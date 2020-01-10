EUR/AUD Volatility Likely To Rise: An Inflection Point

If stocks continue to rise, and eurozone yields remain low, EUR/AUD could begin to ease off versus the 'pro-risk' AUD. However, should more capital flow out of Australia (due to further concern surrounding the extent of the recent disaster), and/or should the Australian bond market become more pessimistic (short-term yields are currently seemingly optimistic), EUR/AUD could move higher, especially if equity volatility picks up after the recent run.

Most recently, the EUR/AUD pair appears to be trading around the midpoint of its medium-term trading range. It also seems to be at an inflection point, where euro downside pressure (owing to longstanding negative rates) is battling stock market volatility and AUD weakness (owing to a global slowdown, and the recent natural disaster in Australia).

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar remains a commodity currency, given Australia's commodity export exposures and the associated positive correlation with the health of the world economy and global trade.

This means the euro is at risk of moving sharply upwards in times of risk-off activity, as carry trades are unwound (i.e., as capital flows back into euros).

The EUR/AUD currency pair, which is the value of the euro expressed in terms of the Australian dollar, provides one with an interesting perspective with respect to global markets and risk sentiment.

Because of the low rates offered in Europe (in fact, the deposit facility rate as set by the European Central Bank remains in negative territory at -0.50%), the euro has in recent times served as an alternative funding currency for risk-taking. This is because the negative carrying cost of the euro has enabled traders to borrow euros, and use those euros to make purchases of positive-yielding currencies. These currencies can then be used, in turn, to either profit from the net interest income (i.e., the carry) using leverage or make purchases of international assets including equities.

The Japanese yen is traditionally used as a funding currency, in part due to the significant retail investment sector in Japan (which often sells yen to purchase U.S. dollars, making the USD/JPY pair a conventional market-based barometer of risk sentiment), but also because of the yen's carry-trade characteristics (the Bank of Japan's short-term rate, for instance, is negative -0.10%). Japan's current account surplus is also positive though, which can help to provide the value of the yen with more stability over the long term.

Interestingly, the euro area in aggregate also has a current account surplus. As shown in the chart below, the current account surplus was 40.96 billion euros in October of 2019. As we can see, this surplus has trended upward (the black line added to the chart above is a trend line, from 2010 to October 2019). However, because of Brexit, and ongoing additional concerns surrounding the longevity of the European Union (such as the threat of countries like Italy withdrawing from the EU), not to mention concerns over the sustainability of its centralized monetary policy (with the ECB), political risk makes the euro an extremely unlikely safe haven. Nevertheless, we should not expect it to behave like one during times of market volatility.

In short, because of negative interest rates, and even a current account surplus, the euro can be expected to (continue to) behave like a safe-haven currency. That means, when risk sentiment picks up and asset prices rise, the euro may be sold off (as it is used as a funding currency), whereas when risk sentiment dries up, the euro could see short-term upside volatility as these trades are closed off.

The Australian dollar, on the other hand, is conventionally viewed as a risky currency; a commodity currency. Commodity currencies are referred to as such, by virtue of the commodity export exposures of the countries that maintain those particular currencies. Australia's top ten exports, for instance, include crude petroleum, gold, natural gas, coal and iron ore (among other important commodities).

In the chart below, using daily candlesticks, we can illustrate the current trading range for EUR/AUD, which the pair appears to have consolidated within for some time. The red horizontal represents the midpoint of this range, where the EUR/AUD pair is currently close to.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

If EUR does indeed negatively correlate with risk sentiment, and AUD correlates positively with risk sentiment, this pair would be expected to correlate inversely with risk assets. To test this, the updated chart below also includes a green line which represents the prevailing market price of (current-month-contract) S&P 500 futures; the prices have been inverted (see far-right y-axis).

It is interesting that U.S. equities (green line), when inverted, does seem to link up similarly with moves in the EUR/AUD pair. Most recently, with U.S. equities rising significantly higher (i.e., the green line in the chart is moving significantly lower, as it is inverted), we would have expected the EUR/AUD pair to fall much lower. Instead, the pair has been hugging the midpoint of its medium-term trading range (which was set between July and August of 2019).

There is therefore a risk going forward that EUR/AUD drops to the bottom of its trading range, having failed to break the midpoint on another occasion. On the other hand, the recent EUR/AUD upside will have been in part due to the natural disaster being experienced in Australia (fires in Australia have killed 27 people nationally, and burnt 1.2 million hectares in Victoria). This natural disaster also raises the risk of accommodative monetary easing, which could weaken (or at least justify the current weakness of) the Australian dollar.

The current short-term interest rates of the ECB and Reserve Bank of Australia (the RBA) are -0.50% (if we use the ECB's deposit facility rate) and +0.75%, respectively. The spread implied for EUR/AUD is therefore the former minus the latter, which is negative -1.25% (i.e., you are obtaining a negative 50 basis points in exchange for the opportunity cost of positive 75 basis points).

Comparing this to one-year German bonds (Germany being the largest issuer of EU bonds) as a proxy for short-term eurozone rates as priced by the bond market, and one-year Australian bonds, we can update our prior chart as below (see the purple line for the one-year interest rate spread).

As shown by the far-right y-axis value, the short-term spread is negative -1.41%. This is 16 basis points lower than our implied spread per central bank rates. An average cut to interest rates, especially when rates are as close to zero as Australia's, is likely to be no more than 25 basis points. The bond market could be said to be already pessimistic on this basis.

However, if we separate the yields per Germany (blue line) and Australia (red line) in the chart below, we can see that pessimism is priced into German bonds, whereas Australian bonds are actually seemingly optimistically priced.

The Australian yield of +0.83% is higher than the RBA's rate of +0.75%, whereas the German rate is lower than -0.50% at -0.58%. What we could actually see here, going forward, is a fall in the Australian rate (possibly then leading to AUD weakness, as yields correlate with currencies), whereas the German yield is possibly going to remain about as low it is currently trading at.

The latter point is probable, given that JPMorgan recently estimated the net new supply of euro-area sovereign bonds in 2020 to be €188bn, the lowest since 2008 (while the ECB maintains a €20bn-a-month quantitative easing programme). Demand for bonds could well remain high, keeping yields low.

If yields do remain low, and as stocks are apparently bullish into the New Year of 2020, the euro could continue to find downside pressure. Meanwhile, this author is concerned that the bond market for short-term Australian bonds is optimistic; a reversal in the one-year yield could lead to (further) weakness in the Australian dollar. This push-and-pull between EUR and AUD weakness could enable the pair to trade at a fine balance in the near term.

However, should yields improve in the eurozone and/or should stocks suddenly pull back (for example, if tensions between the U.S. and Iran pick up again), the euro could see some further upside volatility (as it recently seems to have found). And AUD weakness in this scenario, owing to its 'pro-risk' nature, could exacerbate the rise seen in the EUR/AUD pair (especially if the bond market begins to price out optimism).

The EUR/AUD certainly appears to be at an inflection point: it will be very interesting to monitor the pair and its dynamic going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.