EIA's Electric Power Monthly - December 2019 Edition With Data For October

In October 2019 the estimated total output from solar at 9,948 GWh, was 2.9 times what it was four years before in October 2015.

In October, the absolute amount of electricity generated decreased as is usually the case between September and October.

By Islandboy

The EIA released the latest edition of their Electric Power Monthly on December 23rd, with data for October 2019. The table above shows the percentage contribution of the main fuel sources to two decimal places for the last two months and the year 2019 to date.

The Table immediately above shows the absolute amounts of electricity generated in gigawatt-hours by the main sources for the last two months and the year to date. In October, the absolute amount of electricity generated decreased as is usually the case between September and October. Coal and Natural Gas between them, fueled 62.29% of US electricity generation in October. The contribution of zero carbon and carbon neutral sources increased from 33.25% in September to 36.82% in October.

The 66,855 GWh generated by Coal in October 2019 is the second lowest amount ever generated by Coal in recent history, with April 2019 holding the record for the lowest amount at 60,099 GWh. The percentage contribution from Natural Gas in October remained above 40%, as it has since July of 2019.

The graph below shows the absolute monthly production from the various sources since January 2013, as well as the total amount generated (right axis).

The chart below shows the total monthly generation at utility scale facilities by year versus the contribution from solar. The left hand scale is for the total generation, while the right hand scale is for solar output and has been deliberately set to exaggerate the solar output as a means of assessing its potential to make a meaningful contribution to the midsummer peak. In October 2019 the estimated total output from solar at 9,948 GWh, was 2.9 times what it was four years before in October 2015.

The chart below shows the total monthly generation at utility scale facilities by year versus the combined contribution from wind and solar. The left hand scale is for the total generation, while the right hand scale is for combined wind and solar output and has been deliberately set to exaggerate the combined output of solar and wind as a means of assessing the potential of the combination to make a meaningful contribution to the year round total.

The chart below shows the percentage contributions of the various sources to the capacity additions in 2019 up to October. In October Wind contributed 51.54% of new capacity, and 47.98% of new capacity came from Solar for a combined contribution of 99.52%. Batteries contributed 0.34% with Landfill Gas contributing the remaining 0.14%. The combined contribution from Solar and Wind in October, is the highest it has been for any single month since this report started tracking capacity additions. Natural gas and renewables continue to make up more than 95% of capacity added each month, as they have since at least January 2017.

In October 2019 the total added capacity reported was 979 MW, compared to the 2664.6 MW added in October 2018.

The chart below shows the monthly capacity retirements in 2019 up to October.

The Navajo Generating Station Commences Retirement

In October, the largest share of retirements reported was a result of the closure of one 750 MW unit at the largest coal fired plant west of the Mississippi River, the Navajo Generating Station (NGS), operated by The Salt River Project. This plant has been mentioned in several comments at peakoilbarrel.com. The Navajo Nation derives significant revenue from the plant and the plant workforce included a large portion of tribe members. It was a major contributor to the economy of the nearby city of Page, Arizona and was the only customer for the Kayenta Coal Mine which has also had to cease operations as a result.

Out of the concern for the impact the closure of the plant and the coal mine will have on the Navajo Nation's revenues and the economy of the neighboring communities, the Navajo Nation government made significant efforts to save the plant. Despite these efforts, competitive pressure from lower cost electricity from Natural Gas has made the plant uneconomic to operate. With the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) from wind and solar being the lowest cost source in many regions of the world and most certainly in the region around the plant, it is not likely that utilities will turn to coal if Natural Gas prices were to increase significantly. It is yet to be seen if the Navajo Nation will seek to attempt to replace the revenues lost from the closure of the NGS by encouraging the construction of solar farms to use the existing transmission capacity.

At the time of writing of this report the NGS has ceased operation and the closure of the remaining units will be reported in the next two months.

Other Retirements

The other retirements reported in October were the closure of the Texas Municipal Power Agency's 470 MW, coal fired Gibbons Creek plant, a 480 MW Natural Gas Steam Turbine at AES Redondo Beach LLC and six conventional hydroelectric units, amounting to 5.4 MW in Portland, Oregon.

The total amount of retirements reported was 1705.4 MW compared to the 933.6 MW reported in October 2018.

Below is a chart for monthly net additions/retirements showing the data up to October 2019, followed by a chart showing the net additions/retirements year to date.

Below is a table of the top ten states in order of coal consumption for electricity production for October 2019 and the year before for comparison followed by a similar table for Natural Gas.

