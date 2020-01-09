The Major Sectors Are Starting To Look A Bit Stretched (Technically Speaking For 1/9)

Oil prices dropped sharply yesterday: Prices fluctuated in the lower 60s where they hit resistance established in the Spring of 2019. Yesterday, they sold off sharply as traders interpreted the president's statement as a de-escalation of tensions between Iran and the US. Prices moved through the 10 and 20-day EMA and are now using the 50-day EMA for technical support. Trading volume was very high. This was a very strong move lower. The Financial Times offered five reasons for the lack of a major oil rally:

The crisis is expected to de-escalate Oil tanker groups are taking a wait-and-see approach Opec and allies can increase supplies Oil prices are already high Higher prices = higher supplies

More on US Manufacturing: the following chart places the overall current weakness in perspective: The ISM Manufacturing Index has been declining for over a year-and-a-half; new orders have been declining for a little less but they're still clearly in a major slump. The reason is weakness in new orders: Total new orders for durable goods have been declining since the end of 2018 (upper left); The Y/Y percentage change has been negative for most of 2019. The number ex-transportation (or, as I say, ex-Boeing) has been trending sideways for the last year (lower left).

Lower wage employees are seeing wage gains. The following chart is from the Atlanta Fed's Macroblog: Median wage growth for the lowest-paid workers started to increase in 2013 and is now surpassing growth for all wage earners. The NY Times notes that a combination of minimum wage increases and the tight labor market are the primary causes (emphasis added):

It’s important to keep the effect of these minimum wage increases in perspective. The increases aren’t responsible for most of the wage growth, or for most of the acceleration in wage growth, during this recovery. Even among the bottom third, minimum wage workers have contributed around a fifth to a quarter of wage growth over the last two years. As notableas the recent rise in state and local minimum wages has been to this effect, it has probably not been as important as the tightening labor market. In a tight labor market, firms have to compete more to hire and retain the workers they need, which among other things gives those workers more bargaining power to bid up their wages.

The Atlanta Fed agrees with this observation as shown in this chart, also from their Macroblog: The blue line shows the wage increases in states that had minimum wage increases; the green line shows the wage increases for states that didn't increase their wages. Both groups have seen increases.

Let's turn to today's performance tables.

Once again, large-caps led the way higher, showing a more defensive tone among traders. While large-cap gains ranged from 0.67%-0.85% higher, smaller-caps rose a more modest 0.15% or even marginally declined. Interestingly, the long end of the Treasury market also rose modestly. The sector performance table is bullish, with technology and energy leading the way higher. Staples are number three on the list, but they're followed by financials and discretionary.

Despite the heightened international turmoil over the last 5-6 days, the markets remain in good shape. The SPY remains in a modest, 2-day uptrend. Prices have moved through the 323 area and are coalescing around the lower half of 326. Small-caps have moved in more of a sideways pattern between the lower 165 and lower 166.

The IEF was trending lower until 1PM when it caught a bid, rallying into resistance in the lower 111 area.

Let's next turn to the daily charts of the major sectors because a few are looking a bit stretched. Tech -- the largest component of the SPY and QQQ -- is still in the middle of a solid rally. But the current prices look a bit stretched from a technical perspective; a modest selloff wouldn't be out of the question here. The communication services chart is starting to go parabolic which almost always results in a blow-off sale. Healthcare is looking a bit stretched as well. In fact, the MACD is trending lower, indicating declining momentum.

The overall condition of the market is still in very good shape considering the heightened Middle East tensions over the last 5-7 days. But it's also starting to look like the largest and most important sectors are a bit stretched, meaning a modest pull-back is in order.

