Lennar Ended 2019 With A Blast And Should Continue Its Rally In 2020

It's a while ago since I wrote my most recent article covering the Miami FL-based homebuilding giant Lennar (LEN). Back then, I took a neutral stance as the housing market, in general, was weakening. The stock has more or less stayed unchanged compared to October. In this article, I am going to tell you why the just released earnings report is a good sign for the industry, in general, as Lennar saw growth across the board. New orders were up big while margins continued their uptrend. In addition to that, the company continues to be positive going forward, and I expect a higher stock price in the mid-term.

Source: Lennar Corp.

Lennar's Q4 Was Everything I Could Have Hoped For

Let's start by acknowledging Lennar's successful fourth quarter performance with regard to bottom-line earnings. In Q4 of 2019, Lennar generated adjusted EPS worth $2.13. This is well above expectations of $1.90. Not only is this the third quarter of higher than expected earnings, but it is also the first positive EPS growth rate since Q4 of 2018.

Source: Estimize

One of the reasons why it is a good sign the company is doing better has to do with the very reason that caused the company to report contracting earnings throughout the first three quarters of 2019. The homebuilding industry was pressured by lower sentiment in 2018 and 2019 as building permits declined roughly 10% in the first two quarters of 2019. This has been priced in since 2018 as rising rates caused investors to flee homebuilding stocks.

Since August of 2019, building permits are hot again. The average growth rate is roughly 10% and supported by a very strong 1-unit housing market with growth rates just slightly below the average building permit growth rate.

I am telling you this because it seems homebuilders, in general, have entered a period of strong fundamental support and because Lennar seems to be one of the strongest beneficiaries as new orders went through the roof. In the fourth quarter, the company generated new orders worth $5.2 billion. This is 23% higher compared to the prior-year quarter and puts new orders at 13,089 homes. In this case, both growth in units and dollars was at 23% as prices were roughly unchanged.

Furthermore, sales totaled $7.0 billion, an improvement of 8% while backlog of orders declined by 4%.

Adding to that, Lennar managed to once again improve its margins. Gross margin on home sales improved by 10 basis points to 21.5%. SG&A expenses declined to 7.6% of total sales. This is down 40 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. As a result, operating margin improved as well. In this case, operating margin rose to 13.9% from 13.5% in Q4 of 2018.

It should also be mentioned that Lennar is starting to focus on the entry-level market. Lower ticket prices have caused great order flow as companies like D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) have management to perform well as hot housing markets often result in great cash flow but slow growth. Especially when both rates and prices are high, we tend to see that lower cost housing performs better. Investors are both getting the tailwind from lower rates and higher order growth (in general). In addition to that, the company is becoming 'land lighter' as the supply of homesites has declined to 4.1 years from 4.4 years.

Strength Should Continue

In 2020, Lennar expects to deliver homes in the range of 54,000 to 55,000. This is up significantly from 51,491 in 2019 when the growth rate came in at 13%. Gross margin is expected to rise to enter the 20.5% to 21.0% range. The company will only have $600 million of senior notes due in 2020 and will use excess cash flow to repurchase debt and return capital to shareholders.

I am very eager to see how the company is able to perform in the next two quarters as it seems that housing is continuing to be strong. I also want to show you my economic overview as there has been a lot of talk about a weak economy. Yes, the current economy is everything except strong, but fortunately, we are seeing that future business indicators are up for three straight months as you can see below.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Regional Manufacturing Surveys)

This is obviously no guarantee, but an economic turnaround could make sure that housing demand is going to be sustained on the longer term. One should also keep an eye on bonds. Higher bond yields are, generally speaking, a sign of risk-on (bullishness). On the flip side, rapidly rising bond yields could cause underperformance of homebuilders as this would accelerate unaffordability due to more expensive loans and generate a similar situation we saw in 2018. So far, rates are hovering close to multi-year lows. And even though I expect higher economic growth in this quarter, I doubt we are going to see a strong yield acceleration.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

I am really impressed by Lennar. The company saw improvement across the board starting with rapidly accelerating new orders. Not only is the company outperforming an implied low-double digit new orders growth rate according to building permits, but we are also seeing more than double that. One of the reasons is rebounding demand in Lennar's markets while another major factor is the focus on lower income housing. This will more than likely keep selling prices growth low or even negative in 2020, but I have no doubt it will sustain high orders growth as long as the market, in general, stays high.

Moreover, margins continue to improve as the company is enhancing its land portfolio and overall operations, which has caused the company to reveal a solid 2020 margin outlook.

All things considered, I think we are about to see a similar breakout like we saw in December of 2018 and August of 2019. The stock has established a higher bottom and should continue its uptrend thanks to a strong housing market, low rates, low unemployment, and its own company characteristics like the ones I just discussed. In addition to that, even though the stock has rallied roughly $20 from its 2018 lows, it's still valued at 9.5x earnings.

Source: FINVIZ

So, long story short, I expect a further uptrend and think we are likely to enter the $65 to $70 per share range this year if the economy continues to support higher housing demand. I am looking forward to Q1 earnings to see if new orders growth is indeed able to sustain its higher pace.

I'll keep you updated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.