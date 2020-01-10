FFC: 6.2% Yield From Leading Preferred Stock CEF

The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:FFC) with $927 million in net assets is a closed-end-fund investing in preferred stocks and other income-focused securities. The fund utilizes a leveraged strategy to distribute a monthly dividend that currently yields 6.2%. We like this fund given its solid performance history along with some advantages to a peer group of comparable funds we discuss below. Indeed, our data shows that FFC is one of the best performing CEFs focused on preferred shares over the past decade. We view FFC as a quality fund suitable as a core-holding and a good choice for investors to gain exposure to this market segment.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Fund Background

FFC is invested in 164 holdings across preferred stocks and corporate debt. Sector allocation is concentrated among banks and financial institutions consistent with the universe of these types of income securities. In terms of credit quality, the fund is split about 50/50 between investment-grade and high-yield securities.

(Source: Flaherty & Crumrine)

By issuers, holdings here include a number of large-cap recognized institutions among insurance companies and banks. Preferred shares of Metlife, Inc. (MET) are the largest holding by issuer with a 4.3% weighting. The fund is actively managed with the composition and allocations set by the portfolio manager separate from any benchmark. 2019 was a particularly strong year for the fund which returned 39% on a total return basis.

(Source: Flaherty & Crumrine)

Over the past 10 years, FFC has averaged an annual return on market price of 13.8% which is higher than the 13.4% average annual return for the S&P 500 (SPY) over the period. On a cumulative basis, FFC has returned 254.9% over the past decade compared to 247.7% for the S&P 500. Recognizing that FFC is not necessarily designed to beat or outperform a broad market index, the results here highlight an overall impressive performance history.

Data by YCharts

FFC Distribution

The fund pays a monthly dividend currently set at a rate of $0.112 annualized to a $1.344, representing a 6.2% forward yield. Notably, the monthly rate has been cut in each of the last three years including from $0.114 in 2019. The fund manager justified the move based on the impact of the Fed rate hikes in the prior year which pushed the cost of leverage for the fund higher. The lower dividend rate was made in an effort to maintain long-term sustainability of the payout on expected recurring investment income. From the press release:

R. Eric Chadwick, Chairman of the Board of each fund, said “The Federal Reserve increased short‐term interest rates four times during the past fiscal year and is projected to raise rates further. This has caused leverage expense to rise steadily from a rate of about 2.1% at the beginning of the year to 3.1% today. Consequently we have reduced dividends to better reflect projected net income available for distribution to common stock shareholders.”

While typically we don't like to see distribution cuts for funds, in this case it worked out alright given not only the strong total return performance in 2019, but also a special dividend distribution of $0.016 that was issued at the end December 2019. The result is that for the full year, FFC ended up distributing a total of $1.36, just fractionally lower compared to $1.373 per share in calendar year 2018. The trailing-twelve-month yield on the fund currently at 6.2% has trended lower, more so as a function of the performance results.

Data by YCharts

There are other CEFs in the segment that may hold the payout constant or be more rigid, but it is likely all are facing the same trends in terms of cost of leverage. In this regard, the rate cut by FFC was prudent based on market conditions. It's understandable that some investors may discount this trend of the distribution "adjustments," and it may be one explanation to the fund's current premium to NAV being below some other CEFs in its peer group which we discuss below.

It's also important to note that all distributions made by FFC going back to at least 2014 have been made based on underlying investment income. This is in contrast to some other "preferreds-focused" CEFs that have been required to utilize return of capital (ROC) payments. For investors that are averse to ROC payments, the tradeoff here in FFC is the distribution rate cuts against the effort to maintain sustainability of payouts on investment income. We think the current yield at 6.2% is still attractive. The data below is from the last semi-annual report for the period that ended May 31, 2019.

(Source: Flaherty & Crumrine)

Preferred Stock CEF Comparables

Across the universe of closed-end-funds classified as in the "preferred stock" category, there are a number of options with each fund presenting different strategies. All the funds presented below are leveraged at varying levels. Favorably, we like FFC as the top-performing fund based on return to NAV over the past decade. Also, FFC features a segment-low expense ratio at 2.28%, which compares to an average of 2.7% for the group. Separately, the current premium to NAV at 3.9% is also reasonable compared to some higher examples such as the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund (PSF) which currently trades at a premium to NAV at 13.1%.

(Source: data by YCharts/ table author)

What we find is that as a group, the risk profile for the funds is generally similar. We look at the "max drawdown" over the past three years which included the historically volatile Q4 2018 when the S&P 500 briefly approached a bear market condition. Analyzing how funds performed over that time frame is a good test of a real market stress scenario. FFC fell by 20% from its previous high during that period which is about average for the group. The variance of funds in this max drawdown metric of only 1-2 percentages points is relatively small.

We highlight that FFC has been the best-performing fund in the group over the past 3-year and 10-year periods in terms of total return to NAV. The only fund that beat FFC in the past decade in terms of total return on the market price is the JH Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) up 310.9%, compared to 253% for FFC. In this case, an expanding premium to NAV for PDT drove much of that outperformance which explains why its 10-year return on NAV is lower. In contrast to FFC, PDT has an allocation to common stocks with a sector tilt towards utilities in its separate strategy.

(Source: data by YCharts/ table by author)

Compared to PDT, we favor FFC today given its lower expense ratio and a nearly 800 basis points lower premium to NAV at 3.9% compared to 12.1% for PDT. To be clear, we think a couple of these funds are fine, but our preference is for FFC based on the superior performance to NAV history over the past decade.

Market Outlook and Forward-Looking Commentary

Going back to the stock chart at the top of this article, we notice that FFC is currently on a 14-month consecutive streak of positive returns. Acknowledging this trend won't continue forever, we expect some consolidation in the coming months following the strong 2019. FFC and preferred stocks in general benefited from a combination of strong momentum in equities and lower interest rates over the past year.

In the context of the surging stock market right now, we view the interest rate outlook as the main risk for preferred stocks going forward. Should economic growth expectations accelerate, which may be implied by the current market enthusiasm in equities, it's possible the long end of the yield curve moves higher pressuring interest-rate-sensitive securities. We officially rate FFC as a hold based on a more cautious overall market outlook. We would look to accumulate shares of FFC on any pullback towards the $20-21 share price level.

Takeaway

The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund has proven to be a market-leading fund with a favorable combination of high-yield income and capital appreciation. We think FFC is a good choice for investors to gain exposure to this important market segment that may be able to provide portfolio diversification benefits.

