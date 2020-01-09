A New Long-Term Bull Market In Wheat

Don't look now, but wheat has launched a new long-term bull market - it's first in over 10 years. In this report, we'll examine the technical structure of the wheat bull market as well as its fundamental underpinnings. I'll also make the case that the relative absence of volatility in wheat's extended rally since last fall is a sign that informed interests have control of the market, which, in turn, will ensure the bull's longevity.

For the first time since 2018, wheat prices have established a sustained upward trend. Not only have wheat prices climbed by almost 25% since September, but the price has increased in each of the last fourth months. The last time wheat prices managed to rally for four months or longer without a 10% (or greater) correction along the way was a decade ago in the year 2010.

Moreover, in the latest rally which began in September, the deepest decline in the wheat price was only 5%. In recent years, wheat price rallies have typically been followed by rather violent declines of anywhere from 10% to 20%. The extended duration (by historical standards) and low-volatility nature of the latest wheat rally implies that there is more at work here than just an extended short-covering rally. Indeed, the pieces are falling into place which strongly suggests that a longer-term bull market is now underway for the grain.

Source: BigCharts

The low volatility that has characterized wheat's September-January rally to date is encouraging. For one thing, it suggests that there is a distinct absence of small-time, retail traders in the market right now. While broad participation by retail traders can increase market liquidity, it also typically increases volatility. That's not a desirable trait for an extended bull market. High volatility also tends to discourage institutional participation; it's the stability and deep pockets of the big-money traders that keep an extended rising trend intact over a long period.

The absence of extreme choppiness in wheat's 4-month rising trend further suggests that informed traders and commercial buying interests are most likely behind the move. If this assessment is correct, then a sustainable bull market for wheat is likely in store for the next several months - and possibly years - ahead.

Providing further support for the longer-term bullish case for wheat is the supply picture for the grain. As I noted in my previous wheat report, a recent USDA crop production estimate revealed that all-wheat planted acres for 2020 were expected to be the lowest number of acres planted since records began in 1919. This revelation served as the initial catalyst for the turnaround in wheat prices last summer and into the fall.

Moreover, the outlook for the 2019-2020 wheat crop calls for the lowest ending stocks in several years. USDA's Dec. 10 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report lowered U.S. wheat imports and raised exports based on competitive prices and reduced supplies from several of its major competitors. USDA cut 2020 ending stocks by 40 million bushels to 974 million, the lowest in five years.

As of early January, wheat prices continue to rise in a low volatility, stair-stepping fashion-based not only on the diminished domestic supply outlook but also based on the much-improved global trade outlook. With the trade war between the U.S. and China in the process of cooling off, the market is pricing in the likelihood of a rebound in the emerging markets in 2020.

Improvement in the emerging markets (as reflected in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) below) implies there will be a higher global demand for wheat for both human and animal consumption in the coming year. On that note, Doane Advisory Services reported that wheat is expected to be a "buying target" for China when the Phase 1 trade deal is signed next week.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, the diminished supply outlook for wheat in the current crop year should support prices and prevent the kind of high volatility the grain has been subject to in recent years. The extended, low-volatility 4-month rally in wheat futures prices is the first of its kind since 2010 and implies the reassuring presence of institutional buyers. In view of these factors, traders are justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) posture in the wheat market. For those who are averse to trading in the futures market, the Teucrium Wheat Fund ETF (WEAT), can be used as a wheat tracking vehicle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORN, CANE, WEAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.