ISM Non-Manufacturing: Increase In December

By Jill Mislinski

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) has now released the December Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), also known as the ISM Services PMI. The headline Composite Index is at 55.0 percent, up 1.1 from 53.9 last month. The latest number came in above the Investing.com forecast of 54.5 percent.

Here is the report summary:

"The NMI® registered 55 percent, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the November reading of 53.9 percent. This represents continued growth in the non-manufacturing sector, at a slightly faster rate. The Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index rose to 57.2 percent, a 5.6-percentage point increase compared to the November reading of 51.6 percent, reflecting growth for the 125th consecutive month. The New Orders Index registered 54.9 percent, 2.2 percentage points lower than the reading of 57.1 percent in November. The Employment Index decreased 0.3 percentage point in December to 55.2 percent from the November reading of 55.5 percent. The Prices Index reading of 58.5 percent is the same as the November figure, indicating that prices increased in December for the 31st consecutive month. According to the NMI®, 11 non-manufacturing industries reported growth. The non-manufacturing sector had an uptick in growth in December. The respondents are positive about the potential resolution on tariffs. Capacity constraints have eased a bit; however, respondents continue to have difficulty with labor resources." [Source]

Unlike its much older kin, the ISM Manufacturing Series, there is relatively little history for ISM's Non-Manufacturing data, especially for the headline Composite Index, which dates from 2008. The chart below shows the Non-Manufacturing Composite. We have only a single recession to gauge is behavior as a business cycle indicator.

The more interesting and useful subcomponent is the Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index. The latest data point at 57.2 percent is up 5.6 from a seasonally adjusted 51.6 the previous month.

For a diffusion index, this can be an extremely volatile indicator, hence the addition of a six-month moving average to help us visualize the short-term trends.

Theoretically, this indicator should become more useful as the time frame of its coverage expands. Manufacturing may be a more sensitive barometer than Non-Manufacturing activity, but we are increasingly a services-oriented economy, which explains our intention to keep this series on the radar.

Here is a table showing the trend in the underlying components.

ISM® NON-MANUFACTURING SURVEY RESULTS AT A GLANCE COMPARISON OF ISM® NON-MANUFACTURING AND ISM® MANUFACTURING SURVEYS*

DECEMBER 2019

Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business® data is seasonally adjusted for the Business Activity, New Orders, Prices and Employment Indexes. Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®data is seasonally adjusted for New Orders, Production, Employment and Supplier Deliveries Indexes.

Non-Manufacturing Manufacturing Index Series Index Dec Series Index Nov Percent Point Change Direction Rate of Change Trend** (Months) Series Index Dec Series Index Nov Percent Point Change NMI®/ PMI® 55.0 53.9 +1.1 Growing Faster 119 47.2 48.1 -0.9 Business Activity/ Production 57.2 51.6 +5.6 Growing Faster 125 43.2 49.1 -5.9 New Orders 54.9 57.1 -2.2 Growing Slower 125 46.8 47.2 -0.4 Employment 55.2 55.5 -0.3 Growing Slower 70 45.1 46.6 -1.5 Supplier Deliveries 52.5 51.5 +1.0 Slowing Faster 7 54.6 52.0 +2.6 Inventories 51.0 50.5 +0.5 Growing Faster 5 46.5 45.5 +1.0 Prices 58.5 58.5 0.0 Increasing Same 31 51.7 46.7 +5.0 Backlog of Orders 47.5 48.5 -1.0 Contracting Faster 3 43.3 43.0 +0.3 New Export Orders 51.0 52.0 -1.0 Growing Slower 2 47.3 47.9 -0.6 Imports 48.0 45.0 +3.0 Contracting Slower 4 48.8 48.3 +0.5 Inventory Sentiment 60.0 58.5 +1.5 Too High Faster 270 N/A N/A N/A Customers' Inventories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 41.1 45.0 -3.9 Overall Economy Growing Faster 125 Non-Manufacturing Sector Growing Faster 119

*Number of months moving in current direction.

Here is a link to our coverage of the latest ISM Manufacturing report.

We will publish our next ISM Non-Manufacturing report on February 5.

