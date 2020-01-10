AppFolio Is Breaking Out, It's Time To Go Long

Sales growth of 30+% is being bolstered by new and expanded features.

I am a strong believer in market action. When a stock is making a move higher and pushing 52-week or all-time highs, it's best to take notice. AppFolio Inc. (APPF) is one of those stocks.

2020 has started out with a bang for SaaS companies. I am like a kid in a candy shop, and I am actually having a difficult time prioritizing which stocks to write about. But AppFolio got my attention simply due to the pretty chart, with today's price jump of almost 3% emphasizing where this stock is headed.

Back in July, I had some concerns with AppFolio. I expressed them in this article: "AppFolio: Every Dog Is Allowed One Bite". I must confess that some of these concerns still persist, but the stock breakout, coupled with new product features, a great economy, no chance of interest rate hikes, and an impending presidential election which is usually bullish for the stock market, lead me to believe that it is best to embrace this stock while the going is good.

For the above reasons, I am adjusting my rating for AppFolio from Neutral to Bullish.

Company Fundamentals

As I have explained in recent articles, high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, they often confound analysts, with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, free cash flow margin, and the software company "Rule of 40%".

AppFolio had an excellent year with trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 33%. The company's 5-year annual growth rate of 48% is also extremely good.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

AppFolio’s free cash flow margin TTM has been positive since the Spring of 2017 and is currently sitting at a very healthy 12.8% of revenues.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The recent slight decline in free cash flow margin is the result of an increase in headcount due to the new product features that I will discuss a little later in this article.

The Rule Of 40%

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40%. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40: some analysts use EBITDA and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40% is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In AppFolio’s case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 34.6% + 12.8% = 47.4%

Since the calculation comes out at 47.4%, I conclude that the company is in good shape financially.

New Products and Features

The thrust of the bull case rides on the investments that AppFolio has made in several areas that are expected to impact long-term growth. These include:

Improved audit functionality and configurable workflows for AppFolio Property Manager Plus.

Automation of appointment scheduling, communications and performance insights using AppFolio's AI leasing assistant, Lisa.

AppFolio Utility Management, based on previous WegoWise products, allows building managers to better manage expenditures relating to utilities.

AppFolio Investment Management for real estate investment managers.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate", also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, AppFolio is over the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that AppFolio is moderately relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

However, a similar evaluation based on next year's earnings estimate / EV suggests that the company is fairly valued.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

Considering the two evaluations, I believe that AppFolio is overvalued based on its EV/forward sales multiple but fairly valued considering the expected earnings looking forward.

Investment Risks

While I believe that now is the time to initiate a position in AppFolio, the investment comes with significant risks, as summarized below.

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. I would not dismiss the possibility of a dot-com-like crash in the future.

There are other uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes, and President Trump's impeachment, which could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

The new product initiatives described in the previous section may not prove to be as fruitful as company management expects, and this would result in lowered margins and profitability.

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) appears to be limited, and future growth will depend upon expansion into Europe, entering new verticals, and increased sales to larger customers. Failure to do so effectively will likely result in stagnation in revenue growth.

AppFolio has a history of negative earnings surprises as shown below.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Negative surprises tend to have an impact on the stock price.

Summary and Conclusions

AppFolio is a SaaS provider that focuses primarily on real estate (90%), with a minor interest in legal markets (10%). It has a strong YoY revenue growth of 34% and will likely have similar growth during the coming year.

The company has a good free cash flow margin, and, combined with good sales growth, scores well on the software Rule of 40%.

Several new product features have been introduced, and company management believes that these initiatives will fuel future revenue growth. The company stock price is responding with an apparent breakout to all-time highs. I am a firm believer in embracing positive market action, and I believe that now is the time to turn positive or risk losing the opportunity. For this reason, I am changing my AppFolio rating from Neutral to Bullish.

I do have some concerns, including moderate overvaluation and limited TAM. Future success is dependent on how well customers respond to AppFolio's product initiatives and the company's expansion into new markets. This investment should be kept on a short leash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.