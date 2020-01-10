50 Top U.S. REITs By Gains And 50 By Yield Per January Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five January top-yield US Real Estate Investment Trusts showed 7.67% less net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger, higher-priced REITs returned to lead the pack as of January 8.

Jernigan Capital rated top-broker estimated-gains at 38.4%+, while Preferred Apartment promised near 29% out of 96 U.S. Real Estate Investment Trusts surveyed from YCharts January 8.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 17.63% To 38.39% Net Gains By Top Ten US REITs Come January 2021

Four of ten top dividend-yielding US Real Estate Investment Trust stocks found their way into the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for REIT stocks was certified 40% accurate by broker target forecasts.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades projected by brokers to January 2021 were:

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP) was projected to net $383.93, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 55% less than the market as a whole.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) was found to net $288.16 based on the median target price estimate from ten analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 58% less than the market as a whole.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) was projected to net $227.47 based on dividends, plus the median target price from estimates by four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's risk 10% under the market as a whole.

American Finance Trust (AFIN) was projected to net $225.34 based on dividends, plus a median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for AFIN.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) was projected to net $120.79, based on target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% more than the market as a whole.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) made the list with a projected net gain of $220.21, based on a median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% over the market as a whole.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) was projected to net $207.59, based on dividends, plus target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for PLYM.

Ready Capital Corp. (RC) was projected to net $197.36, based on a median target estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 33% less than the market as a whole.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) netted $187.24 based on a median target price estimate from twelve analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 30% less than the market as a whole.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) netted $176.30 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain for these ten in dividend and price was estimated at 23.34% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 18% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Top US REITs By Target Gains

Top 50 US REITs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Top US Monthly REITs

Top ten US Real Estate Investment Trusts as selected 1/8/20 by yield represented four of ten constituent industries.

A lone hotel & motel REIT took first place on the list, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [1].

Then, the first of seven mortgage REIT industry representatives in the top ten took the second place, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) [2]. The other six mortgage REIT members placed third, through fifth, and seventh through ninth: New Residential Investment Corp. [3]; Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) [4]; AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) [5]; Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) [7]; Ready Capital Corp. [8]; MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) [9].

A lone representative from the specialty REIT industry placed sixth, CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)[6].

Lastly, a lone office REIT placed tenth, Global Net Lease Inc. [10], to complete the top ten January US REITs list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten US REITs Reported 9.85% To 53.01% Price Upsides To January 2021; (22) No Downsides Were Detected By Broker Target Reckoning

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Broker Targets Indicated A 7.67% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced US REITs To January 2021

Ten top US REITs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The list was limited to stocks reporting better than -15% total annual returns.

As noted above, ten Real Estate top gainers selected 1/8/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of seven industries constituting the REIT sector, according to YCharts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Charted 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield US REIT Dogs (23) Delivering 14.78% Vs. (24) 16.01% Net Gains by All Ten, Come January 2021

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten REIT kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 7.67% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced Real Estate top yield equity, New Residential Investment Corp., was projected to gain 22.08%.

The five lowest-priced top yield US REITs as of January 8 were: Orchid Island Capital; MFA Financial Inc.; Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp.; Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.; Two Harbors Investment Corp., with prices ranging from $5.91 to $14.60.

Five higher-priced top gain REITs were: Ready Capital Corp.; AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.; CoreCivic Inc.; New Residential Investment Corp.; Global Net Lease Inc., whose prices ranged from $15.24 to $20.51.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your United States Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts.

