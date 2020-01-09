Avita Medical Enters 2020 With Great Momentum

In late January 2019, as I gathered information for my monthly Stem Cell News and Analysis newsletter, I came across an obscure (at least in the U.S.) Australian-based company in the regenerative medicine space that I had never heard of before. Unknown to me, this company had accomplished in September 2018 what so many other larger companies in the regenerative space were still dreaming about, an FDA approval. Yet even with the FDA approval, the company was beyond the radar screens of U.S. institutional and retail investors. This approval was not for a blockbuster off the shelf allogeneic stem cell therapy that could be viewed as the Holy Grail of regenerative medicine - currently pursued by companies like Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Athersys (ATHX). Instead, the approval was for an incredibly simple and effective device that used a patient’s own disaggregated skin cells to treat burn wounds. The company is Avita Medical Ltd. (RCEL), and after doing some due diligence I was surprised to learn that the company still had a market cap of less than $200,000,000, given its potential for future profitability in a pipeline that went well beyond burn wounds. After giving the heads up in my January newsletter, I subsequently published an extensive article called Avita Medical: A Better Mousetrap With FDA Approval To Treat Patient Burns. Incredibly at the time of my initial article, a full four months after FDA approval, the shares were still trading slightly below the level of the spike that occurred in the days following FDA approval.

Avita Medical is no longer invisible in the U.S. This became apparent last month when Jim Cramer invited Avita’s CEO for an interview on Mad Money.

There has been much progress and many developments by Avita since that initial article. I covered some of the developments last year in June and September, respectively, in The Stem Cell Triple Play: 3 Companies With Great Value Drivers and The Stem Cell Triple Play Revisited. This article will discuss the company’s most recent developments and what investors should expect in 2020.

A Little Background

For those unfamiliar with Avita Medical’s story, the company has obtained FDA approval for a relatively simple, yet very effective, regenerative medicine innovation called the RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device:

To treat a patient burn, a health care provider simply takes a small sliver of a burn patient's unaffected skin and places it in the disposable RECELL device. A proprietary enzyme, the key to the technology, dissolves the sample into its component cellular parts. This cocktail of skin cell components is extracted into a sprayer device and these “Spray-On Skin Cells” are sprayed over the open burn wound as a fine mist. This regenerative spray has the capacity to treat a burn area that's 80 times larger than the skin sample. Put simply, this mist of autologous regenerative cells bridges the gap in the wound by planting the regenerative seeds that will allow a wound to heal from the center (as opposed to the edge of the wound), more quickly and with better results than the current standard of care while also maintaining pigmentation.

The Avita Medical Pipeline

The RECELL system is a shareholder value creator. Its simplicity and proven patient safety record makes the device as close to a de-risked asset as possible. There are no material safety issues and no adverse effects. Manufacturing of the RECELL device, unlike many small biotech companies, is done in-house thereby allowing the company to control the process and maximize profitability. Avita has projected 90%-plus gross profit margins at scale. The main focus for future potential value and share appreciation is additional skin-related indications the RECELL system can treat and how and when does Avita get there. This is a look at the current pipeline and the value of the addressable markets as the company sees it:

The following slide shows the state of the pipeline status and expected upcoming milestones. It should be noted that the pending Japan application for approval for burns, vitiligo and other wounds is incremental to the chart above that only includes the U.S. market opportunities.

The commercial sales effort related to the RECELL device for the acute thermal burn market was launched in the United States in January 2019. As discussed in detail in my original “ Better Mousetrap” article, the RECELL device provides substantial savings over competing regenerative therapies like Epicel from Vericel (VCEL) and SkinTE from PolarityTE’s (PTE) and also over the current standard of care. The primary reasons are simplicity, efficacy and, of course, the amazing inherent capabilities of the body to repair itself if given the chance. While RECELL is a short bedside procedure, both Epicel and SkinTE require skin samples to centrally processed. Avita has sponsored a study that illustrates the substantial savings a burn center can achieve after implementing the RECELL system to replace the standard of care. So it's not surprising that sales growth since launch has been robust:

