Atreca's FDA Clearance Of Phase 1 Study Using ATRC-101 Brings It Into Unchartered Territory

Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) is an early-stage biotech that should be on your radar. Especially, since the FDA had given it clearance to initiate a phase 1b study using ATRC-101 to treat patients with solid tumors. It is highly focused on developing clinical products in oncology using its unique discovery platform. It develops drugs based on a human immune response, which it gains understanding through the use of its technology platform. It is on track to initiate its phase 1b study in solid tumors in early 2020. What makes the company even more intriguing is that it deploys a different mechanism of action to treat cancer. That's why I view this biotech as a good speculative buy.

Study Clearance For Promising Technology

Atreca is ready to head into the clinic with its ATRC-101 product. Matter of fact, it just received IND clearance to initiate a phase 1b study treating patients with solid tumors. ATRC-101 is an antibody that is derived using the company's differentiated drug discovery platform. There are several different mechanisms of action (MOA) established with the use of the platform. One mechanism of action for Atreca is known as "Driver Antigen Engagement." The phase 1b study is open-label and will have dose escalation of the Driver Antigen Engagement product ATRC-101. What I find intriguing about the study is that it will be going after multiple types of solid tumors. Such solid tumors being treated are: Ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, breast and melanoma. ATRC-101 was specifically designed to go after the antigen target of ribonucleoprotein (RNC) complex. This RNC complex is important, because it is expressed in 50% of patients samples for each of these tumor types noted. Preliminary data might be released later on (biomarker data and initial efficacy) however, moreso early-stage studies look at other main aspects first. The main objective is to observe safety of the patients and then figure out a recommended dose that will be used for a phase 2 study. Ideally, these open-label phase 1 studies look at safety and dose escalation. However, there will likely be preliminary efficacy as well. The reason why ATRC-101 was chosen for human clinical studies is the anti-tumor activity that it had achieved as a single-agent in preclinical tumor models. This drug has a good chance in treating solid tumors based on preclinical studies. That's because the biggest challenge for a lot of immunotherapies is to navigate through the tumor microenvironment. That is why efficacy is not ideal for many immuno-oncology therapies. ATRC-101 has the capability to remodel the tumor microenvironment and this may help in destroying tumor cells.

Additional Programs In Pipeline To Reduce Risk

The ability for ATRC-101 to potentially reshape the tumor microenvironment to allow the killing of tumors is highly promising. However, it is early in the process. That's because the first study, using ATRC-101 to treat solid tumors, isn't expected to be initiated in the clinic until early 2020. Having said that, the biotech isn't only going to rely on this particular product to create shareholder value. It has 3 other potential products in its pipeline that could potentially be advanced into the clinic. These are:

T-cell engagers

Directed Killing

Toxin-Conjugates

Each of these 3 antibody-based technologies provides additional shots on goal. Not only that, but Atreca has expressed interest in possibly generating collaborations. Specifically, partnerships for the T-cell engagers and Toxin-conjugates products from the pipeline. It will be possible to find a novel antibody to advance thanks to Atreca's growing library of 1,400 novel antibodies. The partnerships may or may not happen, but it is good that it is looking to partner out these products for potential upfront payments/milestone payments. In addition, it intends to advance 1 of these 3 products for a second IND which is expected in 2021. In my opinion, this will get the ball rolling for another product in the pipeline.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Atreca had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $201 million as of September 30, 2019. A huge sum of cash was generated from an IPO that was done in June of 2019. It sold 6.45 million shares of its Class A common stock and then 2 million shares of its Class B common stock at an offering price of $17 per share. On top of that, there were another 1.1 million shares of the company's Class A common stock available as an option for underwriters to purchase as well. In total, it raised $130.8 million in net proceeds from the IPO. The thing is that it believes it will have enough cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. I don't foresee an immediate cash raise, but if it does need to do so it would likely be done around April of 2020. Possibly earlier if the company releases positive data and the stock trades higher. It may choose to raise earlier in this case.

Risks

The biggest risk of all is that the entire pipeline is mostly in preclinical testing. Only ATRC-101 is being advanced for a phase 1b study in early 2020. While solid preclinical data has been established for this biotech, there is no guarantee similar outcomes will be observed in human testing. This means the ATRC-101 program may not succeed and may need to be dropped. Which brings up the second point in that a phase 1b study will likely take up to a year or more to complete. Clinical data for such a study won't be released for quite some time. If the study is open-label, it's possible an earlier update may be given but not guaranteed. Investors must have a long-term frame of mind if they believe in Atreca's platform. The other risk is that the other 3 products in the pipeline are preclinical stage assets. That means there is no guarantee that any of these will ultimately end up being successful in the clinic either.

Conclusion

Atreca is riskier than most other biotechs, because it hasn't established proof of concept yet in a phase 1 study with ATRC-101. Despite that, it didn't stop several pharma companies from either collaborating with it in the past or currently. Some names it has worked with or currently work with are Pfizer (PFE), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Novartis (NVS), just to name a few. The differentiated drug discovery platform from Atreca is promising. It uses several key features to establish the ability to generate antibodies to be used in the clinic. They are:

Sample Requisition and Repository - Grow repository of samples for patients with anti-tumor responses against dozens of tumor types

Differentiated technology - Atreca’s proprietary Immune Repertoire Capture (IRC) technology - In essence used to generate natively paired heavy and light chain sequences of the antibodies that are expressed from single B cells isolated from patient samples noted above

Bioinformatics expertise - selection of antibody sequence for gene expression and analysis in the lab

Industrialized Web Lab infrastructure - antibodies that bind non-autologous tumor tissues selectively, which in turn leads the ability to treat larger patient populations

Namely, Atreca takes an alternative approach to drug development. It takes active B-cell responses from samples of patients with anti-tumor responses. From there, it produces novel antibody target pairs that are used to treat a specific type of cancer. It definitely is a different way to develop product candidates, but it could end up paying off big if established successfully in the clinic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.