OncoCyte Meets An Important Milestone With The Completion Of CLIA Validation Of DetermaDx

According to the statement issued by the company, the next phase will be the independent clinical validation of the test.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) has just reported the completion of DetermaDx (Previously Determavu) CLIA Validation study.

For those who want to know more about DetermaDx you can read my previously article:"OncoCyte: Promising Future In The Field Of Liquid Biopsy Tests"

This important milestone was expected, after several delays, by the end of the first quarter of this year 2020, so it has been very good and unexpected news because it was not expected so soon.

This CLIA Validation has been delayed several times (it should have occurred last June 2019 according to the initial planning) and already accumulate a delay of several months, so this unexpected news has been received very positively by the markets with a Today's rise (January 7, 2020) of 13.71% to close at $2.82.

According to the statement issued by the company, the next phase will be the independent clinical validation of the test that is expected for the second quarter of this year 2020. Subsequently, preparations for the DetermaDX commercial launch will begin as well as the final CMS coverage decision. The latter is estimated for the second half of this year 2020.

Potential revenues of around $2B per year are expected from DetermaDx sales.

With a current capitalization of only $133M, and with two upcoming liquid biopsy tests to be marketed (DetermaRx-previously Razor Test, and DetermaDx -previously Determavu Test), OncoCyte's bullish potential for the coming years is enormous.

Remaining phases to market DetermaDX (Determavu)

1) Independent Clinical validation of DetermaDx effectiveness: expected date second quarter 2020

2) Final CMS coverage decision: late third quarter, or early fourth quarter 2020

3) Market launch of the test: Last quarter 2020

Market potential for DetermaRx and DetermaDx, and OCX stock price forecast

In my previous article: "OncoCyte Accelerates The Transition To A Commercial Phase Company" I analyzed the potential revenues for DetermaRx (Razor Test) for the next few years. In my current analysis we will use the same market penetration data that I used in my previous article.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that DetermaRX will soon receive the final CMS coverage decision. I estimate the decision will be reported for the middle/end of this January, so the beginning of its commercialization will be in approximately one month.

Now, with DetermaDx validated according to CLIA we can make a forecast of the global revenue that OCX will generate from both tests (DetermaRx and DetermaDx) in the coming years, so we will have a more realistic vision of the global potential sales that the company may achieved if all the factors run as planned. We will consider $2B as the 100% potential revenues of DetermaDx, which is the expected revenue figure reported in the statement. We will consider a market penetration percentage for DetermaDx lower than that of DetermaRx since both have very different target population (1,600,000 per year for DetermaDx versus 68,000 per year for DetermaRx). We also have to take into account that there is currently no test similar to DetermaDx on the market, since liquid biopsy tests for the lung cancer detection existing in the market are indicated for the most advanced stages (III and IV), and DetermaDx is indicated for initial stages of lung cancer (I and II).

The P/S ratio is taken as an average of the last 2 years of Veracyte, a company in the same sector as OCX.

Revenues and stock price forecast

2020 2021 2022 DetermaRX (Razor test) % market penetration 15 % 25 % 35 % DetermaRx Revenues 30,6M$ 51M$ 72M$ DetermaDx (Determavu) % market penetration 0 2 % 4 % DetermaDx Revenues 0 40M$ 80M$ Total Revenues 30,6M$ 91M$ 152M$ Ratio P/S 10 10 10 Market Cap $306M $910M $1,52B Stock Price 5,05$ 15,04$ 25,12$

Source: Author

As can be seen in the previous table, the revaluation potential of OCX shares is immense.

This price prediction assumes an estimate in which there is no unforeseen factor that could alter the normal development of OCX activities. Personally, I think it is a very realistic forecast and that the future evolution of the stock price will be adjusted according to the table.

Some downward risks to consider

Although the upward potential of OncoCyte is enormous, there are some risks that should not be spared when taking positions in the company:

• The Razor Test finally does not receive the CMS positive coverage decision. This risk is unlikely because CMS has already issued a favorable proposal last July.

• Sales of the Razor and Determavu test are below of those estimated.

• Delays in the beginning of the commercialization of the Razor Test.

These risks could initiate a downward trend in the share price to reach lower levels than the current ones.

Conclusion

With the DetermaDx CLIA Validation, the next CMS coverage decision for DetermaRX (I hope it will take place in the middle/end of January), the start of DetermaRx commercialization by next month and the revenues forecasts of both tests for the next years, the potential revaluation for OCX is enormous. I am convinced that OCX has already entered in a long-term bullish phase for the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.