Aspen Aerogels: Time To Take It

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) is expected to deliver powerful revenue growth during 2020, and the market estimates it will be growing enviously in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a sheltered risk-reward proposition with a dream come true downside and powerful upside potential, as it reaches profitability, its price will skyrocket.

In the last article, I questioned whether the company would be able to improve its gross margin significantly, as we hadn´t seen concrete evidence on the progress. But last quarter results were the key to jump into the stock.

Why now is the time to take it?

Aerogel has been investing in R&D heavily, and it is starting to bear fruits. Besides improving its gross margin, the company is exploring many applications which are showcased in the video.

Last quarter, Aspen improved its gross margin drastically, proving that it has what it takes to deliver on the optimistic side of the market expectations and that its plan to increase revenue while improving gross margin has solid chances of working.

While in 2017, the company managed to produce a similar gross margin; hopefully, this time, it will be able to sustain it. With a more diverse lineup of products and stronger customers, Aspen might finally reach profitability.

The third initiative is technically complex, but will reduce significantly our bill of material costs. We want to implement it with minimal disruption to our manufacturing operations, especially at a time of substantial revenue growth. With this deliberate approach, we now do not plan to have the third initiative fully implemented until April 2020. Don Young - CEO Q3 earnings call

The improvement in gross margin was caused by initiatives that the company started last year. Although there are not many specifics about what each initiative represents, the dramatic increase in Q3 proves that the plan is going well, and by Q2 of 2020, the three initiatives should be up and running, and the gross margin could reach 23% for the year.

The current price is higher than the fair price, but if the company keeps growing and improving its gross margin, by next year, the fair price will be much higher than the price today.

Valuation

In the recent past, revenue growth has had a maximum and minimum of -6.5% and 19.6%, and the trend has been negative. The estimate considers an average revenue growth of 18% compared to the past average of 1%. The gross margin has been between 12.1% and 20.1%, with a tendency to be down. The prediction estimates an average gross margin of 25.2% compared to the past average of 17.3%. R&D as a percentage of revenue has had a minimum and a maximum of 4.3% and 6.1% with a tendency to be up. The estimate considers an average R&D as a percentage of revenue of 1.8% compared to the past average of 5.2%, and G&A as a percentage of revenue has oscillated from 20.9% and 31.5% with a tendency to be growing. The assessment an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 20.6% compared to the past average of 26.3%. With those considerations, we have the following chart.

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Aspen Aerogels in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is. Using the valuation method, we can construct a fair price forecast for the following years.

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years.

While this valuation suggests that the stock is at worst overvalued by 71% and at best undervalued by 115%, its future prospects compensate its current overvaluation.

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company

The risk profile shows there is an 8% probability that Aspen Aerogels will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 61.5%.

Conclusions

Given the spectacular gross margin improvement the company has made, it just might be the time to get the stock, as Warren Buffett says, "It´s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

New R&D ventures could deliver a significant result for the stock and move the price considerably. While that takes effect, the initiatives to reduce costs seem to be working very well. In the following Q4 results, we will see how much improvement the company has made on the third initiative, and by Q2 of 2020, we will have a much clearer picture of how the long term gross margin of the company will look. Aspen is a fantastic company that appears to be about to grow into financial stability and profitability.

