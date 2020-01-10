AMD Shines As Intel Struggles At CES

Intel, on the other hand, hardly had much to say about products and stayed with a big-picture presentation.

As expected, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) released several new products at CES, including products in the laptop, HEDT, and GPU segments.

Laptop Products

Since the arrival of Ryzen, AMD has had a respectable laptop product line. While AMD’s laptop chips beat Intel (INTC) equivalents in many applications, AMD lagged Intel in single-threaded (mainly gaming) performance and power consumption. That has limited AMD somewhat, but the company has been gaining market share in laptops nearly every quarter

AMD addressed both of the above issues with the newly released Ryzen 4000 series APUs. While AMD claimed to have barely taken single-threaded performance leadership over the recently introduced Ice Lake equivalents, it took a more commanding lead in multi-threaded and GPU performance.

The mobile APU die size is about 150mm2 per estimates from AnandTech, which makes the laptop APU a high-yielding part. The small die size helps AMD conserve 7nm wafer starts at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), which are at a premium.

It appears that AMD made a special effort to reduce the die size of the APU by significantly increasing the performance of GPU compared to previous generation. The company claimed that the Radeon cores are delivering 59% greater performance than the last generation.

As a further upside, the advances in power efficiency are exceptional (image below from AMD's CES presentation).

More importantly, the company now has serious bragging rights over Intel by offering up to 8 CPU cores compared to 4 CPU cores for Ice Lake equivalents. AMD’s dominance is so complete that almost the entire Ryzen laptop lineup stands above Intel equivalents, except for the lowly Ryzen 3. The company has moved its previous 12nm laptop parts to the Athlon brand, and these parts will more directly compete with much of Intel's product line (table below from AMD's press release).

In addition to what is in the table above, the company also showcased an unannounced AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS 35W version of the laptop chip. This SKU appears to be exclusive to ASUS (AKCPF) for 6 months and can be seen in a very compelling ASUS laptop - Zephyrus G14. This laptop model uses Ryzen Mobile 4800HS gaming APUs, weighs only 3.1lb, and appears to be a killer product for gamers. The exclusivity was likely given to incentivize ASUS to aggressively move volume in the laptop gaming space.

The bottom line is that, in terms of power, performance, and value, there is very little reason to be buying Intel laptop chips. Just about the only factor that continues to give dominance to Intel is the legacy factor. Given the strength of the product line, it is no surprise that AMD announced that laptops from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others will start becoming available in Q1 2020.

CEO Lisa Su stated that 2020 is going to be a bigger year than 2019, with over a dozen new thin and light laptop designs in Q1 for U-series and over 100 designs in 2020 for all variants. While a dozen devices is a slow start, note that 100+ is big step up from 60 or so designs the company claimed, for desktops and laptops, when it launched the prior-generation product in 2018. Now, the laptop designs alone will be about double the total desktop and laptop designs from 2018. Laptop design wins are very important for AMD investors, as laptops dominate unit shipments, with over 180M shipped every year. Having a strong product line in this segment is critical to gaining market share. Based on the design win momentum, it is likely that the company will easily surpass 20% market share in the client segment in 2020.

Desktop Products

The company also launched the highly anticipated AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, the world’s first 64-core desktop processor (image below from AMD's press release). This is a killer workstation part for developers, designers, and other power users.

With the introduction of this part, AMD exclusively controls the HEDT space from the $1000-4000 range. Interestingly, this industry-leading processor does not have any OEM support at launch, and the part will become available at participating global retailers and system integrators starting February 7, 2020.

GPU Products

AMD also launched a new series of desktop and mobile GPU products. Products include the Radeon™ RX 5600 XT graphics card, available beginning January 21. This $279 SEP card is expected be available in custom designs from AMD board partners, including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE and XFX.

The Radeon™ RX 5600 graphics card, available in pre-configured desktop systems, is targeted toward OEMs. The company announced that Dell Alienware™ Aurora gaming PC will be using this card and will become available in the coming weeks. In the future, we can expect other OEMs to also adopt this card.

The Radeon™ RX 5600M GPU is designed to deliver 1080p gaming for laptop PCs. AMD announced that this card will become available at OEMs in Q1, with launch partner Dell G5 15 SE becoming available in April. AMD also introduced a high-end Radeon™ RX 5700M for high-performance gaming laptop PCs which are expected to be available in Q1 (image below from AMD press release).

The lineup, channel partner support, and OEM support bodes well for increased GPU market share for AMD in 2020.

AMD CES Summary

AMD put up a strong product show as expected. The OEM and partner support for both the CPU and GPU products suggests that the company will gain market share rapidly in 2020.

Intel Response

Intel had a keynote following AMD at CES, and the contrast between the presentations was apparent. The company focused on the big picture without getting into the products, talking about amorphous AI and how it is driving data and how Intel is providing solutions.

Intel also discussed about how it was improving the customer experience in the laptop space with Project Athena. The key here is the company wanted the discussion to stay away from the competitive landscape. The product part presented by Intel was brief and lacking in detail. The company discussed two products briefly - Tiger Lake laptop chip and DG-1 GPU.

Tiger Lake

The company demonstrated Tiger Lake - the laptop chip that follows Ice Lake. Without giving much details, the company promised a double-digit gain in performance. Assuming no major process problems, we expect that Tiger Lake will help Intel retake single-threaded performance lead in the laptop space. It may also help Intel narrow AMD GPU performance disadvantage and could even help Intel surpass AMD. However, it is unclear if Intel’s 10nm process can yield more than 4 core parts at an acceptable cost. If so, AMD may lose single-threaded leadership in H2 but retain advantage of offering multiple cores.

DG-1 GPU

Intel announced that it now has functional silicon for its new DG-1 GPU. While the company provided no details on DG-1, this product was targeted to fight Nvidia (NVDA) in the discrete GPU space. Note that this can be a threat to Nvidia if Intel is successful.

Wrap-Up

At CES, AMD presented a solid market share-gaining product lineup for 2020. While ardent fans may be disappointed somewhat due to lack of high-end GPU, we believe the company has presented enough to cement a strong 2020 narrative. It also helps that Intel's presentation and product lineup was insipid and without detail.

AMD claiming that it has over 100 designs for its laptop chips probably speaks louder than whatever hand-waving Intel may be doing regarding Tiger Lake. AMD’s GPU story also shows the company gaining against Nvidia in the critical gaming sector, including the newly emerging gaming laptop sector.

With more new products to come in 2020, we continue to be bullish on AMD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Short NVDA



Any positions disclosed by the Author are part of a diversified portfolio. Author considers lack of diversification to be one of the gravest errors made by many investors.

Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.