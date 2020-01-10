Toyota To Go Beyond Cars But Still Hydrogen-Focused

I continue to struggle with Toyota’s (NYSE:TM) business model as the end of the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) age looms into view. I’m pretty certain that carnage is coming for ICE car manufacturers, most of which are not going to manage the transition away from fossil fuels. Toyota, as a dominant car manufacturer with long-term vision, would be expected to be a survivor, but it increasingly looks to be locked into a vision that isn’t working out. I’ve commented elsewhere about Toyota’s planned aggressive hybrid car sales which it hopes to couple with a transition to (hydrogen) fuel cell vehicles. My view is that cars with an ICE (even hybrids) have no future, and BEVs with range have made hydrogen vehicles redundant. Here I address Toyota’s latest announcement about its “Hydrogen City”, which looks like another thought bubble rather than a long-term strategy. The need to get over hydrogen becomes more urgent. Investors need to think very carefully about whether current management is basing its planning on an outdated vision.

Toyota announces that it plans to build a future city from scratch

Toyota presents its vision and philosophy as a tree with deep roots that encapsulate Toyota Values that provide the basis for its powerful business. The tree underpins sustainable growth, with the “fruit” being Ever Better Cars and Enriching Lives of Communities. Notwithstanding a recent announcement concerning release of its first BEV, the Toyota concept of ever-better cars revolves around its hybrid vehicles and hydrogen-powered cars. As I discussed in the article linked above, there is still no serious commitment to fully electric cars.

(Source: Toyota)

Here I try to understand what the second class of upcoming Toyota products means (Enriching Lives of Communities). Except for a very small BEV and electric scooters for local transport, how the company will productise its community focus is poorly spelled out. This week, Toyota announced that it plans to build a prototype city of the future at the base of Mt Fuji. Perhaps this has evolved from a joint venture partnership with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) announced in 2019 concerning town developments. In that announcement, Toyota planned construction of a “mobility service platform”, while Panasonic would be involved with “lifestyle updates”. In part, this JV looks like a real estate deal to develop future cities in Japan, and its date of establishment is 7th January, 2020.

Toyota’s latest announcement is to establish its “Woven City” as a prototype city of the future. A YouTube video gives a glimpse of the concept, which looks like segmentation of traffic into vehicles, bikes, and foot transport. The initial image is a very green one, but as the video progresses, it looks to be very high-density with lots of concrete. Whereas the Panasonic JV looks like a real estate deal, the Woven City looks more like a high-tech R&D innovator hub. It won’t be cheap to build, but it looks like Toyota is going to fund the 175-acre development (a former Toyota car factory) at the foot of Mt Fuji. This is a visionary concept, but I’m struggling to see the products that will lead to Toyota’s second fruiting branch. There is no mention of Panasonic, so how this relates to the JV with Panasonic isn’t clear. Where I struggle is that press concerning the Woven City has led to headlines such as “Toyota plans hydrogen city as living tech test bed”.

What will the Woven (hydrogen?) City look like?

I’m having some difficulty understanding the basis for calling the project a “hydrogen city”. If one explores Toyota’s views about transport, it is clear that the company accepts that for mini-short distance transport, a BEV is a fine solution. Hence, the Woven City project involves small BEV vehicles and scooters. The houses will have solar panels, so presumably, they will be significantly autonomous in their basic power generation. There is no place for Toyota’s FCEV vehicles, except outside of this high-density mini-city.

In the new Toyota city, hydrogen might replace the natural gas network for heating, but given that in some parts of the world natural gas is being banned (e.g., for new buildings in Berkeley and other cities in California), one sees that even this application is at odds with other developments around the globe. Note that proponents of the hydrogen economy invariably claim that to get started, hydrogen made from gas (with lots of CO 2 emissions, so it isn’t clean) must be implemented until hydrogen made from renewable energy becomes cost-effective (never?).

So, I remain perplexed as to what is meant by the hydrogen city other than an attempt to make it look like the adoption of hydrogen as an integral part of infrastructure is coming. Evidence that such adoption is being contemplated is lacking, in my view.

What might the new city look like, and how will it relate to Toyota’s future business planning?

It seems that Toyota has ambitions to be a central player in a new city configuration, and there is an opportunity for the company to manufacture small electric mobility products, but the core of the city seems to be information-focused. At this stage, any products resulting from this initiative are yet to be articulated.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a much better-articulated plan and set of products for this possibility. Sonnen (owned by Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is another player with its household integration package that involves integration with an electric car (currently the Renault Zoe (OTC:RNSDF), but perhaps Tesla down the track).

And there are other (non-auto industry) players with ambitions in this space. This article isn’t the place to develop this further, other than to mention that the players range from the huge (e.g., ABB (NYSE:ABB), whose business is dominant in the kinds of technology that a smart city will be based upon), to the emerging (e.g., Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH)).

ABB is interesting but complex, as it is really well-placed to be a dominant player, from microgrids to long-distance transmission of electricity through HVDC cabling. ABB's 5 major business areas are Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation, and Power Grids.

SA author TJ Roberts has done a great job of opening up a discussion on Enphase as an integrator for management of home energy needs. How ambitious Enphase becomes depends on how the company manages major growth in the near future. It has left behind a near-death experience and is showing signs of becoming a dominant player in pulling stuff together in the kind of smart city that Toyota is envisioning. Time will tell.

Toyota has the cash to become a player, but it isn’t clear that it has a competitive edge or an obvious way to segue its existing business into this area in the way that Tesla, Sonnen, Enphase and ABB have.

Toyota’s hybrid strategy, now an Australian angle

I’ve pointed out recently that after rebuffs to its hybrid strategy in India and California, Toyota has quietly planned release of its first BEV in China and Europe this year. Lest one might think that this represents a company-wide change of position, news from Australia this week makes clear that Toyota maintains its strategy to maximise investment in its hybrid technology, with press releases highlighting the expansion of its hybrid sales in Australia and the fuel savings by people purchasing a Toyota hybrid. Australian VP Sales and Marketing Sean Hanley made clear that there are no plans for the launch of a Toyota or Lexus BEV in Australia because he regards BEVs as too expensive. Hanley said, “Our strategy is clear, it’s hybrid-electric.” Given elevated and fluctuating fuel prices in Australia, it is not surprising that customers being offered a chance to reduce fuel consumption might be interested. My take is that the Toyota stance ignores the fact that an increase in BEV offerings is coming to Australia soon. I am convinced that this is going to create major headwinds for the company’s hybrid offerings.

Conclusion

If you’ve read my articles, you will realise that I am excited by the dramatic transformations happening as energy and transport become electrified. It is a time of great change, and the ICE transport industry is threatened with imminent demise. Toyota is a such a dominant player in car manufacturing that I keep seeking to understand how it plans to make the transition. In this article, I have not succeeded in understanding how the company is viewing its future. A plan to build a future city is visionary, but I fail to see how it will lead to a pivot for the company. To seek to have this part of its hydrogen strategy makes no sense to me at all. I’m increasingly of the view that investors need to tread cautiously until a clearer picture emerges about what Toyota is planning to do in building its future business.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do follow closely the end of the fossil fuel era. If my commentary about Toyota gives you and your financial advisor a different perspective into investment in the auto industry, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.