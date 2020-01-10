WPP's Turnaround Is Taking Shape Nicely, Time To Buy

WPP plc (WPP) is a British media agency providing marketing communications services globally. Between January 2017 and January 2019, the shares halved as investors realised that players strong in traditional advertising such as print and television advertising were less valuable now that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were fast dominating advertising spend.

Technical Signals Look Good

Over the past 12 months, WPP has returned slightly more than 20% as the company started to make the inroads necessary to the new modern advertising world with its move towards new media channels that are quickly replacing traditional ones. The transformation is painful for the company but the Global Investor believes the new direction is the right one and investors who are prepared to take a long-term view on a creative company with a deep talent pool while it evolves its business model will show handsome returns. The shares appeared to have bottomed in January 2019 and the price action curve is now gently upward sloping, showing a bowl shape on the chart, a very positive technical analysis indicator.

Fundamentals

While the Global Investor appreciates the use of technical analysis for entry and exit, a long-term investor should concentrate on the fundamentals.

In a world where “data is the new oil” WPP’s clients require both “data-driven” online marketing strategies via the likes of Google and Facebook, as well as more creative strategies to monetise e-commerce trends.

As such WPP has increased its “creative leadership” budget of £15m a year. Starting in America, which is the group’s largest market, it will help clients via the use of technology to adapt to structural change in their respective industries, to more efficiently use modern marketing strategies.

WPP itself has not been immune to changing industry trends. The group is actually a holding company of various media agencies and the company had been streamlining operations recently, shedding 30 non-core investments and associates and completing the disposal of 60% of Kantar, its research business. This strategy change has been driven by a refreshed management team, many brought in from outside to bring new ideas to a company that had previously been criticised as becoming slightly stale.

This streamlining has resulted in a simpler organisational structure that allows more flexibility while at the same time being more adaptable to changing client demands.

Financials

WPP has also been smart in changing its capital structure. A fresh equity injection was used to reduce net debt, which has fallen by 10% in the past year. This follows a three-year period in which net debt almost doubled to £4.5bn, a level too high for a relatively asset-light business of its size.

The afore-mentioned asset disposals are going hand in hand with cost-cutting which is expected to save £275m a year by the end of 2021. The expected £300m in restructuring costs to be incurred by the group as part of this three-year strategy change seems very reasonable.

Marketing Technology

WPP’s newfound ability to adapt to an increasingly technology-led global market is starting to show through its existing presence within the marketing technology industry. The group has around 6,000 marketing technology employees, who managed more than £6bn of clients’ media spending with Google and Facebook alone in 2018.

While WPP was admittedly slow to understand the importance of online marketing, the company’s long history does give it a competitive advantage with its moat-like impressive blue-chip client base: existing relationships with 74% of Fortune Global 500 companies and two thirds of FTSE 100 constituents. As WPP demonstrates its marketing technology expertise, it has a ready and waiting client base to tap.

Marketing spending as a proportion of revenue at major companies is now 11.2%, up one percentage point on four years ago. This demonstrates just how big the pie is, and even if the pie is growing slowly, WPP is in a good position to win a greater slice of market share.

In China, WPP already works with seven of the country’s 10 most valuable brands, and management has indicated it wants to increase its exposure to emerging markets where advertising and marketing spending is growing faster.

Risks

There are two principal risks the Global Investor is thinking about. First marketing spend is correlated with economic growth, and important markets such as the UK and Hong Kong face an uncertain immediate future and could prove short-term headwinds if business uncertainty extends to marketing spend. Secondly, like every transformation plan, there will be bumps in execution as WPP's offerings and market presence are refined to suit the new digital economy and the new make-up of the top consumer products around the world. We’ll get an update on how the business is doing when the company reports 2019 full-year results for the year ended December 31, 2019, on Thursday, February 27. The group’s third-quarter update showed promising trends across major markets and sectors, as shown by a 0.5% rise in revenues in the quarter.

Valuation and Conclusion

Following the poor performance of the shares overall over the last three years, the stock now trades on a forward P/E ratio of 10.4 and a trailing P/E ratio of 12.7 times. Trailing EV/EBITDA is an undemanding 7.8x and Price to Cash Flow is just 7.9x. WPP will need to improve its return on equity of just 11.2%, which the Global Investor expects after the cost-cutting and finalisation of business streamlining is completed.

The turnaround will take some time, and this is a long-term investment, geared towards the creativity, knowledge and digital economies. Investors should watch how the company’s business model continues to evolve and may need to stick with potential volatility caused from certain geographies in its client base. But the Global Investor is confident that the new business model, low valuation and exposure to emerging economies brings in a margin of safety, and technically the chart is looking like the stock is at the start of a long-term recovery. Finally for investors who want exposure to the advertising side of Facebook and Google, but not necessarily to other parts of the tech giants’ business models, WPP is a better “pure-play” way in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WPP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.