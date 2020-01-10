Enbridge 2022 - A Look To The Future

With their capital program nearly complete the company is looking to smooth out the bumps.

The energy market in North America is rapidly evolving as investors balance out the risks involved with owning traditional energy providers against the future opportunities provided by new streams of energy. As an energy investor I think about this every day trying to balance my exposure to renewables against significant investments in companies like Enbridge (ENB). Taking a longer term view, what should we expect from a company that has attached so much of its future to carbon based energy in a world that increasingly values low carbon alternatives. What direction will Enbridge take beyond the next few years?

A bit of a roller coaster ride

Five years ago Enbridge was on a role, their stock price had more than doubled since the end of the financial crisis and with an enviable backlog of projects on the drawing board were a market favorite, listed by many analysts as among their top picks. However with the collapse of oil and gas pricing along with a significant investment in Spectra Energy and greater environmental push back this shining star lost a lot of their luster. From a high share price of close to $65 CAD in 2015 the stock has been on a roller coaster ride dropping below $40 a year ago only to rebound in the last year finally getting back above the $50 mark in recent months.

The key factor in smoothing out the companies bumpy ride has been their ability to complete projects and get them into service. Push back on major projects like Northern Gateway, Line 3 and Line 5 have impacted investor sentiment and share price while all along smaller, equally important projects were going into service and enhancing the bottom line. These smaller projects have pushed up cash flows and allowed the company to pay down debt while returning profits to shareholders through generous dividend increases which have averaged 10% for the past 3 years.

Investor Presentation

Smoothing out the bumps

In 2017 Enbridge had a backlog of projects that stood at $23 billion and found themselves in a highly leveraged position with debt standing at close to 6.0x earnings while trying to move these projects forward. Since then they have whittled that down to $11 billion and have reduced debt closer to 4.6x. With the finish line finally in sight it begs the question, what does the future hold?

The Line 3 US reconstruction is the largest of their current projects still on the books and with the Canadian section complete and in service they are just waiting on final approvals to move this one forward as well. On top of that they have a number of smaller more executable projects that they hope to complete by 2022 allowing them to pivot into a different phase for the business.

Currently the company continues to work on optimization of their base business developing long term agreements with customers including built in escalators to provide stability and drive growth for the company. They continue to pay down debt while relying more on a self-funding model to finance existing and future projects and push continued success to the bottom line.

Investor Presentation

After what has been a transformative couple of years Enbridge has signaled that they want to transition into a more steady business model moving into the future. Rather than swinging for the fences and undertaking larger more ambitious projects the company looks to target more singles and doubles than home runs. They want to invest more in projects they are confident can be built with the appropriate need and social licenses in place before proceeding.

Post 2022 the company envisions further optimizations to their system, with greater emphasis on export opportunities as well as the potential for developing their utility and renewables business. In short the company is choosing a path of less resistance hoping that this will translate to greater clarity for customers and shareholders.

I want a clear picture

What initially drew me to Enbridge several years ago was their ability to paint a very clear picture of the future. They had a highly regulated business with predictable cash flows. They had a consistent record of dividend increases and stock appreciation that made it easy to connect the dots. But the combination of environmental activism, an exploding share count with the Spectra acquisition and an accelerating debt level pushed the stock lower and clouded the picture considerably.

Investor Presentation

Through that period of change the clarity that I once valued seemed to disappear but with time and execution the picture seems to be coming back into focus. In the last 5 years the company has gone from being a primarily liquids based business to a much more balanced entity taking on greater exposure to gas and renewables. This bodes well for the future as natural gas looks to comprise a greater role in our energy mix along with renewables. At the same time instability in the Middle East may shore up demand for exports of liquids as the United States reaffirms its recent move towards energy independence.

Worldwide the demand for oil and gas continues to grow, especially in developing countries like China and India where a growing middle class boosts consumption of energy products at a rate faster than we are seeing in North America. In fact the forecast is for oil demand to shrink in North America over the next twenty years as we transition into a lower carbon economy and gasoline burning vehicles are replaced by electric. Despite the drop in North American demand a growing global demand should drive exports expected to absorb production increases.