If Avita can achieve the 50% quarterly sequential revenue growth rate (less than it achieved in the most recent quarter throughout 2020) it would reach a quarterly run rate of about $24,000,000 (AUD$35,000,000) by the fourth calendar quarter of 2020. This run rate would come solely from revenues related to Avita’s U.S. sales force. Avita is starting from a small base and is still in the early stages of the roll out with a product that sells itself and I believe this growth rate is achievable in 2020 although no guidance has been provided by the company. As shown in the slide below the sales force is making great inroads with its targeted, concentrated market:

The Big Opportunity in Japan

As previously mentioned, the $2 billion market opportunity that the company projects in the above chart is only from the U.S. and does not include Japan. Yet 2020 should mark the commencement of substantial revenue growth from Japan. In 2016, Avita signed an agreement with a small group called INDEE Medical, based on talks that had started five years earlier. In return for exclusive distribution rights in Japan, INDEE agreed to fund the development costs of RECELL in Japan, to run a clinical trial and to file for approval in Japan. This application was not solely for burn wounds but for all forms of skin repair, including vitiligo, diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers.

The following is an excerpt came from an interesting interview with the original venture capitalists who undertook the PMDA approval process in Japan:

So what did you list as the applicable conditions when making the pharmaceutical filing? Tsuda: It is being filed for under "all forms of skin repair, including burns and vitiligo." We are aware of the many restrictions inherent in Japanese pharmaceutical legislation, but there is major demand from patients and the general public, and doctors are enthusiastic about the product, so we resolved to approach it as a treatment for all forms of skin condition. Shimauchi The product is currently in the review stage, so we cannot go into the particulars, but we were able to get feedback from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in advance and gain a variety of useful advice. Through these consultations, PMDA seemed keenly aware of getting this product on the market as soon as possible as a new technology poised to contribute to the standard of medical care. In addition to the medical benefits, ReCell also excels in terms of the cost performance; by making in-hospital treatment time much shorter, it cuts down on medical costs. A health economic analysis funded by the US government reported at the American Burn Association that several billions of yen were saved in medical costs at a major burn treatment center. The materials costs are also a tenth of traditional regenerative medicine treatments, leading to a major expense overhaul; this solution also helps hospital bed turnover and gets patients healthy and integrated back into the workforce for productivity gains, so it has a major downstream economic effect.

Avita did not receive any upfront consideration from this distribution agreement but saved the costs and resources necessary to undertake clinical trials in Japan required to obtain PMDA approval. The actual terms of the agreement are not public. Subsequently, INDEE sold its Japan distribution rights of RECELL to M3 Inc., a publicly-traded healthcare company in Japan.

On March 3, 2019, Avita announced that the M3 Inc. subsidiary, Cosmotec, had filed for marketing approval for the RECECLL System in Japan:

ALENCIA, Calif. & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH, OTCQX: AVMXY), a global regenerative medicine company, announced that it has collaborated with COSMOTEC, an M3 Group company, to market and distribute the RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL® System) for the treatment of burns and other wounds in Japan. In addition, COSMOTEC filed on 25 February 2019 a Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act (“JPMDA”) application for approval to market the RECELL System in Japan. The JPMDA has accepted the application and review is expected to take nine months to a year. “The number of patients suffering from chronic wounds and decubitus ulcers is increasing in Japan due to aging. Japan is also planning for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020 and must be prepared for major disasters such as a large earthquake. We are very proud to add the RECELL System to our product lineup,” said Mr. Kiyoshi Takei, President of COSMOTEC. “With over 30 years since our foundation, COSMOTEC has been doing business in 90-100% of high acute care hospitals in Japan in the fields of cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, and wound care. As a member of the M3 Group, we can deliver the RECELL System's benefits to at least 90% of Japanese plastic surgeons and dermatologists through the portal site 'm3.com.' With this opportunity, we would like to contribute to the advancement of burn injury and wound care in Japan.” “We are very excited to partner with COSMOTEC on the commercialization of the RECELL System in Japan, a key global market,” said Dr. Michael Perry, AVITA Medical Chief Executive Officer. “COSMOTEC’s experience marketing medical devices and other products into hospitals and surgical suites throughout Japan, including specialties requiring a high level of training such as cardiovascular treatment, make them an ideal partner for us. We are also pleased that they are backed by the M3 Group, a major healthcare company with great physician access in Japan and other markets. The filing of the JPMDA application is a major milestone, and we look forward to making the RECELL System available to patients in Japan.“ Japan is the second largest healthcare market in the world and represents a valuable market for the RECELL System with more than 6,000 patients with severe burns treated in hospitals each year. Over two million people in Japan are estimated to have vitiligo, a disease that causes the loss of skin color in blotches and can affect the skin on any part of a patient’s body. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

