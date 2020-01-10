Because we are in the up-phase of what is a cyclical industry, we will avoid the stock until market pressures create a better buying opportunity.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) is a prominent home building company that has seen strong top and bottom line growth in recent years. Despite this growth, however, the business remains very susceptible to downturns in housing (for obvious reasons). This volatility makes it difficult to trust D.R. Horton as a "buy-and-hold" type of asset, but upward momentum in the right market can be lucrative for investors. The current economy and housing market are both strong, which makes it the wrong time to be looking to accumulate shares of D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton, Inc. is a company that builds residential homes throughout the United States. The company operates under its own namesake brand, as well as subsidiaries including Express Homes, Freedom Homes, and Emerald Homes. It builds all over the US, with a concentration in the south east, south central, and west coast. The company also builds homes in a wide variety of price ranges, but focuses on entry-mid level homes.

(Source: D.R. Horton, Inc.)

The housing market has been strong in recent years, which has helped drive growth coming out of the recession a decade ago.

(Source: YCharts)

Over the past five years, the company's revenues have grown at a CAGR of 17.00%, while EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 18.55%.

Fundamentals

The homebuilding business can be volatile, because D.R. Horton's operating results largely depend on how quickly homes can be built and sold. Inventory turnover is key, and that is largely market-driven. To gain insight into the company's performance, we will look at some key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure that D.R. Horton is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

(Source: YCharts)

D.R. Horton has a pretty steady operating margin, and the company has strict profit criteria of generating a 20% pre-tax return on inventory. It has done a pretty good job hitting this mark consistently in recent years. Cash flow streams are a bit inconsistent, and the business model requires significant investments into land/materials/labor to develop and build on. Sometimes this is driven through operating cash flows, at other times this is done with leverage. This puts responsibility on management to juggle its sources of capital wisely. There is an inherent lag between investing capital and subsequent profit, because it takes time to develop properties. D.R. Horton tries to get at least its initial investment back within two years. Due to external market forces influencing the business, as well as the need to acquire and develop land with capital, the business just isn't a very efficient cash flow generator. The company depends on strong top line growth to drive its cash streams and generate bottom line profits. Although this isn't our preferred type of business model, it's simply the nature of the business rather than a knock on the company itself.

The next phase of our fundamental analysis is the balance sheet. Balance sheet health is important for every company, regardless of operating model. A company that over-leverages itself not only restricts its financial resources, but exposes investors to additional risk should the business suffer an unexpected downturn. Considering how D.R. Horton relies on the housing market, this is especially true.

(Source: YCharts)

Fortunately, the company appears to be in a good financial state. Cash on hand of $1.49 billion is near its highest point in 10 years. The company is carrying $3.4 billion in total long-term debt, which equals a leverage ratio of 1.58X EBITDA. This is below our cautionary threshold of 2.5X. With low unemployment and low mortgage rates, the housing market should remain strong. This will allow D.R. Horton to continue building financial strength before the next downturn in the housing market.

Dividend and Buybacks

D.R. Horton is certainly not your typical dividend growth stock. The company has aggressively raised its payout during times of prosperity and cut it to conserve cash during downturns. The company's current growth streak now spans six years. The payout totals an annual sum of $0.70 per share, resulting in a yield of 1.31%. The yield would not be very attractive to income-focused investors - it fails to stack up to 10-year US treasuries (yielding 1.87%).

(Source: YCharts)

While the volatility will be a turn-off for many investors, the dividend has recently grown rapidly. Over the past five years, the payout has grown at a CAGR of 25.59%. It's unfortunate that the dividend just recently surpassed its highs of more than 20 years ago. The dividend is currently well-covered, consuming just 29.21% of cash flow. Obviously, in a bearish operating climate, cash flow would steeply drop and potentially pressure the dividend (as it has done repeatedly in the past). Future dividend expectations are difficult because the housing market drives so much of its fate. For as long as the economy/housing market remains strong, the dividend will grow at a rate that well exceeds inflation. As the sector turns over, it wouldn't surprise us to see the payout pressured in the future at some point.

(Source: YCharts)

D.R. Horton does repurchase stock occasionally, but there has been net dilution over the past decade. Over that time frame, the share count has risen from 319 million to 368 million.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

The company's growth prospects are directly tied to the health of the housing market in the United States. We can see how closely revenues and housing starts are correlated.

(Source: YCharts)

With the US consumer doing well (low US unemployment) and mortgage rates also near historical lows, demand continues to outstrip supply in the US housing market.

(Source: YCharts)

This is a favorable operating climate for homebuilders such as D.R. Horton. This not only enables them to turn more inventory due to demand, but it also encourages higher-margin transactions.

The obvious risk to this is the potential reversal of these trends. When the housing market collapsed a decade ago, it was catastrophic for the business. The recession saw D.R. Horton's revenue almost evaporate into thin air, and the company incurred huge bottom line losses.

(Source: YCharts)

While the downturn in the housing market a decade ago was more severe than most, it's a reminder of how cyclical the homebuilding market can be. Investors need to consider this when making a potential investment decision.

Valuation

Shares of D.R. Horton have done well over the past year, participating in what was an overall year of strength for the stock market. The stock currently trades near the upper end of its 52-week range ($34-56).

(Source: YCharts)

Based on analyst projections for the full year of $4.87 EPS, the stock is currently trading at an earnings multiple of 10.90X. This is a 24% discount to the stock's 10-year P/E ratio of 14.43X.

To look at valuation another way, we will look at the company's price-to-book value. We often use FCF for this exercise, but D.R. Horton's volatile FCF streams will make this an ineffective metric.

(Source: YCharts)

The company's current price-to-book value ratio of 1.95X is towards the upper end of its 10-year range, a 14% premium to the stock's 10-year median ratio of 1.71X. But when looking at any cyclical stock, it's mostly important to be aware of where we are in the sector's cycle. For example, you would consider oil stocks when the price of oil crashes. The stocks would get hammered because of reduced operating performance. The same would apply to a homebuilder such as D.R. Horton. The stock will see significant selling pressure when the housing market cools off. When this time comes is when it's most prudent to buy the stock. The company's strong earnings power in a friendly market is actually why the P/E is suppressed and the stock feels undervalued.

Wrapping Up

D.R. Horton is a strong player in what has been a hot sector for many of the past several years. With continued strength in the housing market, homebuilders such as D.R. Horton could continue to show strong operational momentum. Because of how far into a bull market we currently are (and how unpredictable the turning points generally are), we will stick to the sidelines and revisit our analysis as market conditions begin to change.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.