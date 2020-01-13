Favor Sector For 2020, And 2 Top Picks

The market is starting 2020 at fresh new highs and it is increasingly difficult to find bargains. Over the past three years, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up by over 50% - roughly double its historical average:

Data by YCharts

Surely, this cannot go on forever. Valuation multiples already have expanded to exceptionally high levels and therefore it's unlikely that we keep experiencing similar returns. The P/E ratio of the S&P 500 is currently at 24 – which is a 30% premium to historical averages:

Source

Note that each time the P/E hit 24 in the past, the returns were rather disappointing in the coming years. Then you also need to consider that:

We are entering the 11th year to an already stretched economic cycle.

There are many signs of cracks, e.g inversion of yield curve, decelerating global growth, trade wars, military conflicts…

And political uncertainty is high with talks of impeachment in the US and unrest abroad.

It's fair to say that 2020 is setting up to be a year jam packed with uncertainty. At High Yield Landlord, we have been busy looking for the last remaining niches of opportunities to generate strong risk-adjusted returns.

Today, we focus on what we believe to be the best sub-sector of the market. It provides a great mix of income, value, growth, and resilience even as we enter 2020.

The Opportunity of 2020: Smaller, Lesser-Known REITs

Most generalist investors think of REITs as income-driven investments that are overvalued and risky in today's late cycle economy.

REITs had a strong run in 2019 – up by ~25% - so investors are quick to jump to conclusions about valuations.

It also does not help that REITs were some of the worst performers during the great financial crisis and this is the only recession that investors appear to remember.

In this sense, REITs suffer from a fairly negative market sentiment. On one hand, investors believe that they are overvalued. On the other, they fear owning them so late into the cycle.

Both ideas are wrong. REITs are not overvalued. In fact, most of the lesser-known REITs trade at historically low valuations. Moreover, you will be surprised to learn that REITs have a history of substantial outperformance during recessions.

REITs Sector Valuations in 2020

REIT share prices increased a lot in 2019, but investors forget that they were flat for two years prior to that. Therefore, the total returns over the past three years were actually well below average:

Data by YCharts

REITs performed very well in 2019 - but considering that they barely budged for three years prior to that – the valuation of the sector remains very reasonable.

FFO Multiple: REITs trade at roughly 18x FFO – which is below historical average when adjusted for the improved balance sheets.

REITs trade at roughly 18x FFO – which is below historical average when adjusted for the improved balance sheets. Yield Premium: REITs offer a historically high yield spread relative to the 10-year treasury.

REITs offer a historically high yield spread relative to the 10-year treasury. Price to NAV: REITs currently trade at a slight discount to NAVs.

From all three angles, REITs are slightly undervalued. So the common perception that "REITs are overpriced" is wrong.

But that’s not all. Undervalued opportunities remain abundant among the smaller and lesser-known REITs. This is because most of the index money has flown straight to the large caps and pushed their FFO multiples - while smaller, lesser-known REITs were left behind.

Small-cap REITs trade today at just 13x FFO. That’s a 40% discount to larger peers for similar cash flow. Note that most REITs fit in the small to mid cap category. Saying that 13x FFO is overpriced is really a stretch in my opinion.

Source

At 13x FFO, a lot of these smaller REITs trade at large discounts to NAV and high dividend yields. Many of these companies are undervalued and provide great opportunities in 2020.

Now the other claim is that REITs are too risky in a late cycle economy. Let’s look closer into that one.

REIT Sector Resilience to Recessions

Investors do not see past the most recent recession. The great financial crisis was the result of overleverage, a real estate crash, and a banking crisis. REITs did poorly, as did most other leveraged vehicles.

However, no recession is ever the same. Unless you think that we are headed for another subprime crisis, it does not make sense to fixate on the great financial crisis. It's much better to look at the performance of REITs across many recessions. Researchers from Cohen & Steers (CNS) find that REITs have done exceptionally well. They outperform in the late cycle when things become shaky and provide valuable downside protection when things really turn south:

source

This also makes sense. REITs earn consistent and predictable cash flow that's contractually guaranteed and backed by real assets. The leases commonly have five to 10 years left on them, and therefore, the cash flow remains fairly steady through recessions.

Even during 2008 and 2009, the net operating income of REITs remained fairly steady:

source

Today, REITs are even more resilient than in the past because

Leverage is at an all time low.

NOI growth remains healthy.

And valuations offer better margin of safety.

Put simply, REITs are exactly where you want to be in 2020. The perception of the market is wrong, and it's resulting in many mispriced opportunities.

Now with that said, it does not mean that all REITs will do well. Some are more cyclical than others. And most importantly, some are more exposed to the potential consequences of a recession. At High Yield Landlord, we are very selective and only invest in about 10% of the companies that we cover:

The ideal REIT opportunity for us would look something along these lines:

It owns properties that generate recession-resistant cash flow.

It has the balance sheet and pipeline to grow its asset base.

It has a unique strategy that's alpha rich.

It has a track record of significant outperformance.

It pays a superior yield that's well covered.

It trades at a valuation that's significantly below average.

One good example of that is Medical Properties Trust (MPW) - which is up by 77% since presenting our thesis in 2018. It buys hospitals at ~8% cap rates, finances them with a ~5% cost of capital, and earns the spread in between. The REIT is growing very fast, paying a 5% dividend yield, and generates recession-proof cash flow. Still a few years back, this was a deeply undervalued small cap. Today, it's becoming a popular large-cap REIT.

Another good example is MNR Real Estate (MNR), which is smaller and lesser-known REIT. It buys industrial properties that benefits from the growth of Amazon (AMZN), FedEx (FDX) and other e-commerce companies. It was a Top 10 performer out of over 200 REITs over the past decade. It has one of the best portfolios in its peer group, a conservative balance, and predictable growth. Closest peers yield just 3%. Yet, MNR pays nearly 5% and offers good value. Note that MNR did not even cut its dividend even during 2008-2009.

It's by targeting this type of defensive, yet undervalued REITs that we aim to outperform in today's volatile and uncertain environment.

At High Yield Landlord, our Core Portfolio pays a 7.2% dividend yield with a conservative 68% payout ratio. Our holdings are deeply undervalued at just 9.2x cash flow - providing margin of safety and capital appreciation potential:

Source: High Yield Landlord Real-Money Portfolio

Closing Notes: REITs Are Wonderful — if you know what you are doing...

In a recent survey, nearly all investors indicated that they expect to increase capital allocation to real estate in 2020. When you consider what we presented in this article, this is not really surprising.

Nonetheless, it's important that you know what you are doing. Buying REITs just to sell off a few days later when interest rates move up is clearly a losing strategy. Because of such poor behavior, the average investor has earned only 2.6% annual returns over the past 20 years:

In comparison, passive REIT indexes returned nearly 14% per year and outperformed almost all other asset classes:

source

Then taking it one step further, active REIT investors have managed to outperform passive indexes by targeting mispriced opportunities. This is what we aim to do and we have done quite well over the years.