Was This Cloud Grown Organically?

WisdomTree launched the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund, which seeks to track the yield and performance, before fees and expenses, of the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index (EMCLOUD).

By Kara Marciscano, CFA

The Software & Services industry can be divided into two factions: the cloud software providers and the traditional software providers.

There is widespread agreement among industry stakeholders that software deployment via cloud, otherwise referred to as providing Software as a Service (SaaS), is the preferred business model.

Software companies and their shareholders tend to particularly align in support of the SaaS subscription-based revenue model. While traditional software companies derive revenue from single, large and upfront transactions, cloud SaaS companies employ a recurring revenue model with smaller and more frequent transactions. The SaaS model is preferred, which can result in a more predictable, annuity-like revenue stream.

Traditional software company Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) recently announced a strategic transition to a subscription-based revenue model. Its CEO discussed a few commonly cited reasons for the shift to cloud1,2:

Transparency - "... the strength that we're seeing in subscription bookings serves to improve our predictability and certainly accelerate our growth in future periods." Faster Growth - "... the fastest-growing part of the business is pure SaaS." Client Demand - "There are secular changes going on in networking driven by the adoption of cloud more than anything else... We've seen... a more pronounced move to software versus hardware. And that's simply because customers are looking for more flexibility, more choices in a way that they deploy their capabilities."

Traditional software companies are pursuing the cloud model both organically, like CTXS, and inorganically through mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Meanwhile, the intensifying competition within the Software & Services industry has driven consolidation among SaaS providers, as well as private takeouts.

As evidenced by M&A activity within the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index (EMCLOUD), SaaS companies have been acquired by traditional software companies, cloud peers and private equity firms at premium valuations.

Since EMCLOUD's inception in October 2018, there have been 11 transactions announced at an average deal premium3 of ~40%. Notably, all but two of the transactions involved an EMCLOUD constituent as the M&A target.

Acquirers of SaaS businesses are paying a premium for both expected and realized growth.

Consensus sales growth estimates for cloud SaaS companies are consistently double those of traditional non-cloud software companies; the average sales growth expectation for cloud has been ~25%, as compared to ~12% for traditional software. More importantly, reported sales growth for cloud companies has exceeded consensus forecasts4 at a wider margin than non-cloud companies.