appreciation.

This approach has served me well. So well in fact that I eventually decided to end my career in private equity real estate to dedicate my full attention to REIT investing.

Passive vs. Active Investing: Decide Wisely

REIT investors can greatly improve their results by targeting undervalued opportunities.

However, you should be aware of your limitations. If you have no access to research, do not have the expertise, or the time, you are should probably stick to REIT ETFs.

Now if you have access to good insights, have the interest to follow your positions, and are not scared to read investment reports, then you are made to become an active investor. It's not only rewarding, it's also very interesting and intellectually stimulating - just like playing a game of chess.

