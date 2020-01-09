Booking Holdings: The International OTA

BNKG and the ‘Illusion of Choice’

One of the most powerful phenomena for consumer brands is the “Illusion of Choice” – the idea that you as a consumer think you have the choice to buy products from several different brands when in reality, they are often owned by the same companies. There are several well-known examples of this, with the alcoholic beverage industry, the automotive industry, and the consumer goods industries being among the biggest. The illusion of choice is a powerful tool regardless of the industry. It gives the appearance of perfect competition, where competition does not exist. For example, Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY), one of the largest consumer goods brands, owns roughly 30 brands with more than $1 billion in annual sales. Not only that, but they own two of the largest competitors in the sparkling water market: San Pellegrino and Perrier.

‘Illusion of Choice’ visualized

The illusion of choice extends beyond physical goods, and it offers potentially more value in the digital space. The Online Travel Agent (OTA) market offers another prime example of the illusion of choice. If you search Google for travel sites, you’ll be bombarded with links to sites like Booking.com, Priceline, Expedia, and KAYAK. If you’re searching for a more specific service, you might be directed to Cheapflights, Rentalcars.com, or Agoda if you’re looking to travel in Southeast Asia. Six of the seven previously listed sites are all owned by just one company. Booking Holdings (BKNG) owns all of the above companies except Expedia (EXPE), which in its own right controls some big players in the travel site game. While it may not be obvious on the surface, if you dig enough, you’ll find the following at the bottom of each of its websites: “This company is part of Booking Holdings, the world leader in online travel & related services”. Below that is an image of its main websites: Priceline, Booking.com, KAYAK, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, and even OpenTable. While the company was originally called Priceline.com, it pivoted to the Booking brand as it turned its focus internationally and began acquiring smaller sites. In the online travel market, the two most important factors are users and data. The more interfaces you have, the more users you can attract, and the more datapoints you can collect to refine your services across all websites. That’s why BKNG has made upwards of 25 acquisitions in its 22-year history.

The impact of BKNG’s acquisitions

Each of BKNG’s acquisitions throughout the years has helped the company build one of the largest presences in online travel. When Priceline purchased Booking, it significantly boosted the company’s international presence. The 2013 acquisition of KAYAK brought on board a number of subsidiaries (Mundi, Hotels Combined, Checkfelix, SWOODOO) as well as the highest-rated travel app at the time. BKNG even diversified into food reservations when it purchased OpenTable for $2.6 billion in 2014.

All of these acquisitions served to increase the number of touch-points BKGN had access to, and it massively grew the company’s pool of data with which it could refine its personalization algorithms and increase cross-selling opportunities. Meanwhile, as the company could boast a higher number of customers reached, it was able to attract more hotels, airlines, and restaurants to its platform. This in turn boosted the company’s revenues from $1.3 billion in 2009 to $14.5 billion in 2018. Not only that, but it has helped the company build a sustainable competitive advantage over having smaller OTAs take consumers and vendors off one of their platforms.

As-reported metrics fail to highlight BKNG’s true economic moat

Looking at the company’s returns, it appears its acquisitions have only been somewhat worthwhile. On an as-reported basis, Booking Holdings’ ROA has been consistently strong, ranging between 13% and 25% over the last decade. That said, ROA has compressed to the lower end from 2011 peaks, indicating their recent string of acquisitions has only added limited value.

However, as-reported ROA fails to capture exactly how successful the company’s rolling up of touch-points and data has been. Once we apply our Uniform Accounting metrics, we can see the real value behind the company’s rampant acquisition strategy. Once we adjust for the misleading impact of several standard accounting procedures – such as the treatment of goodwill, excess cash, and the impact of non-cash stock option expenses – Booking Holdings’ true profitability becomes evident.

In 2018, Booking Holdings’ Uniform ROA was 704%... that’s a factor of 50 higher than traditional metrics would suggest. Not only that, but we can now see that the company’s recent acquisitions have actually added value. Since 2015, the company’s ROA improved from a low of 540% as it has integrated the likes of OpenTable, Momondo, Cheapflights, and Mundi. As the company continues attracting more users to its websites, and it continues gaining more data to improve its results and features, there’s no reason ROA should fade from current levels.

Overly bearish market expectations signal a disconnect

Furthermore, the below chart highlights what the market is pricing in for BKNG at current stock prices. The light blue bars indicate sell-side analyst estimates for asset growth and ROA, while the while bars show what current valuations are pricing for the long-term.

At current valuations, the market is pricing in expectations for ROA to collapse to 289%, which would be a 10-year low for the company, accompanied by fairly modest 17% growth, a rate the company has been able to achieve often over the last decade. While these levels indicate expectations for an erosion of BKNG’s moat generated from its massive amount of data, this appears far too bearish considering the company’s international market dominance and continued interest in adding to its product and geographic coverage. As a result, if BKGN is able to expand or even maintain its current competitive advantage as it has been able to do historically, significant equity upside would be warranted.

Conclusion

Despite BKNG transforming its business over the last decade by shifting to a cross-booking, significantly more mobile, omnipresent model, the market expects to see the company’s economic moat fade to levels not seen since the Great Recession when the company only owned three websites. Even if the company chooses not to grow through additional acquisitions, which would be a significant departure from its recent strategy, returns would likely stabilize around current levels as they can continue benefiting from their current leadership position in terms of data, touch-points, and partnered vendors. Upside would be warranted even if the company simply capitalized on its current assets, but a continuation of their recent strategy could justify significantly more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.