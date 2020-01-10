Silicon Motion's Share Price Could Revisit All-Time High

Though the share price has appreciated 65% from the 2019 low, the downside risk is decreasing and Silicon Motion could, realistically, see a return to its all-time high.

The company shared 2019 fourth quarter preliminary results on January 7th. Revenue is now projected at 0%-10% higher than originally guided and could possibly top the 2016 fourth quarter.

The migration from 2D to 3D NAND created pressures from mid-2017 through the first three quarters of 2019 for Silicon Motion. In October 2019, the horizon began to clear.

On August 15, 2018, Silicon Motion (SIMO), the world's leading NAND flash controller supplier, set an all-time high of $61.85. It had just reported 2018 second quarter revenue of $138.1 million and earnings of $0.92 per diluted ADS. This was back when the industry seemed to be recovering well from the 2D NAND to 3D NAND migration.

The Migration

In 2017, NAND flash makers migrated from 2D (planar or single layer of memory cells) to 3D (stacked vertical layers of memory cells) production. With very tight supply driving prices higher, the industry suffered. Silicon Motion issued warnings all through the journey but continued to paint an optimistic future.

Overall, while we continue to face headwinds from ongoing, but temporary NAND flash tightness, we are excited by our strong pipeline of new design wins and backlog across all of our major product segments.

Prior to the migration from 2D to 3D NAND, Silicon Motion measured growth on a quarter-over-quarter basis rather than the standard year-over-year basis. From the fourth quarter of 2014 through the third quarter of 2016, revenue increased each consecutive quarter for seven quarters. But revenue slipped in 2017. When the company reported 2017 year-end results, it optimistically projected a rebound for 2018. Not only did it expect to exceed 2017 revenue but also the 2016 total. Things were on track and the share price followed - until second quarter reporting in late July of 2018.

In the third quarter, large SSD sales to our primary hyperscale customers have been delayed to the fourth quarter due to new procurement timing. We expect fourth quarter Shannon SSD sales to rebound.

By 2018 third quarter reporting, Silicon Motion waved yet another warning flag, this one more dire.

Our SSD solutions sales declined quite sharply in Q3, declined approximately 40% in Q3, and we expect to continue to decline sharply in Q4.

When 2019 began, industry pressure was so heavy, Silicon Motion didn't offer full-year guidance.

For full year 2019, until we receive more concrete procurement forecast from our customers, there is a reasonable likelihood that our sales revenue this year could be approximately the same as the prior year.

The turmoil continued through the first three quarters of 2019. But with third quarter reporting in late October, the horizon began to clear.

Sales visibility has improved considerably since earlier this year, and based on what we are seeing from our customers’ procurement plans, our SSD controllers, eMMC+UFS controllers and SSD solutions are all expected to deliver solid growth next year.

The fourth quarter revenue projection of $133 million to $139 million realigned Silicon Motion's growth trend originally disrupted in the 2017 second quarter. At a midpoint of $136 million in the original guidance range, quarter-over-quarter growth would have registered 23.1% and year-over-year growth would have registered 10.2%.

Source: Author-created from company data

2019 Fourth Quarter Preliminary Results

On January 7, 2020, Silicon Motion, as is its habit to do, offered preliminary fourth quarter results for 2019. Revenue is expected to top the original guidance range and should fall “within 10% above the high-end”. This means the new revenue projection is $139 million to $152.9 million. Now, with a midpoint of $146 million, quarter-over-quarter growth would register 32.1% and year-over-year growth would register 18.3%.

Significantly, this could be the first quarter to top any quarterly revenue production in 2016. Fourth quarter revenue in 2016 was $144.2 million.

Source: Author-created from company data

Warranting a New High

With the trendlines broken, investors may be wondering if Silicon Motion can return to its previous high or potentially set new highs in 2020.

It is pertinent to note that even with the impressive performance in the fourth quarter, full-year revenue in 2019 will not be expected to top $457 million. This is nearly $100 million less than the 2016 high of $556 million. Yet, if the company somehow managed to return to quarter-over-quarter growth, 2020 revenue could top the production of 2016.

In the preliminary results, non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter was projected to fall in the lower half of the original guidance range of 48.5% to 50.5%. This would mean an updated range of 48.5% to 49.5% with a midpoint of 49%. On the year, Silicon Motion's non-GAAP gross margin has equaled 50.5%.

Non-GAAP operating margin for the first nine months of 2019 tallies 19.7%. However, Silicon Motion originally projected a range of 21.6% to 24.6% for the last quarter. Assuming operating margin tracks alongside gross margin and falls to the lower half of the original guidance range would mean an updated range of 21.6% to 23.1% with a midpoint of 22.35%. In this case, it would represent an improvement over the year-to-date tally.

With that in mind, my projection for non-GAAP diluted earnings falls around $0.84 per ADS for the last quarter, in line with current analysts' average estimate. Assuming this earnings mark, full-year non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS would tally $2.47. But, again, this is a significant deficit from the 2016 total of $3.56. However, if the industry were to returns to a typical rhythm, the shift could lead to a slight improvement over 2016 numbers in 2020.

Source: Author-created from company data

The full-year 2020 averages for analysts' estimates are $529.6 million and $3.12 for revenue and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS respectively. Thus, at a share price around $51, the forward P/E ratio is just over 16 and the forward P/S ratio is nearly 3.5. This does top the company's historical five-year averages for the metrics. Source

However, shareholders in Silicon Motion know by now that its management team is, historically, both accurate and conservative. In the 2019 third quarter earnings call, the company shared several projections.

We also believe we are well positioned to increase our share of client SSD controller markets from roughly 1/3 today to 40% as we continue to increase market share as existing customers and our customers gain share in the SSD market.

Granted, that type of capture will not likely happen wholly in 2020. But, there were other projections worthy of note regarding recovery.

But, then, looking forward, we believe our mobile [eMMC+UFS] sales revenue will go back to our highest level like at 2016 and '17 level. (emphasis added) We believe we can scale our SSD solutions business back to what we saw in 2016-'17 type levels [for gross profits]. (emphasis added)

Keep in mind, these statements were made alongside a fourth quarter projection which has turned out to be as much as 10% too conservative.

Silicon Motion's dividend increase in October, 2019 to $1.40 annually could also have signaled the potential for growth on the bottom line. For years, the company's typical payout ratio fell below 40%. At $1.40 annually, a payout ratio at or below 40% equates to earnings at or above $3.50 per ADS.

If Silicon Motion's share price were to drift back toward its all-time high of $61.85 on revenue in the $550 million range and non-GAAP earnings per diluted ADS in the $3.50 range, the forward P/E ratio and forward P/S ratio would minimally equate to approximately 17.7 and 4.1, respectively.

Investment Considerations

Potential investors may be hesitant to invest in Silicon Motion since its share price has appreciated 65% since its 2019 low of $30.86. There may not be 65% upside remaining but the downside risk has also dramatically decreased with the move. And, it shouldn't be ignored that the company is best positioned to be the benefactor of dramatically improving industry conditions.

Silicon Motion's share price often fluctuates 2% to 3%. Alert investors will watch for pullbacks to start or build a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.