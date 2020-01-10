iRobot: A Buy Into Earnings As The Market Is Too Bearish

Amazon reported the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum as one of the top-selling products during the holiday season, which highlights what may have been a strong Q4.

The market is too bearish following what has already been a reset of expectations and a steep selloff in the stock price.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ:IRBT) faced a challenging 2019 based on disappointing results with cost pressures on China tariffs, where the company sources its manufacturing. The stock is down over 60% from its 52-week high as management pared back forward guidance. Despite some weaker trends, we think the stock has reached a level of compelling value considering iRobot remains the leader in the growing robotic vacuum cleaner market segment against widespread bearish sentiment. We believe IRBT is well-positioned to outperform lowered growth expectations, including what was possibly a strong past holiday shopping season in Q4. This article takes a look at recent developments and why we think the stock has upside from here.

Challenging Market Conditions Recap

Since May 2019, U.S. imports of robotic vacuum cleaners sourced from China have faced a 25% tariff. For iRobot, which has manufacturing facilities in China, the result has been margin pressure based on the higher costs with a limited ability to raise prices. The company is responding by establishing a production presence in Malaysia expected to ramp up through 2020.

The story here is really the impact to near-term earnings, while revenue growth is expected to remain above 10%. The company sees gross margin dropping below 40% in 2020 compared to levels above 50% over the past five years. The combination of higher input costs and spending to diversify its manufacturing base is set to push operating income lower in the year ahead.

Keep in mind, iRobot is still profitable, with full-year 2019 consensus earnings including the yet-to-be-reported Q4 quarter expected to reach an adjusted $3.48 per share, up from $3.14 in 2018. For 2020, current estimates see IRBT EPS lower at $1.70 on the financial reorganization, representing a sharp year-over-year decline. Still, earnings are set to normalize and recover by 2021, with the market EPS estimate of $2.89 up 70% from 2020.

This is a case where the stock underwent a reset of expectations, while the underlying demand and growth fundamentals remain strong. iRobot estimates the RVC segment has an "immediate addressable market 2x the current installed base" and 6x longer term. Initiatives including new products like the Brava line of mopping devices and an expected launch of an automated lawn mower currently in beta testing highlight the long-term growth opportunity.

IRBT Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We were previously bearish on the stock in early 2019 based on a concern over growing competition. While iRobot holds a clear leadership position with an 82% market share in North America, its market share is less dominant in other regions where some competitors are growing faster. Privately held U.S.-based SharkNinja Operating LLC and German-owned Neato Robotics together share a 14% market share of RVCs in North America in 2018. Competitors from Asia are also big in other parts of the world. Globally, excluding China, the market remains fragmented, with a number of companies sharing 30% of the market share against iRobot's 70%.

To be clear, iRobot benefits from its name recognition and association of quality, but at the same time, investors are doing a disservice by simply dismissing the competition as inferior "cheap generics". Take a look on Amazon Marketplace, where reviews are generally positive for many other devices beyond iRobot's Roomba line. It appears entry-level devices with basic features are more competitive, with alternatives selling at affordable prices. iRobot has some higher differentiation at the top-end of the market with the more advanced features in RVCs.

Our point here is to acknowledge that iRobot does not have a monopoly, but that's OK. The current stock price at $50, in our opinion, has sufficiently reset expectations to the reality of the competitive landscape. There's a middle ground between the most bullish outlook when the stock was trading at $130 in 2019 compared to what is now deep pessimism at the current share price. In our view, the market is big enough for multiple players.

Valuation

Moving past the near-term earnings pressure expected for 2020, we take a look at some valuation multiples for the 2021 fiscal year. IRBT is currently trading at 0.96x 2021 revenue estimates and 17x the 2021 consensus EPS. This compares to a 5-year average P/E of 30x and P/S of 2.1x since 2014. The set-up here is that iRobot could get through 2020 and begin to appear increasingly cheap should the current estimates stand.

Our sense is that the yet-to-be-reported fiscal 2019 Q4 sales momentum was positive. The current estimate for quarterly revenue of $415 million, if confirmed, would be a 7% increase from the result in 2018. Considering what has been a record period for consumer spending with a strong labor market and wage growth, Amazon mentioned the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum as one of the top-selling products during the holiday season. The environment is supportive to drive iRobot's top line strength, which could be rewarded by the market when the company reports its results in early February.

Verdict

We rate shares of IRBT as a Buy, with a price target of $60.00, which represents 22% upside from the current level and a 21x multiple on the current consensus 2021 EPS. We think there is room to surprise to the upside on sales and earnings estimates, while the stock could also benefit from multiple expansion. The outlook for the next stage in a U.S.-China trade deal that could potentially roll back tariffs would likely drive renewed positive sentiment in iRobot stock. An improving macro outlook with firming global growth expectations is also supportive to the company's operating environment.

To the downside, beyond the potential of a deterioration in the global macro outlook or a cyclical downturn, monitoring points will be the outlook for margins and growth momentum. We expect the company to issue revised full-year 2020 outlook with the upcoming Q4 earnings release. Weaker-than-expected results or lower guidance could result in renewed bearish sentiment on the stock.

