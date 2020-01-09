New Bricks For The Wall Of Worry

Far from being the stumbling block which many investors feared, the recent hostilities between the U.S. and Iran have provided yet another proof of the stocks market's resilience. In this report, I'll make the case that the bull market in U.S. equities has acquired new "bricks" for its "wall of worry" from the latest Mideast turmoil, as well as from recession fears. I'll also show that the most sensitive areas of the broad market are showing no signs of concern, which suggests that intermediate-term (3-6 month) strength lies ahead for stocks.

Heading into 2020, it appeared that the market had run out of near-term worries and that investors were becoming alarmingly complacent (from a contrarian's perspective) in the face of rising stock prices. The sharp drop in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) in December suggested to many observers that investors were abandoning the safety-first approach they embraced throughout much of 2019 and were instead embracing risk. The sharp nature of the equity market rally in late 2019, reflected in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) below, further underscored this concern.

Source: BigCharts

While stocks have remained remarkably unperturbed through the first few days of January, a new threat to the bull's continuation in 2020 has emerged. This threat began with the U.S. airstrike against Baghdad and resulted in the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. Iran retaliated by launching missiles at two U.S. military bases, although no deaths were reported. And while President Trump has indicated that the U.S. will pursue diplomacy in an attempt at diffusing tensions between both parties, he also announced new sanctions against Tehran. Additionally, Trump told reporters that his administration is still discussing further possible responses to "Iranian aggression."

Although many experts believe there will be no immediate military response by the U.S. to Iran's latest actions, the conflict between U.S. and Iran isn't likely to end anytime soon. Because of this, the U.S. equity bull market will have a fresh support to its wall of worry. Many investors will continue to believe that war with Iran will occur at some point this year, and this fear will likely keep the major indices from overheating in the coming months.

The persistence of geopolitical worries, moreover, will act to keep short interest at healthy levels. High levels of short interest are a necessary prerequisite to higher stock prices and serves as fuel for short-covering rallies. Indeed, high levels of apprehension - along with the occasional appearance of alarming geopolitical news - have served as a catalyst for stocks rallies throughout the duration of the 2009-2020 bull market.

This pattern doesn't look to change anytime soon based on the latest short interest data. According to retail trader data provided by DailyFX, 23.35% of traders are net-long the U.S. stock market with the ratio of traders short-to-long currently standing at 3.28 to 1. This high level of bearish sentiment is a major reason why the bull's continuance in the coming months is virtually assured.

Source: DailyFX

Other signs which suggest a healthy level of caution still exists among retail investors can be seen in the following graph. According to the latest asset allocation survey by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), while 66% of AAII members currently have some exposure to stocks and stock funds, a combined 34% of investors have portfolio allocations of cash and bonds. The time to worry about the stock market's intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook is when the AAII stock allocation percentage is around 75% or greater.

Source: AAII

Judging from recent headlines on several mainstream news portals, another prominent fear among many investors right now is that the economy will enter into a recession at some point in 2020. This fear was initially sparked by the brief inversion of the two-year versus 10-year Treasury yield curve last year. Historically, whenever this has happened it has served as a precursor to a recession or economic slowdown. The problem with this indicator is that the lag time between yield curve inversions and actual recessions can be quite long - even in excess of a year. There have also been instances where no recession occurred following a yield curve inversion. As the famous Wall Street economist Ed Yardeni observed last August, inverted yield curves aren't as reliable a recession indicator as many investors seem to believe.

Given the increased worries that have crossed the news wires in recent weeks, stocks have remained remarkably stable. Since the fading of trade war concerns between the U.S. and China last October, the number of issues on the NYSE making new 52-week lows has remained consistently under 40. Historically, whenever there are fewer than 40 new lows on a daily basis it has been a sign that selling pressure isn't a problem. Nasdaq-listed stocks have also seen fewer than 40 new lows on a daily basis since November. This suggests that the institutional investors which dominate the market today are unconcerned by the fears that retail investors are concerned about (as discussed in this report).

Another sign that the market isn't immediately concerned about either the economy or Iran can be seen in the performance of the leading U.S. semiconductor stocks. Chipmakers are ultra-sensitive to anything that might upset the economic outlook. To date, the leading semi stocks have outperformed most major industry groups. This can be seen in the recent new highs in the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX), below.

Source: BigCharts

This is an important consideration in our analysis, for bear markets have typically been preceded by weakness in the semiconductors. But as long as the SOX remains in an intermediate-term rising trend, investors should focus on the bullish possibilities ahead instead of the worst-case scenarios.

Ultimately, a stock market which handles bad news in stride is a market in strong hands, and that has certainly been the case for U.S. equities of late. This observation is one reason why participants shouldn't be too concerned about Middle East conflict or to supposed threats to the economy that might upend the bull market in the coming months. In view of the factors discussed in this report, a bullish intermediate-term stance toward stocks is still warranted.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I've adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $36.15 level on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.