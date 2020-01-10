Signature Bank's Good Earnings Prospects Not Yet Priced In

Loan growth is expected to drive up earnings this year. Increase in operating expenses is likely to partly offset the impact of loan growth on the bottom-line.

Signature Bank's (SBNY) earnings are expected to increase in 2020 on the back of a rise in net interest income. This expected growth in net interest income is in turn attributable to expectations of continued expansion in loan portfolio with almost flat net interest margin. Growth in operating expenses due to the recent team additions and plans of further hiring are likely to limit some of the bottom-line growth. The market does not appear to have fully priced-in the prospects of earnings increase as the current stock price is much below my one-year ahead target price, thereby providing a significant potential for capital appreciation. Consequently, I'm adopting a bullish rating on SBNY.

Focus on Deposit Accretion to Help Margin

SBNY's net interest margin, NIM, is expected to be almost flat to slightly down in 2020 over 2019. Downward pressure on NIM is expected to stem from a lagged impact of interest rates on deposit rates. SBNY is different from other banks in terms of its client relationships, as mentioned in the third quarter conference call. While other banks can reduce costs for non-term deposits soon after a Fed rate cut, SBNY can't do so because its deposit rates are negotiated with clients. Therefore, the reduction in deposit cost can take longer to materialize for SBNY than for a traditional bank.

The above mentioned downward pressure on NIM is likely to be countered by strong deposit growth. SBNY has recently undertaken several initiatives that will boost deposit growth in the future, and hence keep the need for expensive borrowing low. During the third quarter of 2019 the company launched a new digital payments platform called Signet that is expected to attract deposits. SBNY also launched a specialized mortgage servicing banking team that focuses on treasury management products, as mentioned in the third quarter conference call.

In an ideal situation the strong growth in deposits would be channeled into loans, but due to limited opportunities to lend (discussed in more detail in the next section) I'm assuming that the excess of deposit growth over loan growth will be used to pay down expensive borrowings. This will shift the funding mix towards lower costing deposits. In the third quarter conference call the management also mentioned that they can pay down about $400 million in borrowings per quarter.

Due to the contradictory effects of the two factors mentioned above (delay in deposit repricing and funding mix improvement), I'm expecting SBNY's NIM to be mostly flat in 2020, decreasing by only 2bps compared to 2019. The following table presents my estimates for yields, costs, and net interest margin.

Loan Growth to Drive Net interest Income

I'm expecting loans to continue to grow in 2020 on the back of continued economic resilience. However, I'm expecting some deceleration in lending in 2020 partly because of regulations passed last year that will affect SNBY's biggest loan class: multifamily real estate. The city of New York passed new regulations in the mid of 2019 that will control rent hike, and hence negatively affect demand for credit in the multifamily class. Due to the regulations this loan class was already on the downtrend in the third quarter of 2019. Going forward, I'm expecting credit demand to be limited in multifamily real estate. In addition, loan growth is expected to suffer from uncertainties due to US-China trade relations, geopolitical tensions with Iran, and upcoming presidential elections.

As a result of the above mentioned factors, I'm expecting SBNY's loan growth to decelerate in 2020. As mentioned previously, deposit growth is expected to outpace loan growth, hence, it is likely that SBNY will use the excess funds to pay down expensive borrowing. My estimates for loans, deposits, borrowings, and other key balance sheet items are shown below.

The combination of a mid-single digit loan growth rate and flattish NIM is expected to lead to around 3% higher net interest income in 2020 compared to 2019.

Operating Efficiency to Normalize Post Team addition

SBNY's non-interest expenses are expected to remain at an elevated level this year due to the addition of personnel. As mentioned in the conference call, the company hired four private client banking teams, including the 28 person Venture Banking Group. In addition, SBNY hired a 15 member Specialized Mortgage Banking Servicing team. Going forward SBNY intends to continue adding to its teams. As mentioned in the conference call, the management is actively looking to hire more traditional banking teams in the West Coast in 2020. This increase in staff will boost expenses, but because the team addition will also lead to revenue growth in the future, the efficiency ratio is expected to drift down to normal in the upcoming quarters. The management also mentioned in the conference call that they expect to see expenses trend down by the end of 2020. As a result, I'm expecting SBNY's non-interest expense to grow by 4% year over year in 2020, leading to an efficiency ratio of 39.8% in 2020 compared to an average of 39.4% in the first nine months of 2019.

The growth in non-interest expense is expected to partly offset the positive impact of the rise in net interest income on the bottom-line. I'm expecting SBNY's earnings to grow by 3.8% in 2020 to $11.23 per share, as shown in the following table.

Dividend Likely to be Maintained this Year

As SBNY started paying dividends in 2018, there is not enough history to base my dividend estimate on trend analysis. As a result I'm assuming that SBNY will hold its quarterly dividend stable throughout 2020 at the current level of $0.56 per share. This estimate suggests a modest dividend yield of 1.67%. There is very little threat of a dividend cut as the dividend and earnings estimates suggest a comfortable payout ratio of 20% for 2020. The payout ratio shows that there is room for a dividend increase, but to be conservative and due to the lack of past trend, I'm assuming that dividends will be maintained.

Valuation Analysis Indicates Potential for Capital Appreciation

I'm using the historical price to book value multiple, P/B, to value SBNY. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.63 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $98.7 gives a target price of $160.9 for December 2020. This target price implies a significant price upside of 20.3% from SBNY's January 7 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Due to the significant price upside I'm adopting a bullish rating on SBNY. The stock price currently appears to be quite attractive as it is around 20% below the estimated target price. Hence, I believe investors should conduct further research on the stock before investing in it.

