Cancom - CEO Departure Caught The Market By Surprise

There is still being uncertainty surrounding the departure as evidenced by the highest intraday loss this year so we would avoid the stock.

Cancom (OTC:CCCMF) [ETR:COK] has unexpectedly announced the departure of its CEO Thomas Volk, effective January 31, 2020, in its press release from January 8. This announcement came as shock to the market as can be seen by the strong stock reaction of -10% while subsequently closing at around -3%.

Thomas Volk - CEO is leaving the company after just 1 year

The news came as a surprise since Thomas Volk has been with the company for just over 1 year or little over 2 years in total. Under his leadership he contributed to improving the overall transparency and communication of Cancom, after years of meager communication. This can also be seen by the stock price performance, which surged by 30% since he took the office. According to the press release "differing opinions on the future strategic development of the company" were cited as a premature departure.

We reckon his sudden departure will spur a lot of speculations ranging from future M&A activities to the outright sale of Cancom. We could imagine, Thomas Volk wanted to pursue a more aggressive M&A strategy and target way larger acquisitions than the usual bolt-ons, which would require sizable financing. As mentioned in our previous article (“Cancom - Unexpected Capital Raise Drags The Stock Price Down“), Cancom prefers equity over debt and is unwilling to raise its leverage.

Newly appointed Rudolf Hotter seems like a risk-free successor

The newly appointed CEO Rudolf Hotter starting on February 1, 2020, has been with Cancom for over 15 years and served as a COO. According to the company, he is the “brain” behind the group’s cloud strategy implying a smooth transition. However, he is rather unknown by the market and we reckon would have a more conservative management approach, presumably similar to the former CEO and founder Klaus Weinmann, who has been with the Company for 26 years.

No strategy change is expected

We see no strategic shift going forward with Cancom continuing to drive its rather straightforward strategy. This entails growth of its cloud business 1) organically – tapping into existing customer base in IT Solutions and 2) M&A driven, which it has successfully done in the past and the reason for the recent capital increase (please refer to our original article "Cancom: Uncertain Market Environment Starts To Weigh On The Stock Price").

Conclusion

The unexpected CEO departure just after one year came as shock to the market. We believe his aggressive M&A approach was way too much for the conservative supervisory board. With the newly appointed CEO, who has been with the company for over 15 years and is the "brain" behind the cloud strategy, we don't see any strategy shift. It seems that the stock reaction is overdone; however, there is still uncertainty surrounding his departure and we would rather stay away from it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.