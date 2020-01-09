Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF: Favorable Long-Term Growth Outlook But Expensive Valuation

FTEC will benefit from several growth trends in the IT industry in the next few years.

ETF Overview

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) owns a portfolio of large-cap technology stocks in the United States. The fund seeks to track the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index. Most of the large-cap stocks in FTEC's portfolio have competitive positions with moats. The fund should benefit from several technological growth trends in the next few years. While FTEC's valuation may be expensive, stocks in its portfolio should continue to grow rapidly in the next few years. Therefore, we think this is a good core holding for investors, and a pullback will create a good buying opportunity.

Fund Analysis

Well-established large-cap tech companies

Majority of FTEC's stocks are large-cap stocks. In fact, nearly 84% of its portfolio consists of large-cap stocks. These are well-established companies that have sustainable business models and have the balance sheet to support their growth strategies.

FTEC consists of companies with moats

FTEC's top-10 holdings are companies with moats. As can be seen from the table below, all of the top-10 holdings in FTEC's portfolio receive narrow or wide moat status according to Morningstar's research. These top 10 stocks represent over 57% of its total portfolio. Most of these stocks have products or services that are very sticky to their customers. It is very difficult for its customers to switch to their competitors. For example, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has an ecosystem with multiple services (iTunes, cloud, etc.) that attract its customers to use its services. Similarly, Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) have networks of millions of merchants and customers that are difficult for its smaller competitors to replicate.

as of 1/3/2020 Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF Apple Narrow 18.60% Microsoft (MSFT) Wide 15.92% Visa Wide 4.53% Mastercard Wide 3.75% Intel (INTC) Wide 3.68% Cisco (CSCO) Narrow 2.82% Adobe (ADBE) Wide 2.23% Salesforce.com (CRM) Wide 1.91% Nvidia (NVDA) Narrow 1.89% Accenture PLC (ACN) Wide 1.84% Total: 57.17 %

FTEC is a good way to participate in several technology trends

According to IDC, global information communication and technology spending is expected to reach over $6 trillion by 2022 (see chart below). IDC expects that these platforms such as cloud, mobile, social and big data will help drive growth in the next few years. Looking forward to longer term, stocks in FTEC's portfolio should also benefit from several technology trends such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, virtual reality, autonomous vehicles, etc.

As can be seen from the table below, software subsector consists about 31% of FTEC's total portfolio. This subsector has a long runway of growth. In the next few decades.

As can be seen from the chart below, global software market is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030. This will be much higher than the current $550 billion in 2019. In fact, it is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of about 5% through 2050.

FTEC is trading at a premium already

FTEC has delivered an excellent total return of 192.3% since 2014. This is much better than the S&P 500 Index's total return of 96.9%.

FTEC's P/E ratio of 22.90x is nearly 3 multiples higher than the ratio of 18.71x of the S&P 500 Index. Similarly, FTEC's price to cash flow ratio of 15.75x is also much higher than the S&P 500 Index's 10.32x. The difference is likely due to FTEC's better average sales and cash flow growth of 9.73% and 18.74%, respectively. On the other hand, S&P 500 Index's sales and cash flow growth of 7.06% and 13.12%, respectively, are less stellar.

as of 1/6/2020 FTEC S&P 500 Index P/E Ratio 22.90x 18.71x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 15.75x 10.32x Sales Growth (%) 9.73% 7.06% Cash Flow Growth (%) 18.74% 13.12%

The weighted-average forward P/E ratio of FTEC's top-10 holdings is 26.56x. This is significantly higher than its 5-year weighted-average P/E ratio of 21.56x. Therefore, we think FTEC is richly valued.

as of 1/3/2020 Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF Apple 22.47 14.31 18.60% Microsoft 29.07 21.72 15.92% Visa 30.40 26.11 4.53% Mastercard 33.00 27.32 3.75% Intel 12.53 12.50 3.68% Cisco 14.64 13.88 2.82% Adobe 33.90 30.78 2.23% Salesforce.com 53.48 78.79 1.91% Nvidia 32.89 29.87 1.89% Accenture PLC 26.74 21.20 1.84% Total: 26.56 21.56 57.17%

Risks and Challenges

A concentrated portfolio

FTEC has a concentrated portfolio. In fact, Apple and Microsoft accounts for about 18.6% and 15.92% of the portfolio, respectively. This concentration can introduce considerable risk especially if a single stock performs poorly than other stocks.

Economic recession

Stocks in FTEC's portfolio may experience declining revenues in an economic recession. In addition, negative market sentiment in an economic downturn may result in valuation contraction.

Investor Takeaway

FTEC is a low-cost ETF choice for investors seeking to invest in large-cap technology stocks with competitive positions. However, these stocks are not cheap right now. While the risk and reward profile is not particularly attractive, we recognize that these are stocks with moats and should grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Therefore, investors with a long-term investment horizon may still want to consider these stocks especially if there is any meaningful pullback.

