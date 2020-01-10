Lennar Poised To Make New Highs In 2020 Due To 'Starter-Home' Market Growth

Lennar trades at a PE of 10X and is shifting toward the rapidly growing entry-level market which should support high earnings growth for the next five years.

Permits are historically low (but rising quickly), mortgage rates are low, vacancies are low, and homes are still relatively inexpensive.

Homebuilders had a stellar 2019 on the back of a strong economic climate that is likely to continue through 2020.

(Pexels)

I've been following homebuilders closely over the past year and believe it may be a good time to look for the best individual companies in the business. Last June I wrote "Homebuilders: An Excellent, Long-Term Value Investment" and maintained a bullish stance on the iShares homebuilder ETF (ITB) until October as explained in "ITB: Consumer Strength Is Gone. Time To Take Profits." Between those two articles, ITB rose about 18% and has been flat since October.

My "close longs" thesis was tied to my bearish stance on the U.S. economy that has since shifted back to bullish. In October, it appeared that builders would struggle with slowing consumer wage growth and spending, but the drop turned out to be a fakeout.

Despite my previous comments, wages are continuing to rise at a rapid pace, particularly for those younger and less solvent people who have been unable to purchase their first home over the past decade. This will bring great opportunities for builders focused on catering to that market. In particular, those building smaller homes catered to first-time buyers.

Lennar (LEN) had a great day on Wednesday as the company's effort to cater to younger buyers resulted in earnings expectations by a landslide. As discussed at length in their recent earnings call, Lennar is successfully making a major long-term shift toward the entry-level market.

On top of that, the stock is cheap compared to its peers (which are also cheap) and has a strong balance sheet and liquidity profile. Lennar and its peers saw stellar performance last year and it looks like that trend will continue into 2020 which makes for a strong buying opportunity today.

Supportive Macroeconomic Backdrop

As witnessed in 2008, builders are one of the most cyclically sensitive components of the economy. They buy land, build it, and hope to sell for a profit. These profits are often large in good times, but one bad year can quickly bankrupt a builder.

Until recently, it has been a difficult time to be building homes in most of the U.S. as tightened financing conditions and consumer insolvency created for low permits. To illustrate, take a look at building permits as a percent of U.S. population over the past few decades:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the permit rate remains below historical norms despite a large increase over the past decade. Continued growth is likely to be supported by the historically low vacancy rate, mortgage rate, home prices to income, and high consumer solvency as shown below:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Based on these key data points, I would argue the long-term prospects for builders is the best it has been in decades. Yes, the bull market is going on 11 years and it would seem a recession should come, but it is worth pointing out that builders have almost been entirely left out of the bull market until 2018.

U.S. macroeconomic conditions are ripe for a property development boom. Vacancies are low, now, college-emerging financially conservative "Generation Z" (i.e. myself) people are aiming to buy a home soon, and new homes are relatively cheap, particularly when financing costs are taken into account.

If Lennar continues to focus on the entry-level market over the next few years, it appears that investors will continue to be greatly rewarded.

Lennar Also Makes For A Great Value Play

At the core, LEN is a growth-at-a-(very)-reasonable price stock with a higher revenue growth rate than most of its peers at a lower valuation. In 2018, the company grew revenue by nearly 80% and continued to grow faster than most peers throughout 2019. Due to its slightly aggressive stance, I suspect they will continue this path in 2020 and beyond.

To compare we will use D.R. Horton (DHI), PulteGroup (PHM), and Toll Brothers (TOL) which all have similar business models and are nearly the same size. Take a look at how they compare by these metrics:

Data by YCharts

Of course, the company's 10X PE should be taken with a grain-of-salt as builders typically trade at PE ratios far below most stocks due to their cyclical nature. That said, given the lower growth rate of most of its peers and higher valuation, I believe Lennar should trade at a PE of at least 15X.

Importantly, Lennar does have slightly higher leverage and deprecation/taxes than its peers so their valuations are much closer using EV/EBITDA. See below:

Data by YCharts

To be frank, all of these builders are solid buys but it seems clear that Lennar is the 'best of the best' due to its growth rate and managerial focus.

Risks To Keep In Mind

Despite everything, Lennar and most builders are still on the riskier side. The stock is volatile and has seen its price climb 33% and subsequently fall 9% in a roughly six-month period. I expect volatility to remain toward the upside, but a small change in short-term conditions could hurt the company.

The long-term outlook for the company is clear as demonstrated in 'Supportive Macroeconomic Backdrop' but the short run is more difficult to predict. A spike in mortgage rates or a drop in consumer spending/wage growth may cause Lennar a bad quarter. With the U.S. economy in its longest growth phase ever, this could happen soon.

That said, most leading economic data I watch like Jobless Claims, PMI, and home/vehicle sales are all indicating yet another growth year. It seems that the U.S. economy is experiencing 'mini recessions' as in the corrections during 2011-2012, 2014-2015, and 2018-2019 which will most likely bring the ongoing rebound to 2021 if not later.

Of course, if geopolitical conflicts spike as many fear today (Iran, China, etc.), consumer confidence driving the economy could quickly break and bring an end to the trend. However, I see no reason to worry yet.

The Bottom Line

If the U.S. economy continues to grow as I expect, Lennar will likely be one of the major benefactors. The long-term macroeconomic backdrop for builders is the best it's been in decades and Lennar is positioned to take full advantage of the secular shift toward entry-level buyers. To make it even better, the company is cheap by historical and comparative standards.

In my opinion, LEN is best as a long-term buy with a three to five-year time frame if not longer. This will enable investors to take full advantage of the company's newly begun projects that have an entry-level orientation. Since the first-time-buyer market has been depressed for about 14 years, it will likely be strong for quite some time.

Given the supportive backdrop and growth rate, I'd say the stock deserves a PE of 15-18X which corresponds to a price target of $86-$103. I expect the stock to make new highs this year (previous high: $72).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.