Yext: Despite The Soft Guidance, Valuation Is Still Attractive

Yext reported Q3 revenue that was only at the high-end of guidance with billings growth below expectations due to elongated sales cycles.

While Q3 earnings strayed away from the company's historical beat and raise pattern, Yext (YEXT) saw their stock go down ~17% immediately following earnings. The initial reaction seemed a little aggressive as the stock has recovered over the past few weeks, now down only ~10% since reporting earnings. Valuation has also pulled back over the past few weeks and at ~3.8x FY21 revenue, there are not too many software names growing revenue 30%+ that trade this low.

Q3 revenue came in at the high-end of management's expectations and while above consensus expectations, investors were looking for something better. Management had no choice but to lower revenue and EPS guidance for the remainder of the year as the company noted elongated sales cycles and continued margin pressure. Billings also came in lower than expected given the above factors and Q4 guidance disappointed investors.

Even though the stock has disappointed over the past few quarters, I think valuation remains at a low enough point where all the company has to do is provide beatable guidance for FY21 and execute well. Investors has diminished their confidence in the name despite the company continuing to report revenue growth above 30%. At ~3.8x FY21 revenue, the stock trades below comparable software companies with 30%+ revenue growth.

Despite the decreased confidence in the name and billings growth remaining under pressure given elongated sales cycles, I think the stock could perform well over the next few quarters. Management seemed to have some confidence in the fundamentals turning around, which could ultimately drive FY21 revenue growth above 30%. If revenue growth remains near that level and margins start to expand, the stock's valuation multiple could also expand.

Yext focuses on a niche market of location data which many retail chains (ex: Taco Bell), hotels (ex: Marriott), and other companies (ex: Land Rover) use in order to manage their physical footprints and better query brand-verified answers in search results. Yext Answers also gives user a more "Google" experience, responding with actual answers and not just a list of links to potential answers. This helps Yext's customer base improve their search results and helps consumers better locate those brands.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew 30% to $76.4 million and came in at the higher-end of management's guidance of $75.5-76.5 million and was slightly above consensus expectations. This was different than the company's history of beating revenue guidance. International revenue growth remained impressive at 65% to $13.6 million, now representing ~18% of total revenue. International expansion remains an area of opportunity that the company should continue to invest in over the long-term.

While the revenue during the quarter was somewhat disappointing, YEXT did close 88 deals with an annual contract value over $100k in addition to growing mid-market and enterprise customers by 46% to 1,766. The company has been doing a good job expanding their customer base while selling higher-valued contracts. However, net revenue retention continued the downward trend, coming in at 107% during the quarter compared to 108% last quarter.

Billings growth during the quarter slightly disappointed, coming in at only 13%, down from 17% in the year ago period and 19% last quarter. With sales cycles getting longer and the company introducing their new Answers product, some deals were pushed to outer quarters, impacting both existing customers and prospects. Billings growth remains a great indicator for future revenue growth and with the billings growth in Q3 decelerating more than expected, investors quickly punished the stock.

Gross margins continued to experience some pressure, coming in at 73.3% during the quarter, compared to 74.6% in the year ago period. The company has put more emphasis on increasing the employee count and salesforce while cleaning up their publisher fees. This has caused some pressure on gross margins, though over the long-term, I believe margins should move back closer to 75%.

Non-GAAP operating margins showed quite a bit of contraction as the company continues to invest heavily in S&M. For Q3, non-GAAP operating margins came in at -28.4%, which compares to -17.2% in the year ago period.

While the slightly lower gross margins played a role, the company continues to invest heavily in S&M and R&D in order to gain scale. The biggest change from the year ago period was S&M expense, which came in at ~70% of revenue, compared to ~63% in the year ago period. Typically, once software companies reach a certain level of scale and revenue growth starts to naturally decelerate, they will be able to reduce their operating expenses and realize some margin expansion.

While revenue did not beat management's previous guidance, it did come in at the high-end. However, combined with the weaker than expected operating margins, EPS loss for the quarter came in at -$0.19, which was at the low-end of management's guidance of an EPS loss of $0.18-0.19.

Guidance for Q4 includes revenue of $79-81 million, or growth of 24-27%, which came in well below expectations for ~$84 million. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter is expected to be a loss of $0.13-0.15, which was also well below expectations for a loss of only $0.08. However, the company continues to expect to be operating cash flow breakeven during the quarter, which would be a big success for them.

Given the lower sales cycle due to the new Answers product launch, management had no choice but to lower guidance. Revenue guidance was lowered to $296.5-298.5 million, down from $299-301 million, and now represents 30-31% growth. The ~$2.5 million lower revenue guidance put a lot of pressure on the stock following earnings, as the company had a history of beating and raising their expectations.

Non-GAAP EPS loss for the year is now expected to be -$0.49-0.51, below previous guidance of an EPS loss of -$0.41-0.43 and below consensus expectations for an EPS loss of -$0.42. Given the weaker expectations, the company likely pushed back their profitability targets by a few quarters.

Valuation

After reporting weaker than expected revenue, earnings, and guidance, the stock immediately traded down nearly 20%. However, the stock has recovered a little bit the past few weeks and is now down around 10% since reporting earnings. As a result, valuation has pulled back a little bit as revenue guidance was lowered and investors lost a little confidence in the longer-term growth trajectory.

While there are not a ton of software companies in the market with a unique niche and growing revenue 30%+, YEXT's multiple trades at the lower end for a few reasons. First, the elongated sales cycle puts a little pressure on investor confidence over the next few quarters. Also, the company's gross and operating margins have been getting worse the past few quarters despite revenue growth decelerating. Typically when revenue growth decelerates, margins start to expand more.

Data by YCharts With management lowering their guidance to $296.5-298.5 million, this provides a lower base for the out-year revenue to grow from. Despite this, revenue growth for the year is still expected to be 30-31%, which remains healthy.

The company has a current market cap of ~$1.70 billion and with ~$250 million in cash and no debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$1.45 billion. We can use the midpoint of management's FY20 revenue guidance for the starting point to grow FY21 revenue from.

Management briefly talked about the sales cycle improving over time as billings growth returns to a more historical level. This could mean we see another year of revenue growing ~30%, which despite the weakness in the past two quarters, revenue growth has remained above that level.

Assuming revenue grows ~30% in FY21 off a ~$297.5 million base in FY20, we could see FY21 revenue of ~$385 million, giving us a FY21 revenue multiple of ~3.8x. There are not too many software names in the market growing revenue 30%+ that are trading at this much of a discount.

Even though this was not a good quarter for the company, I believe they are set up well for FY21 revenue growth to remain ~30% as billings and sales cycle both improve. In addition, the company will likely start to see some benefits of operating leverage kick in over the next few quarters as operating margins start to expand. There are not too many software names trading at this low of a valuation that also grow revenue 30%+.

However, given the recent turbulence in the financials and investor uncertainty around the name, it makes it challenging to be overly bullish about this name. I like the company over the long-term and think if the company performs well over the next few quarters, investors could see a significant return on the stock. With the stock trading ~$15, I think investors should be optimistic in picking up more shares on any future dips, as valuation has pulled back quite a bit.

