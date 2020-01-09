The Economy Will (Again) Prove The Fearmongers Wrong

Unsurprisingly, yet another year has begun with a flood of recession predictions from numerous media pundits and market observers. The reasons given behind the dire economic warnings for 2020 range from last year's brief yield curve inversion to a potential war with Iran. Successfully, predicting the economy's year-ahead future, however, is a feat fraught with peril and the adage, "Never bet against a winner" definitely applies here. In this report, we'll look at data - including real estate trends and consumer spending indicators - which should lay to rest the fear that a recession is on the horizon.

The Great Recession of 2008-09 left a visceral scar on the nation's collective psyche. Many Americans have been waiting these last 10 years for the proverbial "other shoe to drop." Consequently, each new year brings with it a fresh wave of recession predictions. This year has been no different than previous ones in that regard, and we've already seen more than a few high-profile commentators going out on limb to forecast danger ahead for the U.S. economy.

That many sensible economists and investors were on high alert over a recession possibly forming last year was certainly understandable. Aside from the temporary inversion involving the 3-month and 10-year Treasury yields, there were also signs of a slowing U.S. real estate market as well as a slowdown in the global economy in the first half of last year. With the trade war between the U.S. and China in full swing for most of 2019, it wasn't outrageous to assume that perhaps the slowdown in the emerging markets would eventually make its way to America's shores.

Those fears quickly evaporated, however, once the tariff dispute was defused last fall. Beginning in October, bullish signs for the U.S. and the emerging market outlooks began popping up everywhere. Along with soaring equity markets, commodity prices rebounded quickly in a sign that the market was pricing in an improved global manufacturing and trade outlook.

Let's take a closer look at some of the additional areas of improvement. Real estate remains one of the most sensitive sectors and, as such, can be considered as a bellwether for the economy's future direction. For this reason, housing starts and new home sales trends are closely watched by economists for signs of weakness.

After peaking and turning lower in 2018, U.S. housing starts remained subdued until July 2019, as can be seen in the following graph. Housing starts have since turned up again, however, and shows signs of strengthening as we enter 2020. The most important takeaway from this graph is that the longer-term rising trend in housing starts remains firmly intact. Again, this can be considered as a positive leading indicator for the economy.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The multi-year rising trend for U.S. new home sales also remains in force entering 2020. This particular statistic forms the backbone of the overall U.S. housing market and its importance can't be understated. See the graph below.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Underscoring the continued strength in new home sales, the U.S. Census Bureau's latest report revealed that for November 2019 - the latest month for which data is available - single-family house sales were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 719,000. This was 1.3 percent above the previous month's rate and an extremely healthy 16.9 percent above the year-ago estimate of 615,000. Thus, after a slowdown in 2018, single-family house sales continue to trend higher.

One particular recession indicator which many analysts and investors have relied upon for years to provide recession signal is the Weekly Leading Index (WLI) published by the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI). The WLI is based on a variety of factors that can influence the future direction of the economy, including stock prices, money supply, mortgage applications, bond yields, credit market spreads, and initial jobless claims.

The Weekly Leading Index is in positive (i.e. non-recession) territory as of early January. Moreover, the 1-year growth rate for the index is also in a rising trend (below). This is another piece of evidence that argues against a recession being imminent.

Source: ECRI

Over the years, I've developed my own indicators that have proven to be useful for gauging the intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook for U.S. consumer activity and the economy's strength, in general. One such indicator is the New Economy Index (NEI), which is based on the stock prices of five of the biggest companies which serve the consumer retail, business services, and e-commerce spaces. The five components of this index are: Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY), FedEx (FDX), Walmart (WMT), and Kforce (KFRC) - the latter being a business staffing and solutions provider and, therefore, reflective of the job market. Below is the 3-year graph of the NEI along with its 20-week moving average.

Source: NYSE

The NEI is based on the assumption that the aggregate share price performance of the five aforementioned companies reflects the underlying intermediate-term health of the broad consumer economy. Although the NEI peaked in August 2018 and hasn't yet recovered all of its losses, the longer-term trend for this index remains up. Moreover, the NEI has been slowly edging higher and appears to be on the verge of another upside breakout judging by the recent gains in this index.

The most important component of this index is Amazon, which exercises an outsized role in both brick-and-mortar and online sales, as well as employment and even grocery sales. AMZN's share price was subdued for much of last year but is starting to edge higher, as can be seen below. If this trend continues, it will provide an even more favorable backdrop for a strong U.S. economic performance in 2020.

Source: BigCharts

A final consideration in our overview of the retail segment of the U.S. economy is the spending trend of upper-middle income earners. I define this group as individuals who earn well in excess of $100,000 per year. To track the overall spending trend of this group, I've developed the Upper Middle Class Index, which is a simple average of five leading companies that serve primarily this income group. The components of this index include Target (TGT), Starbucks (SBUX), Bavarian Motor Works (OTCPK:BMWYY), Apple (AAPL), and Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH). Here is what this particular index looks like as of early January. As this writing, it's at a new multi-year high and this is definitely a sign that one of the most important consumer groups hasn't reigned in its spending yet.

Source: NYSE

Confirming the improvement in retail sales is a recent report from Retail Info Systems (RIS). U.S. retail sales grew during the latest holiday season, with gains seen in apparel, jewelry, electronic, and appliance sales. RIS stated:

According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, holiday retail sales increased 3.4% (excluding auto sales) with online sales growing 18.8% compared to 2018.

The above info hardly paints the picture of an impending recession. What's more, both of the above-mentioned indices can be viewed as a confirming sign that the broad U.S. retail economy is stronger than the bearish pundits think it is.

To summarize, improvements in the U.S. housing market, retail sales, and e-commerce suggest that the economy is on track for additional growth in 2020. More importantly, the trends mentioned in this report should dispel the idea that a recession is anywhere on the immediate horizon. To the contrary, the leading indicators we've discussed here show that U.S. consumers are still flexing their muscles and aren't likely to reign in their spending anytime soon. A bullish outlook on the economy's year-ahead prospects is, therefore, justified, as is a bullish intermediate-term posture toward equities.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I've adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $36.15 level on an intraday basis.