Japan has a preferential regulatory system to streamline the approval process for regenerative medicine therapies and, as stated in the press release above, the approval process was expected to take nine months to a year. We are now in the 11th month since the application for approval was filed. Japan has a centralized health insurance system and PMDA approval will result in national insurance coverage. In my view, the fact pattern here, which included two independent entities putting up cold hard cash, the second entity presumably after seeing the actual clinical data, is a strong indication that approval in Japan is imminent.

Recent Capital Raise Mitigates Dilution Risk

One of the major risks associated with pre-clinical and early biotech companies is dilution. In Avita’s case, this risk was mitigated on Nov. 13, 2019 when the company announced a private placement of AUD$120,000,000 at a price of about $8.02 per ADR equivalent. This US$82,000,000 capital infusion gives the company a long runway based on the approximately US$5,000,000 cash burn in the quarter ended September 20, 2019. As sales ramp up this cash burn rate should decrease.

Future Applications of the RECELL System

In the pipeline chart above, two applications are shown as “Early Stage Research Programs” with collaboration agreements projected to be achieved the first half of 2020:

1) Genetic Skin Disease

The pipeline chart was from a presentation dated Nov. 26, 2019 and prepared for the annual shareholders’ meeting. This genetic skin disease collaboration actually was executed on Nov. 25 when AVITA Medical and the Gates Center for Regenerative Medicine entered into a collaboration agreement to explore treatments of genetically modified cells for Epidermolysis Bullosa using the RECELL system. This quote from the press release is notable:

“The Gates Center is a leader in developing therapeutic approaches for genetic skin diseases. Researchers at the Gates Center have developed a powerful new approach for treating genetic skin disorders and improving the lives of patients with epidermolysis bullosa,” said Dr. Mike Perry, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical and adjunct professor at the Gates Center for Regenerative Medicine. “We look forward to collaborating with the team at the Gates Center on the expanded use of our technology. This agreement marks an important milestone in AVITA’s mission to harness the potential of regenerative medicine to address unmet medical needs across a broad range of dermatological indications, including genetic disorders of the skin.” Epidermolysis bullosa is a group of rare and incurable skin disorders caused by mutations in genes encoding structural proteins resulting in skin fragility and blistering, leading to chronic wounds and, in some sub-types, an increased risk of squamous cell carcinoma or death. There are no approved curative therapies, and current treatment is palliative - focused primarily on pain and nutritional management, itching relief, wound care, and bandaging.

Avita is a company that has been able to deliver on its promises over the last year and this is a perfect example. Many have put money into biotech companies where promises about collaborations are made repeatedly but never executed. Avita has been a refreshing change, but realistically, this is likely more a function of their FDA approved innovative technology than anything else. Other entities are highly motivated to partner.

2) Skin Rejuvenation

Avita Medical also is projecting that it will execute a Skin Rejuvenation collaboration in the first half of 2020. This is in reference to the cosmetic surgery market. This innovative procedure would involve spraying skin cells on an aging face, after ablation, to rejuvenate the skin. It's no surprise that as the U.S. population ages, looking in the mirror could be a bit jarring to many. There's little doubt that this would be a huge market. If it really works it would sell itself. However, it's a little too early to start projecting out huge numbers.

Conclusion

Avita Medical shares had a spectacular year in 2019 with shares starting the year at $1.12 and ending the year at $9.10, a staggering gain of 812%. Yet the company still does not have any U.S. research coverage that I am aware of. The market cap is now at about $908,000,000, when accounting for the recent capital raise. I don’t expect that kind of performance in 2020 but with 90%-plus gross margins and a deep potential pipeline, there's more room for healthy gains in 2020 and beyond.

