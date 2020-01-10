Walgreens Boots Alliance Is A Strong Buy

The past twelve months have not been kind to shareholders of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), with the shares down about 25%. This price move had me intrigued, so I thought I’d look in on the name to see if it makes sense to buy at these levels. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, I’ll come right to the point. This is an excellent investment at these prices. Although there are obvious challenges, the market is more than discounting them, and I think the result is a stock that is trading at multi-year lows on a P/E basis and is trading at a significant discount to the overall market. This is a strange circumstance for a company with this sort of dividend history. In my view, strange circumstances like this don’t come along all the time, and investors would be wise to take advantage of them when they appear. For those nervous about buying at these levels, I offer a specific put option below that offers investors a “win-win” trade. I’ll go through my reasons for being bullish here by looking at the financial history and specifically answering whether investors should be concerned about the viability of the dividend. I’ll also look at the stock itself before offering the options trade.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history here is, in a word, troubled. For instance, in spite of relatively robust revenue growth (at a CAGR of ~5.75% over the past five years), net income is lower now than it was in 2015, having declined at a CAGR of about 1.15%. The one bright spot relates to the fact that both earnings per share and dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of ~1.5%, and 5.4% respectively. This is obviously possible because of a generous buyback and dividend program.

Although management is having challenges controlling costs, they are quite shareholder-friendly. In particular, they have returned to shareholders just over $16.1 billion in the form of stock buybacks and $8.46 billion in ever-growing dividend payments.

The confluence of lower net income and higher dividend payments prompts an obvious question: how sustainable is the dividend here? I’ll include my thoughts on the answer to this question with a discussion of the capital structure, as I think the two are intertwined. In my view, there’s little risk of a cut anytime soon. First, the payout ratio remains relatively low, at under 49%. At the moment, the company is paying roughly $.79 per share in interest. Although this obviously crowds out dividend payments to some degree, earnings remain high enough to cover this. Additionally, the level of debt has declined, recently. Finally, fully 56% of the debt is due after 2024. All of this combined suggests to me that the company's dividend is quite safe.

Comparing the first quarter of FY 2020 to the same period a year ago suggests that the problem of rising revenue and falling profits lingers, with net income down ~25% in spite of a 1.6% rise in revenue. The persistent negative relationship between revenue and net income is troublesome, and investors should demand a discount when buying the shares as a result.

(Source: Company filings)

The Stock

Although I think the dividend is safe here, there are enough financial problems on display that I think investors should demand a fairly significant discount. As I’ve said, the more an investor pays for a stream of future cash flows, the lower their returns will be. At the same time, it is possibly the case that the lower the cost, the greater will be the subsequent return. Cheap stocks are a necessary, but not sufficient, precondition to a successful investment. For that reason, before buying, I want to ensure that this stock is in some sense “cheap.” I judge whether the shares are expensive or not in a few ways. First, I look at the relationship between price and some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash flow and the like). On this measure, Walgreens is reasonably inexpensive, per the following. Although the P/E has spiked recently, investors are paying far less for a dollar of future earnings than they have for several years. Additionally, the company is obviously trading at a relative discount to the overall market.

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at the relationship between price and some measure of value, I like to examine the assumptions embedded in the market price at the moment. I do this by turning to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and, specifically, his book Accounting for Value. In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use a fairly standard finance formula (and basic algebra) to isolate the “g” variable, in order to work out what the market must be thinking about long-term growth. The idea being that if the market is too optimistic about the future growth of a business, that’s a very bad sign, as optimistic expectations are inevitably shattered at some point. Using Penman’s methodology, at the moment, the market is assuming that this firm will grow at a perpetual rate of ~-.5%. I consider this to be a massively pessimistic forecast, and I think it is frankly unreasonable and that investors who buy at these levels would be rewarded for their ability to see past the noise around UK stores and closures, etc.

Options As Alternative

I think the market has figured out that Walgreens is going through a soft patch in its business, and that’s why the shares are inexpensive. The market is compensating investors who buy now in spite of the higher risk with shares that are on sale. For those who are worried about buying at these levels, I would offer an alternative that I think represents a great “win-win” trade. The short put is perfect in this circumstance, in my view, because if the shares flat-line or rally from these lower levels, the put seller simply pockets the premium. If the shares fall, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that has a great chance of producing market-beating long-term returns. At the moment, my favourite short put here is the January 2021 Walgreens put with a strike of $47.50. These puts are currently bid-asked at $2.72-2.91, and if the investor simply takes the bid on these, and that is subsequently exercised, they will buy these already discounted shares at a price ~18% below the current level. Holding all else constant, the P/E multiple at that price is ~7.7 and the dividend yield jumps to just over 4%. I consider this price to be very conducive to a successful long-term investment in this company. For that reason, I’ll be happy to simply collect the premium, and I’ll be equally happy to buy this great business at a net price of ~$45.

Conclusion

Investors are told to “buy low”, and, like most platitudes, this is not very helpful. We can only “buy low” when others are eschewing a particular name. So, superior results come from buying low, but it’s only possible to buy low when you are prepared to do what most are not, namely buy a business that’s hit a rough patch. Unless you’re a criminal or a Congress person, there’s no other way to do it. With that in mind, I think investors would be wise to buy this Dividend Aristocrat that’s trading at a steep value relative discount. For those who want an even larger margin of safety, I would recommend selling the puts mentioned above. These are a “win-win” trade because an investor either simply pockets premia or buys a great company at a great price. Neither of these outcomes are terrible, in my estimation. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time. My advice is to buy before the price inevitably rises to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WBA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying shares, I'll be selling 5 of the puts mentioned in this article.