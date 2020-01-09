Apache: This Discovery Is Huge - The Company Is A Takeover Target

The company also has continued to do well in the Permian Basin where its Alpine High discovery was made just a few year sago.

Apache Corporation's Suriname discovery with Total is massive - but this is just the start. Total S.A. will also cover most development expenses.

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is a hydrocarbon exploration company headquartered in Houston. The company had one of its best days ever yesterday, and is now 75% above its 52-week lows, however, it is still below its 52-week highs. As we will see throughout this article, the potential for massive oil off of the coast of South America, combined with continued cash flow from other operations, make this company a respectable buy and hold oil stock.

Apache Corporation - Bracewell

Apache Corporation South America Discovery

Apache Corporation and Total SA (NYSE: TOT) are each 50% partners in the Block 58 acreage off the coast of Suriname. They found 73 meters of oil pay and 50 meters of light oil and condensate pay. For reference, you can read the press release from Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) original offshore discovery in Guyana where the company discovered 90 meters of high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs.

The company’s Block 58 is composed of 1.4 million acres vs. 6 million acres for the Stabroek block, although Exxon Mobil has focused exploration on the east aspect of the block. You can read about Exxon Mobil’s Guyana discoveries in more detail here. However, the company has grown estimated resources to 6 billion barrels and still has more undrilled prospects than drilled prospects.

Total SA and Apache have roughly 50 undrilled prospects here, which is comparable to Exxon Mobil’s undrilled resources. The reaction in the stock price means that investors are already expecting a significant resource there (in the multi-billion barrels). Given that Exxon Mobil’s ramp up plan involves production reaching more than half a million barrels per day by the mid-2020s, this discovery could have a similar kind of ramp up.

That kind of ramp up for Block 58 could point towards roughly 300 thousand barrels per day in production attributable to Apache Corporation. Given the low lifting costs of this offshore production, that could mean a massive amount of profit for Apache Corporation, a $12 billion company. Exxon Mobil, a supermajor oil company 30x as large, is resting its growth plans on a similar sized resource, to give some perspective.

Apache Corporation Suriname - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company’s Block 58 resources and the Maka Central #1 well. The slide is a bit dated - the Maka Central #1 well (the very first one) is the one that we just got the update from. The details of the joint venture were announced roughly 2 weeks ago with Total SA, which moved the block from 100% APA to 50% each company.

However, the deal for that transfer showed how much Total SA wanted to get involved in the block and is huge for Apache Corporation and its expenses. Namely, Apache Corporation will be reimbursed for 50% of all development expenses so far. It will drill 3 more exploration wells before Total SA takes over. Total SA, which has a significant amount of expertise, is a great partner to work with.

After that, Apache Corporation will receive a $5 billion cash carry on its first $7.5 billion of appraisal and development capital. Lastly, the company will earn a 25% cash carry on all development and appraisal capital past $7.5 billion. This provides an effective upper bound to Apache Corporation’s development expenses and significantly increases the chances of the capital being there to move quickly into production.

There is some uncertainty and risk in terms of long-term rights to the block (they’re expected to expire in 2026 as of present), but the company, with Total SA’s financial blanking, will be able to expand the timeline as necessary.

Current Oil Portfolio Domestic Overview

On top of this significant discovery, the remainder of Apache Corporation’s oil portfolio is incredibly strong.

Apache Corporation Permian - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Domestically, the company is a top player in the Permian Basin where it makes up 254 thousand barrels per day of the company’s 265 thousand barrels per day total domestic production. The company has a massive position of over 2.9 million gross acres, making it one of the largest operators in the Permian Basin. This acreage alone is extremely valuable as majors move into the Permian Basin.

The company is focused on continued oil production along with expanding waterflooding activities and rich gas production at Alpine High. Alpine High was another major discovery the company made where it owns significant acreage and will continue to grow. In the Permian Basin, the company had 10% annual production growth since the start of the crash and I expect that to continue.

Current Oil Portfolio International Overview

On top of an impressive domestic asset portfolio, the company has an international portfolio that continues to provide cash flow on top of the exploration targets in Suriname.

