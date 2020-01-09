J.C. Penney: Holiday Sales Results Were A Bit Disappointing

It needs to show continued gross margin improvement and positive comps in 2020 as a step towards being able to deal with its secured debt.

J.C. Penney's (JCP) holiday sales update was a bit disappointing. Although J.C. Penney reaffirmed its 2019 guidance, it had a pretty low bar to reach to make that guidance. Macy's (NYSE:M) noticeably improved holiday results (compared to Q3 2019) raised hopes that J.C. Penney could deliver similar improvements. Instead, J.C. Penney's sales improvement was a bit short of that mark. It should be able to easily beat $475 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2019, but that is already built into its share price, and it will likely take strong gross margin results in Q4 2019 and guidance for positive comps in 2020 to move J.C. Penney's share price up.

Holiday Season Sales

Macy's reported -0.7% comparable store sales on an owned basis and -0.6% comparable store sales on an owned plus licensed basis during the November/December period. This was a 2.9% (owned plus licensed) to 3.2% (owned) sequential improvement over its comps in Q3 2019 and sets Macy's up to finish 2019 with comps at or better than the high end of its revised guidance range (as of Q3 2019). On the other hand, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reported -0.2% comps in the November/December period, reflecting a -0.6% sequential decline compared to Q3 2019.

J.C. Penney's results were in between those two department stores. J.C. Penney's -7.5% total November/December comps and -5.3% November/December comps (excluding the impact from J.C. Penney's exit from the major appliance and in-store furniture categories) reflected a 1.8% and 1.3% improvement respectively compared to Q3 2019.

While J.C. Penney did show some sequential improvement, sequential improvement was both expected and necessary. I had noted in November that -7% comps for J.C. Penney in Q4 2019 would be relatively strong and -9% comps would be relatively weak. J.C. Penney's -7.5% comps for November/December is towards the better end of that range, but I would say that Macy's holiday sales update had raised hopes that something like -6.0% was attainable for J.C. Penney.

This holiday season shows that J.C. Penney's sales decline may be slowing. However, it is still quite uncertain whether J.C. Penney can generate positive comps in 2020, which is what it needs as a first step towards dealing with its upcoming secured debt maturities.

2019 Results

The -7.5% comps in November/December puts J.C. Penney easily on track to exceed $475 million in adjusted EBITDA for the year. If we assume the -7.5% comps continues in January (which only represents around 16% of the quarter), then net sales may end up at around $3.354 billion for Q4 2019. Adding credit income would bring this to $3.474 billion.

A 1% improvement in COGS year-over-year would result in $2.271 billion in COGS with that level of net sales. This would result in J.C. Penney's full-year COGS improving by around 171 basis points compared to 2018.

If SG&A in Q4 2019 was then roughly similar to Q4 2018, J.C. Penney would end up with $193 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2019, putting it at around $533 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full-year.

$ Million Q4 2019 Net Sales $3,354 Credit Income $120 Total Revenues $3,474 COGS $2,271 SG&A $1,010 Adjusted EBITDA $193

That is already baked into J.C. Penney's share price though, and I believe it would take something like $225 million in adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2019 (and $565 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year) to give J.C. Penney's share price a boost. More credit would be given if the higher adjusted EBITDA number was driven by gross margin improvement rather than cost cuts. A 2% improvement in gross margins in Q4 2019 would get J.C. Penney to around $225 million in adjusted EBITDA with close to flat year-over-year SG&A.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney delivered decent holiday sales results that represented a 1.8% sequential improvement compared to Q3 2019. However, given J.C. Penney's financial state, it needs to deliver better than decent sales results going forward. Macy's holiday sales results raised expectations that J.C. Penney could do somewhat better than it did.

For 2020, J.C. Penney needs to deliver positive comparable store sales along with continued improvements in gross margins as a step towards putting itself in a position to deal with its secured debt. I remain neutral on J.C. Penney's stock at around $1 as it has a lot of work to do to achieve its needed turnaround results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.