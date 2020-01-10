UGA: It's Time To Avoid Gasoline

On the bullish side, the crude markets are bullish and gasoline may just tag along for the ride.

With shares in the United States Gasoline ETF (UGA) delivering a 34% return over the last year, investors in the fund have been richly rewarded. In this piece, I will walk through the fundamentals which have driven this price movement as well as give a cautionary outlook for gasoline. Specifically, I am recommending that investors stand on the sidelines or tighten stops in the ETF due to a very vulnerable fundamental scenario at work in the commodity.

Understanding UGA

Prior to talking about gasoline markets, we have to discuss what exactly UGA is. This section can fortunately be pretty brief because UGA is fairly straightforward. UGA is an ETF provided by USCF Investments which holds gasoline futures. The methodology is pretty straightforward: two weeks before the expiry of the front RBOB contract, UGA shifts exposure into the second-month contract. It then holds this position until the contract approaches the two-week point and then starts the roll over again.

While this process is straightforward, there are unfortunately a few mechanics at work in financial markets which are not quite as straightforward. There’s a subtle tendency at work in which the prices of later month futures contracts will tend to approach the front month through time. This means that when UGA rolls its exposure into the second-month futures contract, the return it earns is both a component of the movement of the general price of gasoline as well as the contracts held approaching the front-month contract.

To graphically understand this, here is the current RBOB forward curve.

During this rolling cycle, UGA will be holding exposure across the front two months of the curve (February and March). When it rolls into March futures, it will be rolling into a contract which is a higher price.

The problem here is this: since the futures contracts will be held at a higher price, there will be a general weakening in the value of this second contract against the first. In other words, UGA is going to be losing money from roll yield in all likelihood.

When we roll into April, we see a large jump in the curve due to seasonal specification change in the chemical properties of gasoline types available for delivery, which is why you see the large jump at that point. This is a very actively traded time spread and there are seasonal factors at work, so while the roll yield will be negative through February, the effects will likely be volatile due to trading factors.

However, in general, the problem with an investment in UGA at this time is that the roll is negative and it is likely to be so to one degree or another for the next two months. This means that if the price of gasoline goes nowhere, you’re probably going to see UGA drop in value by default due to negative roll yield.

For this reason, I believe that investors should skip out on the ETF or tighten stops over the next two months to protect against a downdraft.

Gasoline Fundamentals

Roll yield aside, I have another key concern about gasoline at this time: inventories.

We only have a single data point in 2020 (which is why there’s that small dot at the left hand side), but as you can see from late 2018, inventories are very elevated. Specifically, this is the highest level of stocks we’ve started the year at in at least the last 6 years.

What concerns me here is that simple supply and demand indicate that when inventories (the settled battle between supply and demand) increase, prices tend to fall. You see, this climb in inventories is happening despite strong exports and relatively tepid imports throughout the last few months.

In other words, gasoline inventories are at such elevated levels simply because there ultimately isn’t the full desired level of demand from driving, which would keep inventories more in line with seasonal levels and patterns.

This relationship of supply surpassing demand can be seen by gas cracks and distillate cracks which have simply eroded in recent weeks.

It is my belief that these cracks are likely to stay low (which means low gasoline prices in relation to crude prices) until demand sees real recovery.

That’s the bear case. On the bull side of the equation, I believe crude itself is actually going to continue rallying throughout much of 2020. The benefit for UGA and gasoline is the poorly-kept secret that it is strongly correlated to the prices of crude. For example, as you can see in the following chart, as goes one commodity so goes another.

The distance between these two charts is what represents the calculation for the gasoline cracks a few charts prior – the instruments are so correlated that differences of a few dollars per barrel enter the equation over the period of several weeks. So even if gasoline is weak due to poor fundamentals, you can still see UGA appreciate in value if crude markets are strong – and I do believe they are strong.

Given the current tension between the fundamentals for these two commodities, I believe an investment in UGA is best avoided at this time. When bearish fundamentals meet a strong correlation to something with bullish fundamentals, my view is to take a step back and wait until the fundamentals are better aligned. Specifically, I believe that if you’re in the instrument, it probably makes sense to tighten your stops in the event that weakness in gasoline continues and materially impacts the ETF. If you’re out of the ETF, then I’d suggest waiting until fundamentals warm for the commodity before investing.

It’s a time to avoid UGA.

Conclusion

UGA is currently rolling exposure in a market caught in seasonal contango which means that roll yield is going to be negative for the next two months. On the bearish side, gasoline inventories are very strong despite strong exports. On the bullish side, the crude markets are bullish and gasoline may just tag along for the ride. Based on the opposite views, I’d suggest avoiding the commodity at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.