Apache Corporation Egypt - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

In Egypt, Apache Corporation is the single largest oil producer and acreage holder. The company has a massive 6.2 million acres of assets in the region. It has remained relatively constant gross production for the company (~72 thousand barrels per day in 2Q and 3Q) although it has dropped by 10% since the start of the year. However, this business means continued cash flow for the company.

Egypt isn’t a particular wealthy country and needs money. The company is the largest oil producer and acreage holder and will continue to be valuable for the country. I expect its production will remain constant and the cash flow will continue.

Apache Corporation North Sea - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

The company also has a respectable portfolio of assets in the North Sea. The company is focusing on sustaining production and getting high returns with significant free cash flow generation. The company had 100% drilling success rate in 2019 and has kept production at more than 50 thousand barrels per day. The company’s margins per barrel mean continued free cash flow.

The company is mitigating declines in the Forties through water injection. Apache Corporation has owned the Forties since the 1960s and it has generated respectable production for more than 50 years. Even today it is responsible for a decent portion of Apache Corporation’s North Sea production. Hopefully it will continue to produce for many years.

The company has also had excellent exploratory success in the Beryl area. The North Sea is one of the most stable oil environments in the well and as the company shows, it’s a good place to continue to generate cash flow.

Apache Corporation Takeover Target

Exxon Mobil made a major XTO Energy acquisition in 2009 that has widely been viewed as a failure. The company paid $41 billion but also issued 416 million shares of stock (which alone costs the company ~$1.2 billion in annual dividends today). It came right before a long-term decline in gas prices that has been a strong negative on the company’s earnings. Since then, the company has focused on smaller bolt-on acquisitions.

Royal Dutch Shell took advantage of the crash and quickly bought up the BG Group becoming a major LNG producer. The company spent $70 billion on this massive acquisition, and originally chatter showed it was viewed as a bad deal, although it's been 4 years now and the company seems to be doing fine. However, the company’s appetite for another large acquisition has waned.

Total SA hasn’t made a big acquisition recently, however, the company tends to stay near its Norweigian expertise and invests in fields around the world with minimal acquisitions. ConocoPhillips could also swallow the target however the company seems more focused on trying to solidify and improve its portfolio while narrowing it down.

Next, Chevron tried to acquire Anadarko Petroleum with its impressive Africa, Gulf of Mexico, and Permian Basin assets. However, Occidental Petroleum swooped in and acquired the company to get Anadarko Petroleum’s Permian Basin assets. Therefore, we know that Chevron is still on the prowl. There’s a few other companies looking but there’s definitely companies in the market.

Apache Corporation has a few major things that make it a popular acquisition target. The first is the company’s Suriname discovery along with the company’s Permian Basin assets. Offshore Guyana-Suriname along with the Permian Basin are the two most important oil plays in the world and getting impressive assets in both would be huge. Especially for ExxonMobil, looking to grow in both plays, or Chevron which has a smaller stake in neither.

Besides this, the company has impressive cash flow from both Egypt and the North Sea. These two assets will generate impressive cash flow for any buyer or they can be sold off at a respectable price. I recommend investing in Apache Corporation for the long-term, however, short-term returns could be higher if the company becomes an acquisition target.

Conclusion

Apache Corporation has seen its stock price shoot up over the past few months as a result of the company’s Suriname oil discovery along with its deal with Total that results in Total SA paying most of the development capital costs. This discovery is huge - ExxonMobil, which has a similar sized but more quantified discovery - is using that discovery as part of its growth plans and it is a company 30x as large.

Apache Corporation also continues to perform well with its Alpine High discovery and international cash flow assets. The Alpine High discovery was another huge an unexpected discovery at the time, and that combined with international cash flow make the company both a top-tier long-term investment and also a potential acquisition target to be acquired.

I recommend reading more about Total SA, Apache Corporation’s partner in Suriname Block 58 here.

I recommend reading my 2020 oil price outlook here.

Invest Better - Free Trial! Regardless of your general investing goals, The Energy Forum can help you build and generate strong income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

A managed model portfolio that generates a yield of >10%.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have any questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.