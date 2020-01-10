Get Ready For Amplified Returns With Amplify Energy Corp.

If crude and natural gas prices rise as expected, it is likely that AMPY's stock will see a 100-200% gain from its current level.

Compared to peers, the firm has mid-range valuation metrics but superior reserves and financial liquidity levels making for a better value opportunity.

The small diversified producer has over 13 years of proved-developed reserves in the ground and is considerably undervalued by this metric.

Oil companies have seen tremendous volatility over the past few months. As I've mentioned in many recent articles, U.S. crude production growth is finally slowing which may portend a significant long-term bull market in energy stocks.

To add further fuel to the fire, the increasing geopolitical conflict in the Middle East looks increasingly likely to further suppress Iranian oil exports. Crude spiked following the Tuesday missile attack but is currently down a staggering 4.8% (midday Wednesday) as traders have rapidly closed positions following Trump's generally peaceful response.

Thankfully, a rapid increase in a military conflict between the U.S. and Iran looks unlikely, but in retaliation for the attempt, Trump recently announced new 'powerful' sanctions on Iran. Most likely, this will bring a renewed effort to halt Asian nations from purchasing Iranian oil which would add yet another supply constraint.

So, with a solid bullish opportunity for energy commodities, it appears to be a good time to look to energy producers. One of my favorite speculative buys today is Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY). The small energy production company is growing, has diversified holdings, and has many years of proved reserves. Most importantly, it's trading at a considerable discount to many of its larger peers.

Operational Overview

Amplify is a $280M energy producer that has about half of production in liquids and the other half in gas. The company's assets are in Texas, Oklahoma, the Rockies, and California offshore. The largest portion of its production comes from East Texas "ETX/NLA" asset and "Miss Lime" Oklahoma asset that was recently acquired through a merger with Midstates Petroleum. Both of these assets make up about a third of total production and are diversified between gas and liquids.

According to the company's recent investor presentation, the early December total value of its current proved developed reserves is between $765M (Strip pricing) - $1288M (SEC). Importantly, these figures are likely a bit higher today as the price of oil has risen around 8% since the figure was measured last month (though the more-volatile natural gas has declined due to current winter weather).

These figures can be seen in the table below:

(Amplify Dec 2019 Presentation)

The firm's current PD reserves are estimated to hold for slightly over 13 years using an 8% annual PD decline. This means the current average production rate of 34 MBOE/day is likely to decline to 18.6 by 2025. As you can see below, Amplify has one of the highest years-worth of reserves available compared to peers:

(Amplify December 2019 Presentation)

The value of the company's current reserves is significantly higher than the stock's current price. Corporate estimates should be taken with a grain of salt (as estimated margins can be slightly subjective), but the firm places its proved reserves implied per-share equity price at $10.5-$12.9 (report page 2). This implies 50%-83% upside from its current $7.05 price.

A Deep-Value Opportunity

Amplify is much cheaper than many E&P companies today and has generated strong cash flows over the past year despite low prices following 2018. The company currently has a TTM EV/EBITDA of 3.2X compared to a sector median of 7X. It is also trading at a 40% discount to its book value when most energy stocks trade at 1.1X book value.

It is worth pointing out that smaller producers usually command a lower valuation due to their usually higher volatility (and perhaps slightly misplaced investor fear). This is illustrated in the chart below:

(Amplify December 2019 Presentation)

As you can see, Amplify is roughly on the trendline which implies its current valuation is typical for a company of its size. This could make it a great buyout target down the road as it would make for an accretive merger for a larger firm (this was a major reason for the previous merger). Once the energy market stabilizes, I expect this phenomenon to diminish and for Amplify's valuation to climb.

Of course, AMPY is no free lunch. The company has total liabilities to assets of about 50% so it could run into problems if energy commodities take another major dive. I estimate that the company needs crude above $60 and ideally above $70 to make its offshore facilities profitable and natural gas back to $2.50. With energy commodity prices in Amplify's profitability range, investors should expect high volatility/leverage to commodity prices.

The Bottom Line

In my opinion, energy producers are the best value opportunity today. Commodity prices have been depressed for years due to growing U.S. production and many firms are incredibly cheap post-bankruptcy. Valuations are low and if energy and natural gas prices double as I expect, tremendous returns could occur for many small producers. Amplify is likely to deliver among the best amplification of commodity price changes.

Note, my bullish position on natural gas is explained in "UNG: Natural Gas Prices Oversold Following Warm Weather Report" which covers falling production growth rates and a topping in per-well production capability. The same thesis is generally true for liquids.

Now, while Amplify is a solid bet, it is incredibly volatile. In 2019 the company saw its stock price fall from $9 to $4 only to rise 70% back to $7 today following its merger and the subsequent rally in crude. Thus, the stock behaves essentially like a penny stock and does not make for a great large portfolio position. Even more, if commodity prices decline below $50 again, it is entirely possible that the company is forced back into bankruptcy.

Given its level of reserves, I believe the firm has a fair value of $11. Of course, I expect the current rally in crude prices to continue and expect to see $80 oil by year-end and a similar move in natural gas. This gives me a price target of $20 for the firm as its profitability would rise tremendously as well as the value of its reserves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.