Canopy Growth May Be Ready To Rally

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) exec named new Canopy Growth CGC) CEO

David Klein, the chief financial officer from Constellation Brands, will take over the helm as CEO on Jan. 14. He will bring a deep knowledge and understanding of retail and finance as the company advances to the next level.

Constellation's 37% ownership of Canopy is a game changer for the company. Having a Fortune 500 company gives CGC a global platform to sell product and market their brand.

The potential of CBD beverages and other products open up new and exciting revenue opportunities for both companies.

Revenue growth is expected increase from around $170M in 2019 to more than $2.2B in three years. I think the timing of a new CEO from inside Constellation may be telling for the future of the company.

Marijuana stocks out of favor

Marijuana stocks were the darling of Wall Street at the beginning of 2019. Much like the dot.com bubble of 1999, weak fundamentals and an unsustainable rally caused the whole industry to sell off.

Most marijuana stocks have lost 50% to 90% of their value since peaking in 2019. The question now is who will be the winner and when will these stocks bottom?

In my opinion, marijuana stocks are in the bottoming process now and the winners will soon emerge. Let's take a look at my favorite pick in the space.

Canopy Growth is one of the largest growers of cannabis in the world. They have a market leadership position and year-over-year sales growth of almost 250%, according to the last earnings call.

I believe that Canopy Growth can double in the next 18 months as legalization and global growth prospects are realized by the market.

In my view, the market lost sight of the potential synergies of the two companies when the air started coming out of the pot stock bubble.

Now may be the time to start accumulating CGC before the market wakes up to what I believe is the beginning of a long-term rally. The topical oil market is going to be a great grower with CBD oils.

Timing is everything when it comes to buying a stock. As a trader I look for stocks with growth potential that have been beaten into submission. Canopy fits my bill for a capitulation bottom.

For a little more perspective let's take a look at the charts.

One can see from this two-year daily chart the strong rally at the beginning of 2019 that peaked out in May. In late November the capitulation sell off reached a crescendo as retail investors sold the panic under $14 a share. In my view that marked the bottom.

The stock is in demand, rallying over $20 and looking like it wants to break out over $22.

While it's possible for a retest of the $15 level, I do not see that as likely. Pot stocks are not for the faint of heart. If a drop to $15 would make you sell in a panic, you should not buy any stock in the space. It's important to know your risk tolerance.

I see the potential for the stock to move back to the $30 level in the near term if the company can continue the massive sales growth underway. That would take the stock back to the 200-day moving average on a technical basis.

Positive catalysts going forward.

Potential federal legalization of pot in the US.

New CEO with great understanding of finance.

Cannabis is rapidly becoming mainstream in America with 11 states legalizing marijuana.

33 states have explicitly legalized medical cannabis.

CBD, a non-psychoactive component of cannabis, has shown in some clinical trials to have great results in treating chronic pain and anxiety without getting people high.

Younger millennials will keep marijuana stocks in demand as the push for legalization becomes a reality.

Double and triple digit sales growth will push the stock much higher over the coming years.

Constellation Brands has taken a $4B,37% stake in CGC at a much higher valuation and the CEO remains very bullish on Canopy Growth.

Earnings will be reported on Feb. 14. Investors should mark their calendars for these important dates. If the company continues to post high double to triple digit sales growth, investors will reap the rewards.

source:company website

Downside Risks

While it's still early in the story of legal marijuana for the United States, the push is for legalization and taxation. President Trump may be the wild card if he takes the steps for the Feds to legalize marijuana nationwide.

There are no guarantees that marijuana will be legalized by the US government. It could be debated for years as the effects of vaping and widespread marijuana use is studied by science.

The company is burning cash and the market does not like it. CGC will have to perform and show the market a path to profitability and some strong revenue growth going forward. The market will punish Canopy if they don't beat expectations.

Global growth

The US market for cannabis will be the largest in the world if the federal and state governments can come to a realistic taxable equation. The business is in dire need of leadership and clarity around this whole situation.

2020 will be a pivotal year for the company as they establish themselves in this new global market place. Canopy Growth is expanding in Europe, Latin America, the US and all through Canada.

Summary

Canopy Growth is a market leader in cannabis production. They are in the sweet spot and have a clear advantage with Constellation Brands as a major shareholder.

The company is growing market share and growing sales by triple digits in the latest earnings report.

As the country continues to evolve its position and younger people move into government, the push for legalizing weed is gaining momentum.

The sharp and steep sell off in Marijuana stocks created what I believe is an opportunity for sustainable long-term growth in CGC.

As always, do your own research and make your own decisions when it comes to stock picking. I believe it's imperative to have an exit strategy before making any trade.

If you enjoyed this article, please click on the follow button.

,

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.