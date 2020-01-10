Watch For Netgear's Positive Catalyst Unfolding

Netgear continues to under-perform since the stock was last covered.

Since last Oct. 2019, shares of NETGEAR (Netgear) (NTGR) lost 8.5% when the S&P 500 (SPY) rose 7.88%. Investors continue to discount the stock’s shrinking addressable market. Management touted service revenue strength, new initiatives funded by strategic capital, and hope of a rebound in the WiFi market. Yet the company has lots to prove in 2020. What will it take for the stock to turn itself around?

StockRover posted numerous warnings on Netgear’s stock that warrants investor caution. It noted that:

The short percentage of the float is 15.6%. Share dilution is 9.1%, so the higher share count will dilute earnings and hurt future EPS. High stock compensation yield of 3.5% is hurting investor returns. A do-it-yourself value investor should look for a management team that enhances shareholder value, not hurt it.

Historical sales growth in the last four years fell by 2.3%. And a look at yearly performance highlights the falling revenue and operating income:

Source: StockRover

Netgear highlighted a 41% growth in registered users, with email opt-in of 50% driving potential sales leads. It aims to grow its service revenue through a 1 million subscriber target:

Source: Netgear at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Top-line Challenges

Netgear’s primary challenge is the 5.5% decline YTD in its US consumer WiFi market. The market is saturated in non-US markets, so the company cannot afford a decline in WiFi hardware demand.

The company also faces thin operating margins.

Source: Netgear

It is little wonder that the company is looking for opportunities outside of its core networking products for growth. Still, the company has a few near-term opportunities in sparking sales growth. It may increase marketing spend to support its promotional efforts. Seasonal strength may help lift the current holiday quarter’s results.

Opportunity

Netgear’s R&D spend on its core products, namely Nighthawk, orbi, and Pro AV may help reverse the overall underperformance. AV over IP is of particular interest. The market is growing as true 4K and 10GB video distribution increases. Still, Netgear faces plenty of competition, especially outside the U.S. markets.

Source: Netgear

Chinese hardware suppliers may offer the same solution at lower costs, putting pressure on Netgear’s profits. And while the sentiment on NTGR stock (at 39) is at odds with its $29.65 fair value (on EV/Sales), investors still need to wait.

Source: StockRover

Despite the competition, Netgear formed a joint marketing initiative with a top-five player. It said:

We just announced a strategic three-way joint marketing initiative with Broad Data, a leading ProAV equipment manufacturer, in AVI, one of the top five ProAV integrators in North America.

Source: SA Transcript

Outlook

Netgear forecasts YoY top-line growth in the low to mid-single-digits. Non-GAAP operating margin will come in at 8-9% in 2020. Non-GAAP EPS will grow in the double-digits. The company is trying to take a page from Microsoft’s (MSFT) strategy of shifting towards subscription revenue. Adobe (ADBE) did the same a few years ago with its Photoshop suite of products. Yet Netgear will not find the same success. It is building a recurring revenue stream on value-added services. Netgear Armor and parental controls are examples. So, customers decline the additional service, and the company’s revenue growth will stall.

Management forecast revenue growth in the low to mid-single-digits annually. The former target is a more realistic target in the year ahead. But if Netgear successfully converts its one million of installed users to a paid subscription, then the stock will trend higher.

Proposed Valuation

Simply Wall St has a $55.04 fair value on Netgear stock, 54.5% above its $25.06 closing price:

Two analysts offering a price target on the stock have a $40 price target, according to tipranks:

Expert investors may opt to build their own EBITDA Multiples model on finbox.io. With a 10.7 times LTM EBITDA multiple, the stock has a fair value of $27.20.

Your Takeaway

The upside valuation of Netgear is wishful thinking at this time. Still, the company’s quarterly earnings in early-February could give the stock a lift. Stronger holiday sales and a rebound in revenue ex-US will bring the stock’s market capitalization closer to the $1 billion levels. The stock trades at 0.7 times sales, 19 times P/E and 12 times forward earnings. And after finding support at the $24 range, DIY Value Investors may want to consider a small position in Netgear stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.