Investor Presentation

With an existing footprint that has positioned Enbridge well to take advantage of this growing export opportunity in both liquids and natural gas the future seems a little more enticing for investors hesitant about the industry. At the same time it justifies the companies approach by limiting major new projects, especially in their liquids business, choosing to take a more conservative approach and return profits to shareholders.

As a shareholder I anticipate the company will continue to focus on dividend increases but in the 5-7% range commensurate with growth and potentially share buybacks should the stock price warrant.

2019 was a good year

Interim reports suggest that 2019 will end up being a good year for Enbridge which is transferring down to shareholders. Distributable Cash Flow per share is expected to come in above the midpoint in the company's guidance of between $4.30 and $4.60 per share. This strong cash flow position will support their already announced 9.8% dividend increase for 2020 which provides a current yield of 6.3%.

From a balance sheet perspective the company currently enjoys a debt to EBITA ratio of 4.6x which falls within their forecast target range of 4.5-5x. With cash flows forecast to grow again in 2020 that ratio could trend even lower supporting future dividend increases and potential share buybacks.

At the same time the company continues to put important projects like Line 3 into service with hopes for a positive resolution to their US portion in 2020. They also continue to advance their US Gulf Coast liquids strategy positioning themselves for growing export opportunities that continue to develop. Work also continues on a restructured Mainline contracting application which has received positive support from a majority of their customer base. This potential agreement would provide greater long term stability for both Enbridge and their major customers.

Investor Presentation

All this bodes well for Enbridge as they attempt to relieve constrained demand for additional pipeline capacity as production levels in North America continue to reach new records. Looking forward demand for energy continues to grow. As shown below in the forecast released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration EIA. The worldwide demand for oil and natural gas will continue to grow over the next 20 plus years along with increasing supplies of renewable energy. Enbridge, who is North America's largest energy infrastructure company, is well positioned to profit from this trend.

Also important to note is that Enbridge, by streamlining the company following the Spectra acquisition, has placed a much greater emphasis on their core businesses. They are choosing to focus on the lower risk pipeline/utility model with its steady and predictable cash flows. Their initial efforts to deleverage the company by reducing debt will allow many of these projects to be self- funded from existing cash flows without having to issue new equity.

Carbon based energy will continue to power North American economy

As shown in the EIA forecast, energy demand will continue to grow over the next 20 years for carbon based fuels with particularly strong demand for natural gas. This relatively abundant, cleaner burning and inexpensive gas is a sure bet to replace many of North Americas aging coal fired generating stations.

EIA projects 28% increase in world energy use by 2040

Continued Growth in the Oil Sands will support long term growth opportunities

The Canadian Oil Sands are one of the largest proven oil reserves in the world and existing capital investments made by major oil companies will ensure that this resource will continue to produce for decades to come. Forecasts by prominent industry groups are predicting that output will grow from the current 3.5 million barrels per day to around 5 million barrels per day over the next decade.

Investor Presentation

With the expected growth in the oil sands Enbridge is confident that its Mainline will remain at close to full capacity through 2021. Beyond 2021 is less clear as one and possibly even two new export pipelines are forecast as a possibility.

In a one new pipeline scenario, based on CAPP supply forecasts, Enbridge expects that its Mainline will remain fully utilized based on competitive advantages, contracted capacity and existing take or pay contracts. In a two new pipeline scenario there will be an oversupply of available capacity, however through a combination of competitive advantages and incentive tolling Enbridge is confident that the Mainline will remain fully utilized as supply continues to increase through 2030.

Source: Investor Presentation

A focus on optimizing existing footprint

As indicated below Enbridge also has the opportunity to expand production by investing $2-4 billion in new capacity opportunities. This includes increasing production by up to 450,000 bpd on the Mainline. They also have the opportunity to add an additional 250,000 bpd by expanding the Flanagan South/Seaway system and adding an additional 300,000 bpd by reversing the Capline System bringing product to the US Gulf Coast.

Investor Presentation

Furthermore there are an additional $1-3 billion in expansion opportunities available expanding the Oil Sands System, the DAPL and the Express-Platte as Enbridge continues to deliver more Oil Sands and Bakken product to the US Gulf Coast for refining and export.

