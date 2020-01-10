Restaurant Brands International: Not A Buffett-Style Value Play, But Good For Dividend Growth Investors

The stock is not cheap on an absolute basis, but shares look attractive from a dividend growth standpoint.

Each restaurant has enjoyed strong growth in recent years, and management is taking appropriate steps to position for the future in order to cater to its customers.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) owns and franchises the Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes restaurant chains. While each restaurant faces its fair share of challenges, management has been taking the appropriate steps to position the company for long-term growth, both organically and through new store openings.

The company is majority owned (51%) by 3G Capital, 16% by Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, and 3.32% by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B).

In the last several months, the stock price has fallen, providing an attractively valued potential entry point for investors. While QSR stock is by no means a deep value play, the dividend yield of 3.16%, along with strong dividend growth prospects, makes the stock especially attractive for dividend growth investors and should deliver a yield on cost (YoC) between 8.2% and 9.8% by 2030.

Business Overview

Like all fast food businesses, QSR pursues growth through both organic means as well as through new store openings. As far as organic growth is concerned, the company is expanding the use of its restaurant apps to foster customer loyalty and personalization. (We are, after all, living in the age of data!) It's also introducing kiosk screens for ordering inside restaurants, which could incrementally increase sales by offering suggestions for menu items frequently ordered together. And then, as we'll explore below, it is also introducing new menu items that should attract more and different kinds of customers.

The company is also remodeling its stores over time. And the nice thing for QSR shareholders is that the franchisees bear most of the cost burden for these stores' upgrades.

Growth through store openings has likewise been quite strong since the company was partially spun off from 3G Capital in 2010.

Keep in mind this is net growth of locations, not the total number of locations. As of Q3, QSR owned or franchised 18,232 Burger Kings, 4,887 Tim Hortons, and 3,192 Popeyes restaurants in over 100 countries worldwide. Interestingly, the majority of the company's restaurants are located outside of North America (the US & Canada), which is also where the majority of potential growth lies.

Substantially all of QSR's restaurant locations are franchised, making the company the franchisor. In addition to franchise fees, which QSR receives regardless of the underlying performance of the restaurants, it also leases about 5,300 restaurant properties to the franchisees. Thus, the company enjoys multiple streams of high-margin income from its restaurant operators.

Each restaurant chain is currently in the midst of fairly significant menu modifications, which are expected to increase foot traffic and attract new kinds of customers.

According to management, the recently introduced "Impossible Whopper" (using plant-based burgers) at BK has been a "huge hit" with customers, bringing in lots of new types of guests, such as millennials and soccer moms, that have not traditionally frequented the restaurant. Management expects to be adding more plant-based options to the menu in the future, such as the Impossible Croissan'wich, a breakfast item using plant-based sausage.

Tim Hortons has also been riding the plant-based trend with several breakfast items featuring Beyond Meat (BYND):

Popeyes recently brought back the chicken sandwich, which has proven to be another huge hit for that restaurant. It stirred some hype among the existing customer base and brought in new customers. Management also expects to add Louisiana-style seafood to the menu, which it expects to be very accretive to sales and earnings.

The biggest potential for Popeyes' location growth is Asia, in which the restaurant brand currently has only 120 locations.

As of Q3 2019, QSR had a massive cash pile of $1.7 billion (driven by a 35.4% YoY jump in operating cash flow), around the same as the total product sales in the first three quarters of 2019 (not including franchise fees and property revenues). And while product sales were down 0.5% YoY, franchise fees and property revenues have made up for this softness with a 7.2% YoY gain. Operating income was up 6.8% YoY in the first three quarters of 2019.

Over the last five years, revenue, EPS, and operating cash flow per share have all seen strong growth.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

At 21x forward earnings and 5.4x trailing revenue, QSR certainly isn't cheap on an absolute basis. However, it does seem to fall on the lower end of its valuation over the last several years.

Data by YCharts

QSR was cheaper during the December 2018 market selloff and significantly cheaper during the 2016 correction. By price-to-sales, QSR sits roughly at the midpoint of its range over the last five years.

Data by YCharts

By price-to-operating cash flow, QSR is on the lower end of its range, although it was certainly cheaper in 2016 going into 2017.

Data by YCharts

And we find roughly the same with enterprise value-to-EBIT, which sits slightly below its midpoint over the last several years.

Data by YCharts

In short, QSR is by no means a deep value play, but for a company exhibiting strong and mostly recession-resistant growth and enjoying a long runway ahead of it, the stock appears attractively valued.

The Dividend

Dividend growth has been quite strong over the last five years, though most of that rapid growth has come from expansion of the payout ratio.

Data by YCharts

QSR has paid out 68.3% of FCF as dividends over the last twelve months, a comfortable ratio that retains over 30% of FCFs (~$458 million) for reinvestment in the business. However, as recently as 2016, QSR paid out only about a third of FCFs.

It's useful to note, then, that this rapid dividend growth over the last five years cannot continue indefinitely. The company hiked the dividend 25% from 2016 to 2017, 131% from 2017 to 2018, and 11% from 2018 to 2019.

Data by YCharts

Further dividend growth is likely to roughly keep pace with the long-term growth of FCF, which is likely to come in between 8% and 12% per year. Analysts expect earnings growth of 19.1% per year over the next five years, but operating cash flow (and thus free cash flows) have grown at a much slower pace.

What about the projected 10-year YoC? As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment 10 years from now.

I think it's reasonable to assume that dividend growth will continue at a 10-12% per year pace going forward. Thus, based on the starting yield of 3.16%, buyers at the current share price can expect to receive a YoC of 8.2% on the low end or 9.8% on the high end at the end of the decade.

I would consider this a strong return for long-term dividend growth investors.

For future income, QSR shares look like a good buy here, but value-oriented investors may want to wait for a further pullback before buying in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.