Investor Presentation

Enbridge is also looking at $2-3 billion in opportunities to expand their footprint in the Permian Basin where a shortage of pipeline capacity is failing to keep up with the explosion in productivity that is currently taking place. In addition, the expanding export industry which is developing on the US Gulf Coast is creating opportunities for Enbridge to leverage their expertise in fee for service and pipeline operation to create new revenue sources.

Investor Presentation

Natural Gas is quickly becoming the preferred source for new power generation

In their medium term the greatest opportunities for Enbridge may come on their gas transmission system. This will come about as a result of growing demand for natural gas in electricity production. The opportunity centers around the electrification of our transportation system, export of liquid natural gas and natural gas fired electricity generation becoming the preferred source for base load electricity production.

Currently, electricity is mainly generated through a combination of coal, nuclear, hydro, natural gas and renewables. Recognizing that environmental concerns are forcing policy shifts towards cleaner forms of energy, natural gas is quickly becoming the preferred choice.

Compared to nuclear, natural gas fired generation is cheaper to build, is less expensive to operate and allows greater flexibility to increase or decrease base loads without the long term concerns present with nuclear waste disposal. Natural gas is also 50% cleaner than coal fired stations making it the natural choice for replacing or converting these older units.

Hydro is an excellent source of electricity as well, however most of North Americas hydro rivers have been tapped and few new projects are being planned. That leaves renewables which continue to grow, but their unpredictable nature and lack of storage capacity will continue to make them unsuitable for base load production.

Through their acquisition of Spectra Energy Enbridge now has one of the premier gas transmission footprints in North America serving Western Canada, US Midwest, Central Canadian, US and Canadian East Coast and Gulf Coast regions.

Investor Presentation

In the next 5 years $1-3 billion of expansion opportunities exist in the Northeast and New England area as demand for affordable natural gas continues to expand and a number of coal fired generation plants are slated for replacement or conversion to natural gas. Larger scale industrial expansion and LNG export opportunities also exist.

Investor Presentation

In the Southeast similar opportunities exist with coal fired conversions and growing demand in the Florida market.

Investor Presentation

The US Gulf Coast also presents $2-4 billion in expansion opportunities. This has originated as the area becomes the center of demand in the LNG export market. There is also growing opportunities for exports into Mexico as they also adapt to greater natural gas demand for their growing electricity needs. As with their liquids business Enbridge is also looking at how to offer additional solutions to producers in the Permian Basin as production has outpaced takeaway capacity.

Investor Presentation

With the recent agreement to proceed with the $40 billion LNG Canada project in BC there is added enthusiasm that Canada's LNG industry will take off as well. Offering significant transportation advantages over the US Gulf Coast to Asian markets it is hoped that additional projects will be approved as government approvals and greater stakeholder acceptance takes place. Presently $1-2 billion in opportunities have been identified.

Investor Presentation

Slower and steadier might best describe the future

The last 5 years have been very challenging for Enbridge. When I first started investing in the company I was attracted to their simple toll road approach to business, low risk with steady rewards. That was then, but with the Spectra acquisition, a massive capital expansion and heightened environmental activism the business transitioned into something that was anything but simple.

With their capital program nearly complete, a simplified ownership structure and a commitment from management to focus on more doable, less controversial projects I foresee Enbridge returning to the slower and steadier company that I originally invested in. With a strong dividend currently yielding over 6% it is attractive to the dividend investor like me. I foresee that dividend growing in the 5-7% range for the next several years in line with their projected cash flow growth. With a strong balance sheet and a desire to keep their name out of the headlines I anticipate the stock price will continue to recover as well.

My concerns about the future of the oil and gas industry still exist, especially with developments in the Middle East, but the toll road business model combined with a shortage of capacity on their system insulates Enbridge from many of these fears in the near to medium future.

I also like the way they have pivoted their business towards opportunities in renewables as well as natural gas that have a much longer runway and should carry the company forward. For these reasons I am still looking to Enbridge as an important part of my retirement plan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.